PNP – President Election – November 7, 2020 – Part 3

Hello
Ms lisa Hanna mam listen when people talk straight u polition don’t listen miss I must say this to u that the next four years when election run u nah go win deh seat. Ms its best u resign cause that a guh be the end of yr political career.selah.
bad mind you have
You brite eeh move from deh
@Ingrid Campbell them man yah nowadays bring down oman
@Qxeen Ashi cause a woman allow it to happen
Who win
😭 Lisa Ann
Lol bro gad sure of a next term 😂😂😂… unuh nuh see a one government the country seh
Exactly
Them musi blind them no see seh PNP naa see back Jamaica again showa to di world
GO GOLDING congrats✊😁👋
Lisa hanna shouldn’t even be qualified to run for president. I know y she sell we out at pinnacle
As a life long pnp. I can tell you am voting for Andrew in the general election in protest of these handful of out of touch delegates refusing to vote the will of the people
Not supporting you
Just tell me y??????
The best person to lead is Mark Golden in a time like this I give him my blessing Amen 🙏
PNP all the way to the top go Lisa .
One person i know who is happy right now. And his Andrew. Another old foot to contest him the next four years
At 55 can you say that is old? be realistic those age really matter at 77 Joe Biden is the oldest president to be of the United state ,am not a supporter of any of these two parties, what this country need is someone to energies the majority of the voting population to vote and honestly that as n’t happen for decade, ur talking about old two men put together age is over 150 and they were able to energies a population of over 150 million voters the largest in a hundred years in the United state, I rest my case.
Joe Biden is 77 years old
End of the pnp !
I hope Lisa walk over to the other side
M in the
mr Golding is the man
Lisa all the way
Lisa all the way
Jah know star.. to me Lisa was the one…. not another chance for the PNP…smt