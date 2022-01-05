Political Corruption | Learning Loss Lifeline | TVJ Midday News – Jan 5 2022

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
30 comments
So how government a open school corona going SKY HIGH when its at 735 and hospilization are so high its ridiculous🙄thank u dr.brian james
same ? i ask too
They are opening up the schools cause they want to give the children more vacc just watch and see what the government is up to they can’t fool I 👀👀👀👀👀👀🍹🍹
@queng osh same ting me say something no right how usa a say the same ting as jamaica and cases in both countries a sky rocket it no add up to me somethin a gwaan especially in children SPECIFICALLY🤔
True American open up back school him a do it to smh
Here we go again 🙄
I would like to offer an assessment of Fayval and friends from JLPNP. Yeh…. We need to assess their performance.
Did they ever find out what happened to the missing money from the Ministry of Education? Or we just going to forget it.
@Sweet Campbell they are afraid of anju.They fare for their lives
Good question.
Keep asking for an answer. This should be fun.
The money us not missing .It was taken and put some where safe
@kate m 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 somewhere safe indeed
@Ahmahkyah Nunya no sah. I don’t want to end up being Missing like the Money.
As a doctor why is he not following the data and the information about the virus? There is nothing that can be done to attain zero cases. We have to live with this thing as the experts are now saying.
Why you people not reporting Andrew holiness corruption
Anju is not only corrupt but the man is comfortable with it.Anju has no respect ,undermine the people and wicked.Anju embrace corruption.The horse is already through the gate. I just hope there’s a prison cell waiting for he and his family.
Andrew and teefing family and friends!!!
Something about Jamaica’s Government seem so indifferent, careless and corrupt. There is not one person i see who i can call a leader. How did those people even end up in parliament is beyond me. The people stand 0 chance of success with these pathetic leaders.
Once again the Mickey Mouse job that the auditor general is doing is not good enough you can’t come months years later telling the people what who she them do back then if you need more people to be hired summits to the Governor General… this system should have be fixed long time ago
I hope Jamaica pay attention on the corruption revolution on the report of what happening in South Africa 🇿🇦
Sometime I do not believe the update from the ministry of health I never believed the update something about the update it is not accurate to me 😂😂😂😂😂😂
She need to resign
I’m wondering when the prime Minister going to reshuffle his cabinet
If he’s using the same deck of cards, it’s not going to make any sense. He needs a new deck of cards. Better yet, they all need to just cancel out themselves. They all needs to go. Jamaica 🇯🇲, needs a new direction and a whole new Government.
This lady maybe she would do just the same thing in this country you do not know who you can trust because the same person who is speaking about what they wouldn’t do would do the opposite
Maybe we as a people as a nation need to reassign the prime Minister going forward the prime minister is very slow very soon you soon hear something blow up again under his administration wait and see
173 needs to go fam dont mine the cockpit country the area needs to remain protected
Can we start getting some information on the vaccination status of the persons please! We want to know
The blood of Jesus against these variants.
The diehard supportees who are the ones who vote in our elections have no problem with corruption . The governments performance has no bearing whatsoever in how they vote, however slick campaigning, incentives and appealing to the youths with trends in clothing, shoes, music on so on and so forth. They are the ones who decide our futer in politics.