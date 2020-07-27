President Trump coronavirus briefing in North Carolina | USA TODAY

President Trump holds coronavirus briefing at North Carolina facility where vaccine components are being developed.

RELATED:

President Trump participates in a coronavirus briefing at Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies in Morrisville, NC, where potential coronavirus vaccine components are being developed.

» Subscribe to USA TODAY:

» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:

» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.

#Coronavirus #Vaccine #Trump