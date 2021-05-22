Police Searching for Gun Used in Westmoreland Shooting | TVJ News – May 20 2021

Meanwhile investigators assigned to the Westmoreland Police Division are working around the clock to retrieve the gun used in the killing of a six-year-old boy earlier this week the accused teen who is now in police custody remains tight-lipped regarding how he acquired the weapon.
Yow from mi hear mi kno a play dem a play with it. And guh off
Thanks tvj
The 15/16 year old youth eventually would have ended up killing somebody at this rate
Really?! Adult a that’s your vision for our youths ? Humans Grow and Some /Most Change and Mature Mentally OK .Everyone Have A Story Journey Life Living Before We LEARN THE BETTER and PROPER with Experience Forgiveness and the Greatest Gift LOVE! Human Being. Being Human .Your prediction is Negative lack Empathy and We Do Not Know What Will Really Happen To Us in The Next Second or if you will live to see what you said. Let’s all try to Help Build The Gap Closer Between the Younger and Older Generation cause We Still Learning New Things Daily from We are Alive . Stop Pretending We are PERFECT Adults the Hypocrisy and Lack of Understanding to their experiences they are going through which differ from ours is a big divided problems . Even with our positive encouraging words We Can HELP Be The CHANGE We Would Love to See and Live ! Bless Positive Energy
My Lord 😢 please help this young generation coming up 😢
The young man was playing with the gun 🔫 and no one stop 🛑 him 🚫
If him nuh want talk enuh better put him inna a juvenile detention center or something mek him get some ruff up, he might eventually talk
A 15 year old can easily own a gun for himself
Big old gunman have children doing there dirty work
BIG MAN THEM FI STOP GIVE THE YOUNG BOY GUN NEED STOP
Too much guns on the island to the point were kids stop playing with water gun and playing with the real thing