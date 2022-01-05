What is Flurona? | TVJ News – Jan 4 2022

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
29 comments
Flurona…mix of flue an Corona….its always a risk
We have crime to, galore. Crimerona.
Yall be safe please 🙏 💕
I am thank you 🙏🏿
Dear God in Heaven. This disease just keeps mutating. It’s adaptability is so annoying.
Sky daddy is in quarantine hiding in the clouds ☁️ lol 😂
Flurona !!
They just keep on coming.
Here we go again this deh alot a persons catching flu
🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
Lol, the name thou, flue and Rona give you flurona😂😂
If I laugh one more time. 🤣
Me too 🤣🤣🤣
Lol all i can do is just laugh… Who the hell making these virus
very good question..very laughable
Lol all i can do is laugh smh this is jus too much
Fluerona is really real it makes your legs feeling as if your excercises it takes you slowly then your head hurt them whole body hurts them you fever is 110 and the you weeks if have these symptoms you you have it
People who have not lost your minds please remember everytime each year this Time, we have FLU season 🤧 ,please Take care of your self as always, drink your bush Tea and take your vitamins, not the poison vaccine, DON’T LET THEM FOOL YOU, BOB MARLEY.
What the hell these people doing God step in please
I agree with you. That vaccine can’t help anybody. It’s poison.
When will this end i swear am getting tired of hearing about covid 19.
Probably not until everybody gets vaccinated. This is what the Almighty may likely be conveying to every one of us…
@Raimundo Iefan Fantástico please don’t defame the Lord’s character with foolishness.
@Renardo Palmer ⁉️⁉️⁉️
Honestly we the people are tired…
Big Pharmaceutical companies need more money so get use to hearing about new variants of covid.
Right now mi bruk want some money. I guess mi have brukrona or mi bruk- roun- yah 😄
This was first detected in Israel. Over 90% of the Israeli population is double and triple jabbed. Sooooooo how come??????
Mercy Roun Yah…Mercyrona 🤣…God help us
Looks like a ball I used to play with when I was a child