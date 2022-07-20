Recent Post
- French finance minister says country prepping for cutoff of Russian gas supply
- Her dad died during 9/11. Here’s why she’s ‘astounded’ by Trump
- Poll: Voters split on party preference for midterm elections
- Pop star served with restraining order over nephew’s allegations
- UFOs are becoming a much bigger priority for Congress
67 comments
His nephew..i hope that ain’t true …🤦🏽♀🤦🏽♀🤦🏽♀🤦🏽♀🤦🏽♀🤯🤯🤯🤯
Right what the hell is the matter with some people..
1 FAITH Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
lets be honest we all enjoyed the video because of this:
https://youtu.be/rq7iwva6IbY
I bet he watched CNN 😂
To the person reading this, even though I don’t know you. I wish you the best of what life has to offer 🙏 🤗❤
lets be honest we all enjoyed the video because of this:
https://youtu.be/rq7iwva6IbY
1 visario sorino Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
lets be honest we all enjoyed the video because of this:
https://youtu.be/rq7iwva6IbY
Innocent until proven guilty.
Not for Deshaun Watson, that’s for sure.
That’s not right if true and it’s not right if it’s a lie.
@Casey Clark I think you took a wrong turn and ended up in the wrong thread…
@Churchy why is that? Go ahead and tell me why I ended up somewhere I shouldn’t be. I’m interested in your reply.
@B Bodziak What ? Really ? Wow ! First of all it’s INCEST ! It’s UNCLE and NEPHEW. Further more , Ricky’s in his 50’s, and the nephew is 21. If it’s true, when did the abuse begin ! Shame on you ! Ick ! Yuck ! Eeeeewwww !
I just dont believe the nephew for some reason
Because someone else would have said something long before now.
1 Aime Elle Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
lets be honest we all enjoyed the video because of this:
https://youtu.be/rq7iwva6IbY
He’s got a rap sheet and a drug problem, and Ricky has financed his rehab trips too.
Also, he has sworn out protection orders against other people in the past and it appears to be a money grab from an entitled drug addict that feels like he’s owed something.
Believe all women. Said every hypocrite democrat.
After Johnny Depp case, let’s not jump to any conclusion first. There are many reports his nephew is a very troubled man.
I wonder where those stories come from all of a sudden..🤔
lets be honest we all enjoyed the video because of this:
https://youtu.be/rq7iwva6IbY
Just like in the United States, you mean Puerto Rico isn’t in the United States?
They dont want you. You better off being an independent country and not an associate, not even an state.
Depends on who you ask. At least one former US President was a bit confused about Puerto Rico’s status and how Puerto Rico was governed.
AOC supports and condones his behaviour
She said to get a restraining order is just like in the US. Then she went on to explain it
@X Saint I am in New Hampshire, just tired of the way we speak about each other.
It’s a good thing so many people in the comments know the family personally to say whether or not he did this.
As in the Depp and Heard case as well!
@Sean Young bs, to get a restraining order you need prove to a judge that an individual is a threat to your physical or mental health. Period. Try that bs to someone who wasn’t in LE for 25 years. Now I know why you watch cnn. 🤣
@Fish On Honestly, I was in a hurry and spoke improperly last time. When I say “abundance of caution” I mean that there’s an established history of some sort of harmful incident that you don’t want a reccurance of not that the judge issues a TRO on your word. I’ve worked in the legal field for over a decade in the DC area and have seen the threshold vary between DC, MD, VA and West Virginia cases, which is why I made the initial comment.
@The Tweatles Yes Ricky Martin is openly gay, but what does his sexual orientation have to do with the allegations being made?
@Zhao Wei huh???
So, CNN said there was a harassment order but they never said if any of the info came from the harassment order itself. If they normally are unable to get copies of harassment orders they should say that, if they tried to get this one but failed, they should say that. They said they called the police department that handled the case but CNN did not say where the officer they spoke to got his info—did he speak to the nephew directly, did he read the harassment order, or did he just hear some stuff second-hand, or third or fourth hand, from some other cops?
These are great questions, Beth! Very unreliable, sensationalized reporting just for rating and viewership smh
I think we have to wait until we hear from the people involved. I had hope we all learned with Johnny Depp that others sometimes make accusations that aren’t true AND it’s important to hear the facts, esp when one is famous and the other not. Btw, they are uncle/nephew but they are the same age.
He’s got that George Michael twinkle in his eyes. So cute (lol)
@bill blow I was thinking more of a Bill Cosby 😬
Like they said. People make accusations for lots of reasons. Especially easy when one is gay AND rich. Keep that in mind. We need evidence. Same as with Trump and everyone else. If there is substantial evidence, lock them up and throw away the keys. But until then do not judge.
Why should “we” hear anything? It’s none of our business.
Omg they are not the same age brah
Did she just say, “it’s just like the United States???” Ma’am, Puerto Rico IS a part of the United States. Wth are you on?
@Buddy Looez tells us more…..
It is a US territory not a US state.
@JooSon2 a cash cow for the feds
@Buddy Looez Nobody said PR is a STATE. It pays to read before you attack.
@Buddy Looez it is a US territory.. just like Guam.. US citizens do not need a passport to travel there or move there
Puerto Rico IS part of the United States, it isn’t “just like” the US! 🙄
@Mike Mondano check it out. I was born on the big island. Have a home in Culebra and NOLA. I never said he was in Louisiana. Look it up, education is fascinating!
She was simply stating that the LAWS in Puerto Rico are the same laws as in the U.S. Which isn’t always the case. Interesting that y’all immediately leap to your own biased assumptions …and then think you can criticize _their_ intelligence. 🤔🙄
@graphosxp technically…..thats correct though….
The truth is there to set us free, I hope justice finds whoever is telling the truth
😂
I can tell you right now, I’ve been studying human lie patterns and this ish is as true as the skies are blue and cloudy
I can see it in his eyes. George Michael-ish…
I hope this isn’t true. You never know these days with so much endless controversy. Innocent until proven guilty.
1 TheGodOfPez Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
I’m really surprised you got a message from the Communist Narrative Networks Trollbot 😂
It’s a fascinating coincidence that Puerto Rico would have an identical justice system to the United States. Is it because of all their representatives they send to DC, right?
1 The Fox of Laurels Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Everybody deserves their day in court… 🤷🏽♂️
1 Ro Ro Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
“It’s just like the United States…”
Hate to tell you, but Puerto Rico **IS** part of the United States!
THIS is false. his nephew just wants money.