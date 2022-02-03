Poor Garbage Collection | JLP Supporters Protest | TVJ Midday News – Feb 3 2022

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
23 comments
How many variants WHO has to give out to gods creations?.hmmm, this is sickening now and these so called governments is OK with this all bcz of greed, Jesus christ man its too much…
Yes poor garbage collection is becoming a disgrace or nastiness, it’s all over the island, what, are they on strike,? and yet Mr tuffton is talking about good health? This needs to stop.
Don’t take the vaccine trust in The LORD ALMIGHTY
JESUS is coming soon and JESUS is the only way to Salvation accept JESUS as your LORD and Savior today before it is too late
I would say NASTINESS👍👍👍
@Lillian Smith Whyte Don’t take the vaccine trust in The LORD ALMIGHTY
What I think the citizen of this country should do with the garbage is to take it and dump it at the public official wherever they are
Local government is a waste of time I do not see where it bear any fruits at all
JLP and Andrew Holness unnu could talk till unnu drop …making portmore a parish is political..my opinion
Spanish town can’t even get a look in and look at these politicians talking about parish status for portmore.
Look how under develop Spanish town is .
From George Lee was Mayor, there have been talk about Portmore becoming a Parish, what’s new, it does not matter which party implement it. The real issue and focus should be what are the benefits and drawbacks of becoming a Parish.
May God help this child with her eye, in Jesus name. Amen
You can’t even pay a civil servant
🤣🤣🤣🤣dem get 5,000 dollars to vote laborite no money for garbage collection.
Didn’t Andrew give approval to private individuals who would like to start a business doing garbage pickup? I think it’s a great alternative to lackadaisical gov doing the business. Imma donate to that young lady. I pray she’ll make a breakthrough.
Poor garbage collection leads to flooding. My good, poor poor people. That’s a big health risk. Can they spare a little of the pork from the pork barrel to have a cleaner Jamaica.
Let those ppl in jail go out and clean up waste as a shorter sentence or something!!???
Waisting money on foolishness instead of fixing the darm exchange rate kmt
I have been saying it for years as soon as world cup qualifiers come around they bring in whole heap of overseas players but not the local players how you expect the team to gell
What are the infrastructures are in portmore for it to become a parish. There’s no Capital City, there’s no Government offices or agencies, there’s no magistrate court, there’s no Hospital. I could go on and on. What are the Economic benefits to Jamaica if there is a new parish?
Mercy LORD 🙏
So what!! the government cannot even help that young miss which is the future of tomorrow…with her eyes my god man…how them so hard and wicked. This is ridiculous 😒
Thank you for this light on garbage disposal.