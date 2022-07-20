67 comments

  1. His nephew..i hope that ain’t true …🤦🏽‍♀🤦🏽‍♀🤦🏽‍♀🤦🏽‍♀🤦🏽‍♀🤯🤯🤯🤯

    Reply

  2. To the person reading this, even though I don’t know you. I wish you the best of what life has to offer 🙏 🤗❤

    Reply

    2. @Churchy why is that? Go ahead and tell me why I ended up somewhere I shouldn’t be. I’m interested in your reply.

      Reply

    3. @B Bodziak What ? Really ? Wow ! First of all it’s INCEST ! It’s UNCLE and NEPHEW. Further more , Ricky’s in his 50’s, and the nephew is 21. If it’s true, when did the abuse begin ! Shame on you ! Ick ! Yuck ! Eeeeewwww !

      Reply

    4. He’s got a rap sheet and a drug problem, and Ricky has financed his rehab trips too.
      Also, he has sworn out protection orders against other people in the past and it appears to be a money grab from an entitled drug addict that feels like he’s owed something.

      Reply

  6. After Johnny Depp case, let’s not jump to any conclusion first. There are many reports his nephew is a very troubled man.

    Reply

    1. They dont want you. You better off being an independent country and not an associate, not even an state.

      Reply

    2. Depends on who you ask. At least one former US President was a bit confused about Puerto Rico’s status and how Puerto Rico was governed.

      Reply

    4. She said to get a restraining order is just like in the US. Then she went on to explain it

      Reply

  8. It’s a good thing so many people in the comments know the family personally to say whether or not he did this.

    Reply

    2. @Sean Young bs, to get a restraining order you need prove to a judge that an individual is a threat to your physical or mental health. Period. Try that bs to someone who wasn’t in LE for 25 years. Now I know why you watch cnn. 🤣

      Reply

    3. @Fish On Honestly, I was in a hurry and spoke improperly last time. When I say “abundance of caution” I mean that there’s an established history of some sort of harmful incident that you don’t want a reccurance of not that the judge issues a TRO on your word. I’ve worked in the legal field for over a decade in the DC area and have seen the threshold vary between DC, MD, VA and West Virginia cases, which is why I made the initial comment.

      Reply

    4. @The Tweatles Yes Ricky Martin is openly gay, but what does his sexual orientation have to do with the allegations being made?

      Reply

  9. So, CNN said there was a harassment order but they never said if any of the info came from the harassment order itself. If they normally are unable to get copies of harassment orders they should say that, if they tried to get this one but failed, they should say that. They said they called the police department that handled the case but CNN did not say where the officer they spoke to got his info—did he speak to the nephew directly, did he read the harassment order, or did he just hear some stuff second-hand, or third or fourth hand, from some other cops?

    Reply

    1. These are great questions, Beth! Very unreliable, sensationalized reporting just for rating and viewership smh

      Reply

  10. I think we have to wait until we hear from the people involved. I had hope we all learned with Johnny Depp that others sometimes make accusations that aren’t true AND it’s important to hear the facts, esp when one is famous and the other not. Btw, they are uncle/nephew but they are the same age.

    Reply

    3. Like they said. People make accusations for lots of reasons. Especially easy when one is gay AND rich. Keep that in mind. We need evidence. Same as with Trump and everyone else. If there is substantial evidence, lock them up and throw away the keys. But until then do not judge.

      Reply

  11. Did she just say, “it’s just like the United States???” Ma’am, Puerto Rico IS a part of the United States. Wth are you on?

    Reply

    5. @Buddy Looez it is a US territory.. just like Guam.. US citizens do not need a passport to travel there or move there

      Reply

    1. @Mike Mondano check it out. I was born on the big island. Have a home in Culebra and NOLA. I never said he was in Louisiana. Look it up, education is fascinating!

      Reply

    2. She was simply stating that the LAWS in Puerto Rico are the same laws as in the U.S. Which isn’t always the case. Interesting that y’all immediately leap to your own biased assumptions …and then think you can criticize _their_ intelligence. 🤔🙄

      Reply

  14. I can tell you right now, I’ve been studying human lie patterns and this ish is as true as the skies are blue and cloudy

    Reply

  15. I hope this isn’t true. You never know these days with so much endless controversy. Innocent until proven guilty.

    Reply

  16. It’s a fascinating coincidence that Puerto Rico would have an identical justice system to the United States. Is it because of all their representatives they send to DC, right?

    Reply

  18. “It’s just like the United States…”

    Hate to tell you, but Puerto Rico **IS** part of the United States!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.