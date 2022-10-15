Recent Post
A lot of people are confusing justice with revenge. 🤷♂️
@WHS -waterfox That’s not accurate. Justice refers to the process of law where wrongdoers are judged and punished fairly. Revenge is the act of harming or hurting someone as a punishment for something they have done.
@Vlad the Inhaler
So you really don’t understand that the definition you gave for revenge also applies to your definition of justice? We’re talking about the DEATH PENALTY here.
For real? 😕
He killed 17 people. Most were children. Revenge would be letting the family do with him as they want. Justice would be death penalty.
@TheMalfean We tried the revenge thing, for thousands of years. It sucked.
I can see the strength, hurt, anger and pain in the Father May God Comfort Him!!!
Just a little late for prayer.
I hate that that happened to all these people and their families. Perhaps life is the right option. I’m not sure I agree with the death penalty. Mainly because I don’t think it will ever be equal.
@Farriba Habibi it’s a good thing to care about your community. That’s a healthy thing. You’re totally right. It’s a shame in a way. The worms are stuck in their holes but they’re still living.
@Farriba Habibi that is fascinating. Is someone who is a threat to society worthless? That’s a very good question. And is Justice fair and equal to everyone?
Can you people hear yourselves? Violent from age 3. Three! If a CHILD that young has violent tendencies that led to this moment, then it sounds to me like the system failed him and all these families.
Let’s go back to his Google searches. He searched for ‘loneliness’ and ‘how to get help’. Sounds to me like he wasn’t getting the help he needed. As someone who has tried to get mental help by myself, let me tell you the system does not make it easy to get help. To this day I still have an eating disorder and addictions because I refused to pop pills instead of dealing with the underlying issues that cause these problems. Medicare, including mental health, is a lucrative BUSINESS and if they fix you, your no longer putting money in these greedy private industries. If medicated, even if it’s not helping, the you are no longer a patient your a customer.
Blame the people who had 15/16 years to deal with his issues, but chose instead to medicate him and move him along.
Heartbreaking!
If there are threats being made that needs to be addressed.. no one can be allowed to make threats to illicit a result when it comes to a legal matter, murderers and presidents alike.. but anyway, if you think this is justice you are only 1/4 of the way there.. this ‘character’ has 20+ years on death row to look forward to after his retrial.. but there will probably be a retrial after this.. even though it would be a huge waste of time the evidence has spoken.. and yeah there is a good chance someone will take care of him in prison, but you never know.. and guys like that they generally keep in PC, which is like the hole except you get your property.. and that property doesn’t help.. not that he should go anywhere but florence anyway.. because that is where we send domestic terrorists.. but if you ever feel like what he is getting isn’t enough, just remember he has 60+ years in prison probably mostly in isolation (well segregation but there is no difference when you are in that box..) to look forward to…
My heart is broken for you, God bless. 🙏
Life in prison at 24 years old is far worse then being put to death. Sitting for decades behind bars, dealing with the aggression of prison culture, and being harassed daily by other inmates is far more fitting a sentence. Prison culture does not take lightly to child abusers, child molesters, or those who have murdered children. They will make sure he gets a taste of his own medicine. Putting him to death would only serve to set him free from the hell that is waiting for him behind bars.
I had an ex-con many years ago (drug use & drug selling) tell me such folk are definate targets of other criminals in prison die in prison before their sentance is ever up!!
@RonSafreed at least he’ll get prison then death… oh.. wait… how long does it take for the death penalty to actually happen?
@Rodney, Tokoro Tennosuke Lover! It’s pretty quick in Florida, but there are a lot of places where life expectancy is longer on death row than in the general population.
@Morris Less yup..
Whenever people do NOT get whatever they desire, the world suddenly becomes “unfair”.
The system DID fail, but only because you all have created a failure of a system.
I believe the punishment is just. First, because state-sanctioned killing is just flat wrong. But more importantly, because those families have to live the rest of their lives with their loss whether or not he was put down. But now, he will spend the rest of his with his guilt and shame. Let it be a long one.
It’s the world’s hardest thing in the world when you lose a child or to bury someone you love the hard part is moving on and for some people moving on is the worst thing ever🤔
But had it been the “hard NO’s” child, & she/he felt the pain these loved ones are feeling right now, the decision would probably have been different. They need to abolish the death penalty because it means nothing! What, even with that sentence, the offender goes on to live 10, 15, 20 years for free? What happened to hard labor? I’ll bet that would cut some of these crimes in half. Just lying around, playing ping pong, eating, watching t.v., lifting weights, & mainly, getting a chance to talk to their loved ones??? My mind is blown! My prayers & heart goes out to these families because they were done completely wrong, as were the victims.
1- my prayers and thoughts go out to all the families of the victims
2- 4:57 that is the most beautiful judge I’ve ever seen
I don’t understand how someone could feel threatened and the prosecutor not do anything that’s expect a mistrial right off the dang bat this is wrong on every level
” The system failed”! Our legal system usually does. Trump will walk! Flynn will walk, Stone will walk, Eastman will walk, Etc!! My heart goes out to the families suffering through this unspeakable tragedy!
As a Canadian watching this,
It seems strange that this one kid changed so many people’s lives. Because in most countries, how would some kid get hold of a deadly weapon like that and do this?
It seems like this is a US problem… Its not like other countries don’t have deranged psychopaths…
Its way way too easy to obtain a deadly firearm in the US.