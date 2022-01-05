Cafe Blue Under Fire for Vacancy Post | TVJ News – Jan 4 2022

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday
20 comments
People are too soft these days . People get but hurt at the most ministerial thing that was probably innocently done unbelievable
Innocently done!? Learn to read between lines
lol trying dem subliminals
You have employers who are still putting the darker skin workers at the back and the lighter ones at the front , sad but true
😮😮😮😮😮
You see shadeism I see sexism.
Really
Colorism nothing more
We all know Jamaica is full of colourism!! So let’s not think it’s a mistake.. they simply got tired of playing the hypocrite!!!
Yc
Action speak louder than words and the damage is already done and in my Jamaica we don’t condone RACISM so this company License need to be revoke immediately without remorse !!!
still trying to divide bantus
Shame on them
Shadism continues
How did this pass marketing, diversity inclusion and legal? On purpose.
Nothing new to jamaica colourism still exist in jamaica from colonial times till now so its nothing to be suprised over
They know what they are doing. Let your feet and your money do the talking. Dmt go there for business
Favoursim
Café Blue knows exactly what it was doing.
That’s not my business