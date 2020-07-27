Congressman John Lewis arrives at U.S. Capitol | USA TODAY

SHORT, ONE SENTENCE DESCRIPTION: Congressman John Lewis, civil rights leader and icon, will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol.
RELATED: Rep. John Lewis honored by fellow civil rights activists in Selma service
LONGER DESCRIPTION: The 'conscience of Congress' returns to the Capitol one last time to lie in state.
» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.
#johnlewis #usatoday
That man gave me goose bumps when he sung Amazing Grace!!!
Donald Trump Best President ever! God Bless President Donald Trump! He will be remembered as one of greatest leaders in the history of the world!
President Trump is the best leader of our time! He’s done so much in so little time! Shows you that the past ones just didn’t care about serving the American people!
@Maria Romero your opinion. In God eyes no he haven’t. No leadership. He did not take this serious when he stated running for president. This is something he wanted to add to his list. He selfish.
Tammie McMillan Rigging the primary to make worthless Biden the candidate seems selfish too
@Maria Romero genuinely stupid! you are probably not worth either.
What amongst he has done has excited you he most?
“Wo unto those who call good evil and evil good”
Wow, now whenever a corrupt DNC black man dies it is a major event! he is not know for ANYTHING when he was in office and for how may years?!?
This isn’t about politics. This isn’t about color. This about person who fought for voting rights & etc…This isn’t about picking side Republicans or Democrats. This man endured a lot to get where he was today. He fought a good fight. God bless him to see every race live together in a time that wasn’t possible.
Good riddance! This man didn’t even have the decency to attend President Trump’s Inauguration! How disrespectful to the American people who voted for him!
He was a pos and hell probably has an extra occupant. Him and John McCane are together once again
Another liberal bites the dust!!! He’s food for the worms!!
🕊God loves you most may he rest your soul in peace 🕊
lewis is a racist bigot and a parasite hes the ammasdor of the devil him self hes nothing but a maggot thug
An icon who fought for the rights of us all
this lewis is a maggot a parasite racist thug