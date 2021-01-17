President-elect Joe Biden introduces science team | USA TODAY

President-elect Joe Biden's $1.9-trillion COVID-19 relief proposal quickly drew criticism from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle in Congress after he unveiled the plan Thursday.

Related:

Biden's proposal includes $20 billion for a national vaccination program, $1,400 stimulus checks and raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour. But progressive lawmakers wanted bigger checks and some Republicans argue the plan doesn't do enough to restart an economy decimated by the pandemic.

» Subscribe to USA TODAY:

» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:

» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.

#biden #politics #usatoday #science