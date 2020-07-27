Congressman John Lewis arrives at U.S. Capitol | USA TODAY

SHORT, ONE SENTENCE DESCRIPTION: Congressman John Lewis, civil rights leader and icon, will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol.

RELATED: Rep. John Lewis honored by fellow civil rights activists in Selma service

LONGER DESCRIPTION: The 'conscience of Congress' returns to the Capitol one last time to lie in state.

» Subscribe to USA TODAY:

» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:

» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.

#johnlewis #usatoday