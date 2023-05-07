Recent Post
44 comments
Quiet bravery…wow!
🇺🇦 Slava Ukraine 🇺🇦
I hope the documentary is available to all people soon.
The United States may soon turn to Russia and will ask it for a financial service.. This was told by financial analysts from China.According to Chinese experts, dark times are coming for the dollar and this is largely due to Russia’s actions.”It’s hard to believe, but soon the United States will beg Russia to continue using the dollar as a means of payment,” the authors of the Chinese edition said. But it’s too late and Russia, China, India, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, France, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Syria, Libya, and many other countries have already started trading their currencies, replacing the dollar! Nobody needs a dollar! Everyone is buying Chinese Yuan!!
Well spoken.
We don’t need talk, we need action. France has still to come over the bridge.
Except for butchering the English language.
@Tele Bubba True – the philosopher is doing what he can though.
SLAVA UKRAINI 💪💪💪
All nations that believe in justice and morality must support Ukraine. Any country that hides from this responsibility will have a mark on their ethical history that they will need to apologize for.
@Алексей Лукьянов Унеси свою пропаганду, бездушный последователь Путина. Мир видит его преступления и ваше рабство перед ним.
🤡
@Алексей Лукьянов In every country, including Russia and the West. Of the 44 million directly affected, their existence is trivial.
@Алексей Лукьянов Nice description of Russia.
Excellent. thank you
So proud Philosopher Levy. No compromise… No negotiation…
brave man. hope his documentary gets wide coverage!
Not that brave.
@Ray Whitebread What’s your metric for brave, champ? He’s on the front lines, not fighting, not carrying a weapon, JUST there to get the story straight and bring it back. How’s that measure up to your acts of heroism?
@Valerie Uggel That’s Putin’s metric, both for Ukrainian lives AND Russian soldier’s lives. They mean nothing to him.
Lmao 🤣
“All we have to do is give [modern] equipment, and to give it [decisively], quickly, and not in an incremental way–which is the motto and doctrine of too many diplomats. If we give what they need, things can go quick, the war can stop–and we could spare some human lives.” I agree. That’s the minimum bravery required of us–to not flinch at threats of nuclear annihilation.
So do I. But France prefers to stay in the rhetoric and not to get into action.
Poland has F16’s give it to them
@Tele Bubba Typical French
When a person feels like they have something to fight and die for they become brave(Ukraine) When a person feels like they have nothing to fight for or that what they’re doing is wrong, they become sick, afraid and guilt sets in(Russia) SLAVA UKRAINI
The “Z”ombie Cannon Fodder already know their fate. Better they go home, quickly !
Are you ready to die, Pollo?
Just do it. Don’t wait another one do it for you.
Quiet, well mastered bravery.
🇺🇦❤️ Hold strong.
We are with you.🌎✌️
Tell them jude we’re going to fight russia until the ukrainian
Making a compromise with Russia is like saying to a rapist, “But only 5 minutes!” You think he is going to say, “I respect your boundaries”?
You nailed it.
“Conflict is ever present. When order breaks down, there is disorder. If disorder continues, there is chaos. With chaos comes disaster. To help maintain order, you must become orderly. To help maintain peace, you must become peaceful. All of these things are cultivated in you as you give to the world to minimize and in certain cases to eliminate conflict. As you do this, conflict within you becomes minimized and is eventually eliminated.” (Marshall Vian Summers, Wisdom from the Greater Community, Book 2)
Thanks for sharing.
@Ksins1 The dollar is not dying anytime soon bud. Do some research. One thing is for sure however, the world is depleting it’s resources
Bravo! Great Job Bernard!
“Why We Fight” Bernard-Henri Lévy is the Frank Capra of our time. Slava Ukraini 💙💛
Great interview, a great wise man too.
Thank you for your bravery and insight.
What he basically says is: If Putin has any sort of success in Ukraine, more violence may happen in the Baltic States, around Iran and in Taiwan. It’s hard to balance the risk of WW3 with supporting Ukraine but we are living in troublesome times and it’s reality we have to face.
Seeing Monsieur Levy brings back memories of my 30 years living in Europe, primarily Paris. His English skills have certainly advanced because early in his career he needed an English translator. Levy, Philippe Sollers and a bevy of important feminist philosophers were dubbed the The New Philosophers by the French press. Unlike in the USA French high schools (called Lycee) have in their last year a course in philosophy. This makes a big difference in the sophistication of the French electorate, esp. as with Levy their stress on social/political activism. In the USA studying philosophy seriously usually means a professional academic career. If I remember correctly Levy traveled in the USA and made a film about it, emphasizing the role of the philosophe de Tocqueville in the French enlightenment and the makers of the American revolution.
Visiting the front line in designers cloth. Great work, I’m sure you motivated the men out there with your luxury.