President Trump’s full speech at Mount Rushmore | USA TODAY

President Trump delivers remarks at the 2020 Mount Rushmore Fireworks Celebration.
On the eve of Independence Day, President Donald Trump used a speech before Mount Rushmore on Friday to condemn protesters across the country for attacking monuments while announcing he would sign an executive order to establish a "National Garden of American Heroes."
We the people, in order to form a more perfect union…. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🦅🦅🦅❤️☮️
HAPPY 4TH OF JULY TO ALL AMERICANS OF ALL COLORS.
@Martin Smith I ♥️🇱🇷…but I DISLIKE Anti-American Complainers, SPOILED Snowflakes, creepy liberals and SOME well intentioned, BUT confused BLM. Sound familiar??? 🇱🇷 Happy July 4th to You ! Godspeed President TRUMP/Pence 2020♥️🇱🇷
EDIT: had to fix Auto Correct. lol
@Hiddenvision UK He’s a walking cheeto puffs
Trump song hits #1!
http://itunes.apple.com/album/id1519659282?ls=1&app=itunes
Thank u happy 4th😊 🎉
@BIG E just your name ” Big E” is racist enough. Big Espanish Gay. Hahaha Trump Lover , go back to Big E. (E-ngland)
I love America! We will stand together as Americans and unite as we are proud to be so!
@L Rodriguez
Santa Clara, my Cuban friend Dariel was living there also, I think I stopped there to eat pizza at the restaurant and gave $1000.oo from Dariel to his girlfriend and who we met before keep on going our way, road to Santiago of Cuba !
Thank you so much for your reply, now I owe you a big favor !
but no body can move since the COVID-19 but I would like to invite you at the restaurant every day three meals a day for my week of vacation, can you be my translator?
I don’t know a word in Spanish language, when I was there for four weeks I had a Cuban friend who I work with at International Hotel & Resort who spoke for me and was my driver in Cuba !
Adios: Does it mean hello or good bye ?
See you in the future !
Friendly yours !
@Cam Barker
. Native Americans are not entitle to any land, the same than African Americans are not entitle to any compensation due to slavery ( but here I am not addressing that). Let’s clarify your point related to Native Americans.
First, The land was not stolen…it was conquered …big difference. Why ?because that was the “way of conquer” that humanity use to have in the past through history and in the whole world. Like the Egyptians, later conquered by Rome, and Rome later conquered by the Germanics, etc.
Now you imply that the land was stolen and I guess consequently , it must be returned to the descendants of Native Americans.
I ask you to which one ?, and which particular land? You must be specific. Can you tell me who was the original owner of that particular land ? Because they (Native Americans) were fighting each other (sometimes coming from places hundreds of miles away , to displace and conquer each other lands before the settlers came and even after the first 13 American colonies were established. The Sioux, Apaches, Comanches, Pawnee, Cheyennes, Kiowas, Delawares etc were constantly fighting and conquering among them depending of their locations in North America. Please be specific because it is not fair to give back a stolen item to someone who also stole it from someone else…who also stole it from another one.
Second, The solution is to find the original owner . For that you will have to trace the (Native American) ancestry all the way back to Africa , where we all came from 300 000 years ago. Then you (or the Native American that you took the liberty to represent) will have to prove that your ancestors settled in a specific land in North America and prove that the land was never conquered by any other tribe..in 300 000 years. If you can prove that then you deserve compensation because your ancestors were not thieves, ( better term is conquerors) of anybody else’s land and they were the original owners.
The truth is that NATIVE AMERICAN DESCENDANTS are not entitle to any land….The” conquering way” in humanity was the way things were done before. It happened through history in the whole world from east to west and north to south.
Note: If you are able to find and trace the descendant to the original owner….they will receive compensation (not the land) for the value of the land at the market price at the time it was conquered in today’s monetary value. Something like …land worth $500 in 1830…$500 today is equivalent to (I am going to make up a number) $50 000. They can not get the land for example if a city like Las Vegas is located in the land ….simply because they did not build it. It belongs to America.
