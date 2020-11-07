PNP – President Election – November 7, 2020

November 7, 2020

 

20 Comments on "PNP – President Election – November 7, 2020"

  1. chag boss23 | November 7, 2020 at 11:12 AM | Reply

    Sweeter with lisa…Nuff love from London…

    • Yvette Hunter | November 7, 2020 at 12:01 PM | Reply

      I am going with Mark because I know he is way more experience for the job.

    • Yvette Hunter | November 7, 2020 at 12:05 PM | Reply

      I like lisa as a person but beauty and spiritedness cannot do the job. It takes experience and wisdom with God’s help to do so.

    • chag boss23 | November 7, 2020 at 1:17 PM | Reply

      That’s your opinion. Could you do the job?you people always quick to criticize

    • Yvette Hunter | November 7, 2020 at 5:50 PM | Reply

      No, I couldn’t because I don’t have any experience in that field and like you say it’s my opinion which is based on proven track record of both candidates.
      We all need to be subjective based on evidence of work and experience of both and stop using our likes for a specific candidate.

  2. Candy Cakke | November 7, 2020 at 11:26 AM | Reply

    Mark Golding for me

  3. Tameka Stone | November 7, 2020 at 11:36 AM | Reply

    Mark Golding highly competent politician….Jamaicans can feel safe.👐🏾

  4. Asofiah Davis | November 7, 2020 at 11:46 AM | Reply

    Happy with whoever’s but I have a preference n that’s Lisa..🧡🧡🧡💯💯💯💥💥

  5. Veron Watkis | November 7, 2020 at 1:00 PM | Reply

    Simply Beautiful, the STRENGTH of a WOMAN,,,with JESUS CHRIST She can do ALL things. LISA…🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏💏🗣🥳💞🏅🎖🏆👑

  6. Cherr Kristina | November 7, 2020 at 1:17 PM | Reply

    Mark of Course

  7. Dinsmore Keir | November 7, 2020 at 1:19 PM | Reply

    How old is Mark golden

  8. Brittannia Samuels | November 7, 2020 at 2:00 PM | Reply

    Lisa all the way

  9. Niki Goodas | November 7, 2020 at 2:35 PM | Reply

    Defenatly Lisa

  10. Beauty Starfish | November 7, 2020 at 2:49 PM | Reply

    Lisa Hanna does nothing for Saint Ann where I’m from, shes the councillor there all she does is go around looking pretty, we need ppl to do good by the Jamaican ppl not someone that all we can day about them is that he/she is pretty, come on ppl wise up vote for the best not for looks an I know lisa is all looks she does nothing for her constituency shes a joke

  11. Rushell Agyapong | November 7, 2020 at 3:50 PM | Reply

    Come thru Lisa…

  12. tony henry vii | November 7, 2020 at 3:51 PM | Reply

    Lisa is a must,if PNP want any chance of redemption.

  13. Marie Williams | November 7, 2020 at 4:02 PM | Reply

    Both are equally competent. Happy with anyone of them. Peace and love

  14. Hermine Barclay | November 7, 2020 at 5:11 PM | Reply

    People was saying that Lisa Hannah don’t do any thing for St Ann people but they must remember there are lots of Back bidder people u can’t do any thing to please some people especially when u are not them favourite I know that she did well I St Ann but is she I was looking to win Lisa Hannah I said all the way for me Although she is not the winner I wish her successful in life and I will always support her

  15. Hermine Barclay | November 7, 2020 at 5:26 PM | Reply

    PNP need a younger leader so that the party can bill up so that we can go forward

  16. Shanique Houston | November 7, 2020 at 9:28 PM | Reply

    Emily Shields said that Lisa said ” if i knew i needed these people i would have step to them in a differently”

