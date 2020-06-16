President Trump signs Safe Policing for Safe Communities executive order (LIVE) | USA TODAY

President Trump to sign executive order.

President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order Tuesday that will encourage police departments in the U.S. to "meet the most current professional standards for the use of force" and new audio of a phone call revealed that a 911 dispatcher called her supervisor to express concern over the force used against George Floyd.

