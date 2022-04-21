Recent Post
- Hawk freed by wildlife officer after getting caught in picnic table | USA TODAY
- Darren Barnet is Victoria’s Secret PINK’s first male ambassador | USA TODAY
- Syracuse police face investigation after appearing to detain child | USA TODAY
- Biden announces another $800 million in military aid for Ukraine | USA TODAY
- College baseball pitcher tackles player during game after home run hit | USA TODAY
24 comments
Screw their economy you better think about your own economy God help us
FJB
I’m sure he’s shaking his boot Mr. potato head
Lies lies lies
Biden we also need such support in Biafraland against Nigeria aggression. Because you are not a black man,Do not turn a blind eye on the Nigeria – Biafra war that is currently happening today. People are being killed in Biafraland same way they are being killed in ukraine. God bless America but do not let God punish America because of his people ✡️ in Biafraland
I don’t know if you’re also aware but youtube keeps blocking your replies and i can’t see them in certain orientations
Open keystone pipeline. You would make all Americans happy if you would do this
he does not care about making americans happy lol
Shouldn’t we just give Ukraine all the pd confiscated ghost guns and not our javelins and stingers it would save the spending bill
Seems like this vegetable talks about sending a billion of OUR tax payer money to Ukraine just about every other day.
Bye Bye UKRAINE, bye bye EUROPE, bye bye USA, bye bye NATO, bye bye DOLLAR. Now RUSSIA will speak and YOU will listen. RUSSIA POWER. PUTIN BEST OF THE BEST. 🇷🇺🇷🇺🇷🇺
Bye Bye UKRAINE, bye bye EUROPE, bye bye USA, bye bye NATO, bye bye DOLLAR. Now RUSSIA will speak and YOU will listen. RUSSIA POWER. PUTIN BEST OF THE BEST. 🇷🇺🇷🇺🇷🇺🇷🇺🇷🇺.
Bye Bye UKRAINE, bye bye EUROPE, bye bye USA, bye bye NATO, bye bye DOLLAR. Now RUSSIA will speak and YOU will listen. RUSSIA POWER. PUTIN BEST OF THE BEST. 🇷🇺🇷🇺🇷🇺🇷🇺🇷🇺..
Bye Bye UKRAINE, bye bye EUROPE, bye bye USA, bye bye NATO, bye bye DOLLAR. Now RUSSIA will speak and YOU will listen. RUSSIA POWER. PUTIN BEST OF THE BEST. 🇷🇺🇷🇺🇷🇺🇷🇺🇷🇺..
Clown 🤡
This is just money lundering,
check how much money the president of ukraine has!!
Except if the Russian ships come in the middle of the night, like the airplanes full of illegal immigrants. FJB/Let’s Go Brandon!
Thank you for the American sheeps!
Socialism for the military. Capitalism for the poor.
I see why we can’t have free health care and free student loans on the US, all of my money is going to Ukraine
6 hours old & not one intelligent comment here, so sad!
This is money from Americans that will just get blown up
Elect a clown expect a circus, this guys a puppet for the elite
why cant you help us people american people