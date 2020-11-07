PNP – President Election – November 7, 2020 – Part 3

TOPICS:
PNP - President Election - November 7, 2020 - Part 3 1

November 7, 2020

 

28 Comments on "PNP – President Election – November 7, 2020 – Part 3"

  1. Clarra Ntsam meyo | November 7, 2020 at 5:38 PM | Reply

    Hello

  2. Sleepy Music | November 7, 2020 at 5:42 PM | Reply

    Ms lisa Hanna mam listen when people talk straight u polition don’t listen miss I must say this to u that the next four years when election run u nah go win deh seat. Ms its best u resign cause that a guh be the end of yr political career.selah.

  3. Kadian Praiser | November 7, 2020 at 5:45 PM | Reply

    Who win

  4. Arianna Sinclair | November 7, 2020 at 6:22 PM | Reply

    😭 Lisa Ann

  5. Russiano Muzik | November 7, 2020 at 6:38 PM | Reply

    Lol bro gad sure of a next term 😂😂😂… unuh nuh see a one government the country seh

  6. Fitzroy Evans | November 7, 2020 at 6:50 PM | Reply

    GO GOLDING congrats✊😁👋

  7. fulcirclemuzikka muzikka | November 7, 2020 at 6:59 PM | Reply

    Lisa hanna shouldn’t even be qualified to run for president. I know y she sell we out at pinnacle

  8. Vincent Minott | November 7, 2020 at 7:03 PM | Reply

    As a life long pnp. I can tell you am voting for Andrew in the general election in protest of these handful of out of touch delegates refusing to vote the will of the people

  9. Elaine Smith | November 7, 2020 at 7:18 PM | Reply

    Not supporting you

  10. Maureen Brown | November 7, 2020 at 7:22 PM | Reply

    Just tell me y??????

  11. Gloria Toomer | November 7, 2020 at 7:26 PM | Reply

    The best person to lead is Mark Golden in a time like this I give him my blessing Amen 🙏

  12. Muffett Ferguson | November 7, 2020 at 7:27 PM | Reply

    PNP all the way to the top go Lisa .

  13. Sophia Cummings | November 7, 2020 at 7:28 PM | Reply

    One person i know who is happy right now. And his Andrew. Another old foot to contest him the next four years

    • Shamar Richards | November 7, 2020 at 8:03 PM | Reply

      At 55 can you say that is old? be realistic those age really matter at 77 Joe Biden is the oldest president to be of the United state ,am not a supporter of any of these two parties, what this country need is someone to energies the majority of the voting population to vote and honestly that as n’t happen for decade, ur talking about old two men put together age is over 150 and they were able to energies a population of over 150 million voters the largest in a hundred years in the United state, I rest my case.

    • Marlene Blake | November 7, 2020 at 9:10 PM | Reply

      Joe Biden is 77 years old

  14. PH2000 Bruce | November 7, 2020 at 7:33 PM | Reply

    End of the pnp !

  15. PH2000 Bruce | November 7, 2020 at 7:35 PM | Reply

    I hope Lisa walk over to the other side

  16. Lurline Goldin | November 7, 2020 at 7:36 PM | Reply

    M in the

  17. Marcia Thomas | November 7, 2020 at 8:27 PM | Reply

    mr Golding is the man

  18. Stephaney Lovelace | November 7, 2020 at 9:31 PM | Reply

    Lisa all the way

  19. Stephaney Lovelace | November 7, 2020 at 9:31 PM | Reply

    Lisa all the way

  20. Tommy Barnes | November 7, 2020 at 9:32 PM | Reply

    Jah know star.. to me Lisa was the one…. not another chance for the PNP…smt

