  4. My father fought in the Battle of the Bulge, the bloodiest conflict of WWII, knee-deep in the worst winter on record while wearing summer fatigues so today’s children and grandchildren could do something like THIS?!

  7. Two brothers, one killed, ambushed to kill two cops and the investigative team is wondering if it was calculated?! Your answer: Yes, it was as you can’t wire two guys’ brains together to commit such crimes to such extents.

  11. My deepest heartfelt condolences to the families of the fallen officers.
    I thank each and every one you for your service.
    This is so tragic and needless to say the least.
    While I’m not American, I’m your neighbour up north in Toronto.
    Here we just had 2 officers killed in a gunfight while responding do
    “ HOME CRISIS “ call.
    It both breaks heart and enraged me to the marrow.
    BLUE LIVES DO MATTER!!!
    RIP

  13. FATHER GOD HELP US AND THE FAMILY OF THESE OFFICERS GET THROUGH THE PAIN OF THESE VIOLENT ACTS THROUGH JESUS CHRIST OUR LORD AMEN

  14. People around the area said this was a personal attack on them two police officers Word is something happen at a bar and these two officers where involved they didn’t have to die like this having a badge doesn’t mean ur bullet proof we all bleed the same respect people no matter what the situation is better policeman and community’s relations need to be had people have some bigs guns around here in Connecticut respect love one another america first 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

