July 27, 2020

 

COVID-19 in Florida: why the state has had a recent surge in cases.
Florida has seen a recent surge in COVID-19 cases. Emory University's Dr. Bob Bednarczyk breaks down what this means for the state.

33 Comments on "What Florida’s recent surge in COVID-19 cases means for the state | USA TODAY"

  1. Stephen | July 27, 2020 at 4:33 PM | Reply

    Cheap con’

  2. T Brown Records | July 27, 2020 at 4:48 PM | Reply

    Oh wow

  3. jennti | July 27, 2020 at 5:09 PM | Reply

    And labs are about 3 weeks behind….

  4. Lightorluz Lightorluz | July 27, 2020 at 5:14 PM | Reply

    Florida’s Governor is investigating the fake numbers of corona virus in Florida, if a person dies of a car accident, heart attack, cancer, etc., these deaths are added as CORONA VIRUS! See clip of Governor DeSantis on youtube, true! fact!

  5. disturbed3330 | July 27, 2020 at 5:15 PM | Reply

    The title should have been” what does it mean now that thousands of infected tourist flooded Florida”. Why is no one bringing up the point that New Yprk had the most infected as soon as the 4th of july came the media said Florida is gonna be the next epicenter lol😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 wonder how they figured that out an why is no one questioning should people from the northern states be allowed to travel. Everyone had their numbers during the first lock down. When states opened the infected flocked to those states an infected the people that actually live there .Why where people from the most infected states allowed to travel state to state.NEW YORKERS SHOULD HAVE BEEN PUT A TRAVEL BAN UNTIL THERE WAS A VACCINE.

  6. The Mahamushi | July 27, 2020 at 5:16 PM | Reply

    Recover from the Scamdemic sheeple

    • Chris P Bacon | July 27, 2020 at 5:46 PM | Reply

      Let’s get those Florida kids back to school. Clorox inhalers for all the kids! Woooo!

    • John Orabone | July 27, 2020 at 6:01 PM | Reply

      Mahamushi, you are a fool. I have two sons who are DOCTORS in hospitals. Believe me the last 5 months have been hell in certain areas up here in the NE and we did a pretty good job of flattening the curve but just one hospital in New Haven CT, where one of my sons works averaged 420 COVID patients a day with about 120 of those in the ICU daily. This was for about 4 months without let up. Are you saying my highly educated , board certified pediatrician and internist MD son with his Masters in Public Health is a liar or a fool? I think you are the ignorant one.

    • darkjedi351 | July 27, 2020 at 8:15 PM | Reply

      Watch today’s white coat summit. Trump f a dr is telling you that HQC doesn’t work then they’re lying to you like the msm. Look up the summit. HQC works!!!!

  7. Amani Rinas | July 27, 2020 at 5:18 PM | Reply

    Unmasked, Super Soakers..

  8. Jay Dogs | July 27, 2020 at 5:22 PM | Reply

    Association Between Vaccine Refusal and Vaccine-Preventable Diseases in the United States hes a vaccine pusher

  9. Jay Dogs | July 27, 2020 at 5:25 PM | Reply

    here this will help the story Disclaimer: The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases or the National Institutes of Health.

  10. Chicken Little Syndrome | July 27, 2020 at 8:13 PM | Reply

    The news media only employs stupid people.

  11. Zeroth1507 | July 27, 2020 at 8:13 PM | Reply

    It means that they are falsifying the data. Governor is opening investigation into mass fraud.

  12. 小顾 | July 27, 2020 at 8:17 PM | Reply

    Just check and remember this simple fact：AIDS and Spain flu are both discovered first in America

  13. Joseph Dale | July 27, 2020 at 8:17 PM | Reply

    Enough of the fear!! We so tired of it.

  14. Pilar Fleige | July 27, 2020 at 8:22 PM | Reply

    We are not sheep, we are MIURAS 🐂 🧐🐂 🤔✌️👍 💪🇪🇦🇺🇸🤗🐂

  15. Hunter | July 27, 2020 at 8:23 PM | Reply

    IT MEANS TRUMP FOR 4 MORE YEARS BABY!! LETS GOO!!!

  16. D N A | July 27, 2020 at 8:27 PM | Reply

    Beaches = bad
    Protesters = good

    – Media

  17. WWII in Plastic | July 27, 2020 at 8:30 PM | Reply

    I have friends and relatives working in medicine in Florida. What they experience is far different from what the media claims.

    • merc | July 27, 2020 at 8:35 PM | Reply

      could i hear what they experienced?

    • pongsapat pongsatorns | July 27, 2020 at 8:47 PM | Reply

      Yes FAKE but why Trump canceled RNC due to Coronavirus surge in Florida.

    • WWII in Plastic | July 27, 2020 at 9:00 PM | Reply

      @merc More cases because more people are being tested than before, but no significant rise in hospitalizations (about 1 in 30 cases have significant symptoms). Still mostly hitting the older crowd when it comes to actually falling ill, and even if you have to be hospitalized your chance of dying is 1 in 12. So your chance of getting it and dying is really 1/30 x 1/12 or 1 in 360 if you are older/have pre-existing crap. They don’t see their ICUs being overwhelmed either. Most of the problem seems to be in the Miami area.

  18. Marcus Vasquez | July 27, 2020 at 10:09 PM | Reply

    Yes. The media coverage has been fair and HONEST. SICKENING

  19. Marcus Vasquez | July 27, 2020 at 10:10 PM | Reply

    Sad how they cover up the tremendous spike in California because of their SOCIALIST GOVERNOR

  20. Gods Amazing | July 27, 2020 at 10:56 PM | Reply

    My cousin died today, on my birthday, from covid19. Please, where a mask. This isnt fake news.