Anyway good luck with that. Should you find the original owner 300 000 years ago and trace it to the native american descendant…please let me know….I will help you fill the paperwork at no charge.
Cam Barker who is native?
@holly le Gosh I wrote almost an essay ( see above) and you with only a simple question made my point !
Hell yeah. 🙂
Happy 4th of July to all Americans from India
Thank you, and many blessings from us to India!
Asian American here, and I am DAMN PROUD TO BE AN AMERICAN! Happy Independence Day everyone!
@B R What about the American Indians? They carved white mens faces into their mountain side after being slaughtered
@Philip Alumbo Trump also has dementia, are you deaf and blind?
Not my president ever!
I am an American who was born in Cuba. I am American because I love the USA, respect its history, support and defend Its Constitution and Its Laws. I am American also because I will fight and die for my country and my freedom against any foreign or domestic threat. I fled Communist Cuba 20 years ago seeking freedom but this time I will not run, this is my last stand on Earth. The ones that are not Americans (regardless if they were born in the USA or abroad) are the ones who hate and are trying to destroy our country, our history, our monuments, and have no respect for our laws and for the heroes who die to give us the Country that we have. God bless America and the Second Amendment. Happy Independence day!
Yasher KOACH TRUMPBIBI2020 from ISRAEL!!!!
*SHALOMGEYHNGEZINTERHAYT **#TRUMPBIBI2020*
He’s truly our modern day man of God.
I love you America. It breaks my heart to see what has happened to this country. We need brotherly love. What the world needs now is love sweet love. Tons of it. 💗💖💗💖💘💗
@ken wood How’s your spot CHAZ ?
We need a new president
@Philip Alumbo Trump: “I take no responsibility. ”
How many people has he fired? Blaming them for everything?
Hundreds of millions of dollars gifted to him, he has never worked for his dreams, they were handed to him.
A true American’s dream is life, liberty and justice and equality. Calling out Tyrants and traitors are part of what our founding fathers called upon us to do. Have you read the Constitution lately?
“We hold these truths to be self evident. That all men are created equal. ”
Yet the black race has had to fight to be considered human. It’s time to hear them. Sometimes, there is someone to blame. Justice is Connected to holding accountable those who do wrong and make it equal. How can you have justice, if the wrongdoer can’t be blamed?
The seeds of tyrrany are often insidious. Our dreams are inextricably interwoven with the dreams of others, and indirectly proportional to our ability to root out tyrrany quickly.
@Ronald Greene Yes, AGAINST Corrupt Liberals, Alzheimers Democrat Candidates, sanctimonious, fake, excuse making Deadbeats, unpatriotic citizens who can’t support themselves who LEECH ONTO OTHERS, Priviliged Snowflakes, Confused (and Played) BLM .
@B R Stupid PROPAGANDA from a thug who HASN’T studied World HistorY BUT ONLY Ghetto 101. How’s CHAZ ??
Before I learned the American history, I thought God always blessed America more than other nations unfairly. then I found I was wrong. the United States has experienced disasters, wars, famines and all kinds of challenges no less than any other nations. however, every time when challenge came there were heroes always stood up and led most American people to fight through it, saved the nation and even save the world sometimes. And every time after the great nation survived the new challenge she became even stronger. God only helps those who help themselves! as an immigrant from China I’m honestly proud of the nation’s history, and feel the obligation to educate my children with the true history of United States.
@Martin Sanchez : Keep telling the truth! And you are hard-hitting: “sad left wing communist nut jobs like you” – GREAT STUFF!!!!
@Rocket Yang: Beautiful, truthful words. However..🚨 Unamerican👹 people who HATE the USA, who see only Bad in Us…will not appreciate your comment. Thugs, Snowflakes, LiberTards ONLY SEEK to TEAR Down. “THEY ” have no solid understanding of World History & the human condition. Well…. they’re the Turkeys and CHRISTMAS Day is coming !
@Jonathon Peterson : You are too kind and generous of spirit to a sad little left-wing whiner like Cam Barker.
