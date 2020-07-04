President Trump’s full speech at Mount Rushmore | USA TODAY

President Trump delivers remarks at the 2020 Mount Rushmore Fireworks Celebration.

RELATED: Trump remarks on jobs report

On the eve of Independence Day, President Donald Trump used a speech before Mount Rushmore on Friday to condemn protesters across the country for attacking monuments while announcing he would sign an executive order to establish a "National Garden of American Heroes."

