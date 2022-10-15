Recent Post
- Ukrainian commanders show video of drone strikes on Russian targets
- Ukraine ‘can win this war,’ says NATO Chief
- Evidence shows secret service knew of threats long before Jan 6 attack
- ‘The system failed’: Parkland victim’s father on school shooter avoiding the death penalty
- Police say officers were killed after fake 911 call lured them to ambush
27 comments
Sending deepest condolences to their loved ones. 🥲
Sending love and light to the families. Thank you for your service officers 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽
That’s going to help 🙈
How dare you! Defund the police
@James James fu
poor officers. rest in peace 🕊🕊🕊
My father fought in the Battle of the Bulge, the bloodiest conflict of WWII, knee-deep in the worst winter on record while wearing summer fatigues so today’s children and grandchildren could do something like THIS?!
@Bob A. Booey Cope.
@Interfacer go cry about the thin blue line flag.
@Bob A. Booey Cope.
🎚📿🙏🏻 PRAYERS 🙏🏻📿FOR ALL INVOLVED IN THIS DEMONIC TRAGEDY!
When thugs decide to f with the police and the outcome is deadly for thuggish punks I have no sympathy 😅
Two brothers, one killed, ambushed to kill two cops and the investigative team is wondering if it was calculated?! Your answer: Yes, it was as you can’t wire two guys’ brains together to commit such crimes to such extents.
I saw this move . Im sure it was out of “protest” so….. it’s ok right????
How’s it feel… you helped do this…CNN and you…cheered this on…. nice job….
The police will pay this back ten-fold. I would.
My deepest heartfelt condolences to the families of the fallen officers.
I thank each and every one you for your service.
This is so tragic and needless to say the least.
While I’m not American, I’m your neighbour up north in Toronto.
Here we just had 2 officers killed in a gunfight while responding do
“ HOME CRISIS “ call.
It both breaks heart and enraged me to the marrow.
BLUE LIVES DO MATTER!!!
RIP
sick sad world we live in
FATHER GOD HELP US AND THE FAMILY OF THESE OFFICERS GET THROUGH THE PAIN OF THESE VIOLENT ACTS THROUGH JESUS CHRIST OUR LORD AMEN
People around the area said this was a personal attack on them two police officers Word is something happen at a bar and these two officers where involved they didn’t have to die like this having a badge doesn’t mean ur bullet proof we all bleed the same respect people no matter what the situation is better policeman and community’s relations need to be had people have some bigs guns around here in Connecticut respect love one another america first 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Unbelievable: what is happening to America. 😥🇺🇸
🙏🏻🙏🙏🏼🙏🏽🙏🏿
thoughts and prayers
Lol. I see what you did there
Sorry for the loss of those officers and thank all of you for serving our country God bless you all
Rest in peace fellas
I wonder what the police did to whoever in order for them to sacrifice thier own lives in this way…
Such a SAD story!!!! RIP………