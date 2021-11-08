PNP in Campaign Mode | TVJ News – Nov 7 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday
8 comments
Corruption
Really really Jamaica people we gonna put back a thief in power?? So why killing the lil thieves
Those were some go bulbs lol. Let’s be serious now. Let’s go brandon! FJLP/FPNP!
Wow what a big cat
Mark look suh
Reputation Mark? With such man beside yuh a joke thing this
Comred mi sey