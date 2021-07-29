Police Defends Controversial Arrest | St. Ann’s Man Threaten to Sue Police – July 29 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
41 comments
Knowledge is power can’t be ignorant of the laws bro
Sue dem yes
Really @Ajay Russell yes they step of the law but for a understandable reason.
@Damario Wilson and what is the understandable reason?
@90s DancehallKid discipline and manners…how u send big man under his mother and talk about freedom of speech
Dr coressing his personal feel….ok well..Why not speak from the professional capacity and in line with the oath?
Can A JDF Soldier arrested for using same language During Training At Upper camp? Asking For friend
The police is the biggest gang in Jamaica why they don’t have the same strength to go and find criminals?
@Donnette Jolly I forgive but remember God nah sleep, it’s all a matter of time
Same suh bredda. They operate under the guise of law and order while pushing their own selfish agenda and abusing authority in the process. If you are gonna become a public figure you must enter same being aware that not everyone will be with you. This wuklis force whe Jamaica av consist of a set of ppl who intimidate,corrupt,lie and the list goes on. You went for the man all because him talk outta him mout then u fabricate how much he is a person of interest then all of a sudden he’s apologizing and you no longer have interest in him? It is common practice for police to arrest you for one thing and when the accusations are found to be baseless they cook up something else. This country is a mess!!!!!
@JAH LION Well if you love Jah go serve him and stop war with people . Bless up
@Island Mariposa Your mouth is a mess
@Donnette Jolly u an u madda
Crasis like u mek police behave suh but until u feel it I will never know
Move from under me post
Unu love chat whe unu nu know bout
Move fra deh!!!
How can the SSP enforce laws which she doesnt seem to have a clue about?
Brain dead clowns running the country
Atthorney General herself is known to Ill advise the PM before..soz. Bananas Replickas!
She looks like the woman that was on that video.
You still need a warrant to enter a person of interest home, what kind of democratic nation is this?.
That me a seh too
Jamaica is no longer a democratic. Freedom of speech is no longer allowed. See the police force the young man to apologize then circle it on social media. This is dictatorship. This is what happens in china.
Doctor please dont let your personal belief be someone’s else, everyone should have there own believe..
I wishes is to get an interview on TVJ with the prime minister
Sue? Guess we will be hearing about this going court of appeal in about 10 years.
Lol nope next year
Dwl
even more, corrupt Jamaica yuh talking about enuh bredda
Get Peter Champagnie mi friend and sue both JCF and hitla andrew…dem bright and outta order fi come ina yuh house and arrest yuh fi freedom of speech
…
Sue them they are too jumpy, look how people do Portia, and PJ and they never send police to lock up anyone.
Real talk
Government badniss dweet masa
Jamaica is in a serious state of turmoil where the laws of the country is being overran by it’s leaders and common people. I don’t want to be a pessimist but it’s hard to believe that after more than 40 years of self destruction, things will get any better without drastic action.
There is a law that is call constitutional laws,, and no laws that jamaican government create can exclud the constitutional laws
So this government badness keep getting stronger and stronger as the day goes by. Are we human or animals here in ja?
They want to see themselves on social media.
Have a weekly show on TV and Radio to Educate the Masses.
Awareness or not…money is the divider. The laws don’t apply to poor people.
Is where this Linday comes from is which law school she went. Well, let’s put it to the courts. She, as she states should enter my premises without a search warrant and let’s see what the courts have to say about it. Is where she comes from.
SSP Stephanie Lindsay, we will await the judgement of the court on this matter.
All of a sudden he’s a person of interest in a case
I don’t see her as nice old lady. I see her as a very privileged person who take away most of the wealth from the Caribbean countries
I hope Barbados doesn’t end up like Haiti. “Independent”
We need that yes but not under Andrew knowless dictatorship governmen
Everybody’s talking, but no one is willing to take action. Why don’t we all come out on emancipation day and have an all Island demonstration and speak our minds to the authoritarians.