President Trump coronavirus briefing in North Carolina | USA TODAY

TOPICS:
President Trump coronavirus briefing in North Carolina | USA TODAY 1

July 27, 2020

 

President Trump holds coronavirus briefing at North Carolina facility where vaccine components are being developed.
RELATED:

President Trump participates in a coronavirus briefing at Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies in Morrisville, NC, where potential coronavirus vaccine components are being developed.

» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.

#Coronavirus #Vaccine #Trump

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

35 Comments on "President Trump coronavirus briefing in North Carolina | USA TODAY"

  1. Kurt Elliott | July 27, 2020 at 4:46 PM | Reply

    I post White House videos and I get shadow banned instead of monetized but USA Today got monetized reusing videos, that’s gay all day Google rules!!!

  2. ABOXofMONSTERS | July 27, 2020 at 4:52 PM | Reply

    Woohan Wheeze 🤧

  3. GIFT Of Nature | July 27, 2020 at 5:29 PM | Reply

    😯😮😯😮

  4. T.BONE/SIDE OF LIFE | July 27, 2020 at 5:35 PM | Reply

    This experience can be summed up in three short principles. It’s always worse — much worse — than your rational side thinks. It’s always as bad as — or worse than — your worst, hidden fears. And when you put those two things together, the only conclusion is: you’d better act like this is your last chance to remain a functioning society…….Because it is.

  5. M Woods | July 27, 2020 at 5:48 PM | Reply

    I didn’t see thousands of boats. Maybe 100…

  6. Joan Langmo | July 27, 2020 at 5:57 PM | Reply

    58 million tests in only 16-17% of the population of the United States. Yes, the previous stockpile was depleted but he was told he desperately needed to replenish it which he has not done in 3 1/2 yrs. His response is 6 months after the fact. 147,983 people too late. Why can he not call it coronavirus? It’s always the China virus, has to make sure there is someone else to blame other than himself. Remember when he said, I take no responsibility….and he doesn’t. He’s got a new campaign manager is all. Telling you what you want to hear so you jump on his sinking bandwagon.

    • Peter A | July 27, 2020 at 6:59 PM | Reply

      Joan Langmo I will never thrust the chinese and I am not a republican.

    • you’re aren’t epic | July 27, 2020 at 7:04 PM | Reply

      Peter A me too bro

    • Joan Langmo | July 27, 2020 at 7:08 PM | Reply

      @Peter A I didn’t say I trusted China either, but it is NOT the China virus, it is coronavirus that causes COVID 19

    • swampratzozzle | July 27, 2020 at 10:11 PM | Reply

      It wasn’t too late. There wasn’t one single person died because of lack of ventilators or any other thing. Every year people die of viruses. You don’t blame politicians for that. People are dying all over the world. This happens.

  7. Lee Ban | July 27, 2020 at 6:26 PM | Reply

    The moment USA have the vaccine, China will have the same vaccine by stealing the formula, even more, China will spread new species virus again, US will have to research new vaccine again, will never have time to deal with China

  8. Holly Brook | July 27, 2020 at 7:13 PM | Reply

    How many lunatics get this much air time?🥺

  9. Marty Lee | July 27, 2020 at 7:23 PM | Reply

    If you’re not aware of the White Coat Summit, you need to watch at least part of this to hear what front line doctors know about covid.
    https://youtu.be/oaX8-JbaacE
    For the powers that be or msm to not act on this, one day they will face God and have to explain why they continue to let thousands needlessly die…

  10. Luv Provida | July 27, 2020 at 7:55 PM | Reply

    This is crazy talk! A vaccine takes 2-3 years for it to be trustworthy! Operation warp speed is poison!

    • Luv Provida | July 27, 2020 at 9:45 PM | Reply

      Bruce Schram gtfoh u are insane…Stay off the internet & maybe call your parents! Lame

    • J D | July 27, 2020 at 10:23 PM | Reply

      @Luv Provida Vaccines can be developed relatively quickly, depending on the amount of research and computing power invested. The 2-3 years is for testing, not making the vaccine itself. The vaccines were created by supercomputers months ago. But they won’t be released for quite awhile.

    • Luv Provida | July 27, 2020 at 10:35 PM | Reply

      J D that’s why I said “trustworthy”… & even then vaccine are a double edge sword.

    • J D | July 27, 2020 at 10:44 PM | Reply

      @Luv Provida There is no double edge to polio immunity.

    • Luv Provida | July 27, 2020 at 10:51 PM | Reply

      J D Son of a Mitch would probably agree with you 😆✌️

  11. C J | July 27, 2020 at 8:42 PM | Reply

    China virus!

  12. Serena Brown | July 27, 2020 at 8:57 PM | Reply

    Trump actually said children do not transmit the coronavirus, though early evidence suggests children can and do. 
    17 children in Texas at 9 different daycares all tested positive, Kimora “Kimmie” Lynum a healthy little 9 yr old just passed away from Covid-19. God bless her family! Yet Trump wants to open schools. This man doesn’t care about the people of the US & he makes it more clear every time he opens his mouth!!!

  13. Matthew Sanders | July 27, 2020 at 9:17 PM | Reply

    EVENT 201 folks! Look it up!

  14. girlonlaptop | July 27, 2020 at 9:19 PM | Reply

    no waiting and do the trial and delivery all at once, no thanks Trump!

  15. Mike Borg | July 27, 2020 at 9:27 PM | Reply

    It’s not just a Satanic ritual it’s big business and big money

  16. Mike Borg | July 27, 2020 at 9:28 PM | Reply

    Culling the human population

  17. Mike Borg | July 27, 2020 at 9:37 PM | Reply

    How do you not laugh when you read the Jesuit script?

  18. Hoa Le | July 27, 2020 at 10:17 PM | Reply

    I NEVER BELIEVE

    DEMOCRATIC PARTY

  19. Hoa Le | July 27, 2020 at 10:18 PM | Reply

    I NEVER BELIEVE

    DEMOCRATIC PARTY

  20. B. T. | July 27, 2020 at 10:59 PM | Reply

    If you or a family member happen to contract Covid, take hydroxychloroquine. It is proven effective. You Tube took down a video I posted of a group of doctors supporting this as treatment because they are in collusion with big Pharma, CDC, Fauci, etc.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.