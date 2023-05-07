Recent Post
- Putin target breaks down how Putin is a ‘puppet master’
- What photo from the scene tells us about the Texas mall shooter
- Tapper compares Feinstein to RBG
- French philosopher, filmmaker describes what he saw on the front lines of Ukraine
- Pop star’s struggle to find her seat at King Charles’ coronation goes viral
24 comments
Lul we’ve all done this 😂🎉
She publicly said she sold her soul.Just sayin.
For real? I told her not to Say anything about me buying her soul,body, and mind…well the latter there is nothing happening there but that’s ok….She broke our verbal NDA….🤦😜😁😁
It was a steal!! what’s a devil to do?
Really shouldn’t have been a big deal. It’s not like the day was about them. Sit in the back that’s what happens whenever you come in late.
Perhaps if she hadn’t worn her hat to completely cover her eyes?
It’s not as if she was with BloJo like Carrie was at the Platinum Bash, where she wore it to completely block him out.
When I recall her conversation with Neil Degrasse Tyson… “Numbers… 💥Whoa…”
❤🎉 Beautiful
She is 😍
What’s funny about it? Isn’t she people? Like we all struggle finding seats. 😂
This is some hard hitting stuff right here. Nice work guys!
She’s very beautiful 😍
Was. She’s getting old
😮The “Eyes wide shut”version didn’t have assigned seats.Robes maybe.😊
So what? Who hasn’t been to such a large event in a huge place before and hasn’t been able to find their seat? 🙄
Having spent all that money, they could not afford to hire seating ushers? What a shame!😂😂😂
Poor Katy looks like a lost little girl ♥️
love her!!
She finally did by way of google
Im sure there were many ppl offering their laps to sit upon
OMGosh! I’m sure that NO ONE else had any trouble finding their seats! Low blow guys! Wasn’t there ANYTHING else happening at that time , that, perhaps, may have been MORE newsworthy ! LOL 😆…, this looks like me trying to find my car in the Walmart parking lot !
This is the kind of order the new king is bringing? Pffft. Fire the monarchy.
I am dying of laughter.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣☝️
Prince Harry ‘Balls’ smiled awkwardly as he was relegated to a third-row bleacher seat at his father, King Charles III’s coronation Saturday — even pulling a face at one point as royal watchers noted that the Duke of Sussex appeared “uncomfortable.”
Thank Gaud Meghan Barkle 🐕 and Oprah Winfrey weren’t at the Coronation