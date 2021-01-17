President-elect Joe Biden introduces science team | USA TODAY

TOPICS:
President-elect Joe Biden introduces science team | USA TODAY 1

January 17, 2021

 

President-elect Joe Biden's $1.9-trillion COVID-19 relief proposal quickly drew criticism from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle in Congress after he unveiled the plan Thursday.

Related:

Biden's proposal includes $20 billion for a national vaccination program, $1,400 stimulus checks and raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour. But progressive lawmakers wanted bigger checks and some Republicans argue the plan doesn't do enough to restart an economy decimated by the pandemic.

» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.

#biden #politics #usatoday #science

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

32 Comments on "President-elect Joe Biden introduces science team | USA TODAY"

  1. Leafs Suck | January 16, 2021 at 3:33 PM | Reply

    😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

  2. DezPotik 219er | January 16, 2021 at 4:39 PM | Reply

    Sad! Many such cases!

  3. Danielle Kyley Rigoleth | January 16, 2021 at 5:09 PM | Reply

    8.6k views and he got over 80 million legal votes..

  4. Paul Homewood | January 16, 2021 at 5:19 PM | Reply

    What is he talking about ????

  5. 2020 | January 16, 2021 at 6:17 PM | Reply

    *NO, IM WITH THE SCIENCE TEAM!!*

  6. Gee Dee | January 16, 2021 at 6:45 PM | Reply

    Yawn!💩

  7. From The Flight Deck | January 16, 2021 at 7:16 PM | Reply

    Uncle Ho Xiden

  8. M B | January 16, 2021 at 7:28 PM | Reply

    Science over myth and magic.

  9. Silk Mask | January 16, 2021 at 7:34 PM | Reply

    What about space exploration?

  10. M | January 16, 2021 at 8:58 PM | Reply

    Is it just me or does he look as pale as a ghost???

  11. Rebecca Henley | January 16, 2021 at 9:01 PM | Reply

    What is he talking about?
    “Imagine”??? What is the action?

  12. Wendy Wootton | January 16, 2021 at 10:11 PM | Reply

    This is like when the teacher calls on that one kid to read out loud and he reads in the most monotone, boring way possible.

  13. James Sheppard | January 16, 2021 at 10:12 PM | Reply

    Anyone else notice that his broken foot is miraculously healed lol

  14. WhenceRed | January 16, 2021 at 10:35 PM | Reply

    23:22

  15. G eire | January 16, 2021 at 11:25 PM | Reply

    Hey look a president, that’s not playing golf when the country is in turmoil….!

  16. A LR | January 16, 2021 at 11:50 PM | Reply

    Remember the science on gender

  17. George's N | January 16, 2021 at 11:55 PM | Reply

    Science :)) and big Company

  18. E D | January 17, 2021 at 12:05 AM | Reply

    Some questions to consider: How many 78-year-old presidents have there been in American history? Does health and age matter in national leadership positions in the United States?

  19. x . x . x | January 17, 2021 at 12:12 AM | Reply

    The whole World is laughing at you America! And there will be more reasons to laugh, for the next 4 years. So thanks you 😂😘

  20. Some One | January 17, 2021 at 12:13 AM | Reply

    This man is straight gibberish. 💯

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.