Senate Judiciary Committee holds hearing on use of force by police | USA TODAY

The Senate Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing on Police Use of Force and Community Relations which will have two panels: The first panel includes Lee Merritt, Esq., the attorney for a number of Black families who have been affected by police use of force, including Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, and represents Ahmaud Arbery's family as well. The second panel includes a number of individuals who represent law enforcement organizations.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order int he afternoon that will encourage police departments in the U.S. to "meet the most current professional standards for the use of force."

New audio of a phone call revealed that a 911 dispatcher called her supervisor to express concern over the force used against George Floyd.