挺会舔
@Gloria de Gaston : What a harridan and righteous shrew you are!! Typical Hillary and BLM supporter. And typical listener to Rachel Madcow
HAPPY 4th of JULY EVERYONE.🇺🇸🇺🇸💥🌭🌭, from Colorado springs Colorado.( From Milwaukee Wisconsin) . Please stay safe.
Too bad our state voted over 80% democrat last election. I love Colorado but I fear for what it’s become and for its future. At this rate it will be worse than California
Thank you for your service. 🇺🇸👏🏻
As he died to make men holy, let us die to make men free. While God is marching on, so shall we!
thanks for supporting BLM. Glad to have you marching with us
The Battlehymn of the Republic
I was born and grew up in the Soviet Union. I am proud to be American.
Philip Alumbo the silent majority is no longer silent
Razzy1312 exactly!
Who’s that girl ? Systemic ignorance
At least the Soviet Union didn’t ram social and sexual degeneracy down everybody’s throat. Not even the Russian communists would stoop to what ‘Murica celebrates. Alcoholism in the USSR was a trivial deficiency compared to the wholesale madness that is everywhere in ‘Murica. Even the USSR didn’t forbid their citizens from calling out Those With The Nose who are running wild in the West and destroying our heritage.
They made a mistake by giving your dumbass an education. Long live the memory of the glorious Soviet Union! Long live the People’s Republic of China!
I stand proud and tall, happy Independence Day to all!
NOT GOING TO HAPPEN TO US ✌️ I’m Hispanic but never got the chance to feel in my own country how I feel for this one the land of the free
Why are you race dropping?
Can’t you see how that is racist?
Cam Barker Tell me a nation that hasn’t stole from no one?
America has raped robbed and murdered everything and everyone.
@Crusader Knght Simpletons (i.e.MORONS) rarely, if ever, seriously study WORLD HISTORY & Societal TRIBAL Behavior. Morons CAN’T UNDERSTAND that the ENTIRE HISTORY of Humankind is about Indigenous Tribal War, conquering, enslavement of the defeated. AND [it] Happened with Native American TRIBES and..with Blacks on the Continent of AFRICA for thousands of years. Mayan civilizations. Sumerian. Mesopotamia. ASIAN. 🎯 But these same Morons only want to acknowledge White Capitalism. Why???? Because then they’d have to accept the truth, get off their High Horse and…DO SOMETHING Productive WITH THEIR LIVES. They’ll NEVER Change: the CRAZY losers are always with us.
LAND OF THE WICKED AND CRIMINALS. GOD WILL SOON PUNISH THE GREAT SATAN
Happy 4th of July to all American’s. Much respect for your great nation. Greetings from Netherlands.
Happy 4th of July from THIS African American to ALL of my fellow American countrymen! I LOVE AMERICA and I LOVE PRESIDENT TRUMP! #TRUMP2020 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
I pray for you americans, even if I’m atheist.
Much love from France!
TIMYA Thank you. I will pray for you in return. I have been to France a few times and loved it. Thank you for the well wishes. All the best and God bless.
“Prayers” from an atheist are a mockery. Repent of your unbelief and consequent sham behavior.
Atheism is basically hatred religion made by some lunatics to brainwash low IQ people like you
God bless you. I love the French! bisous
@Hhh Gv But it’s not a religion
George Soros and the Cabal that finances him, hit us with everything he had — AND FAILED. Now it is our turn.
And oh boii cant the free world be excited
LOL still got your TINFOIL HAT On?
DEPORT GEORGE SOROS AND FREEZE ALL HIS BANK ACCOUNTS – LET US REMEMBER THE WILD WEST WHEN THERE WERE PUBLIC HANGINGS THEN PEOPLE WILL QUIT FUELING THE FIRES OF HATRED!!!!
USA USA USA USA USA – WE THE PEOPLE STAND STRONG IN UNITY AGAINST THE TYRANNY = WE WILL NOT TAKE ANY MORE!!!!
WE CELEBRATE INDEPENDENCE AND FREEDOM – YOU CANNOT FORCE US TO WEAR MASKS, YOU CANNOT FORCE US TO SHUT DOWN OUR BUSINESS’S YOU CANNOT FORCE US TO QUARANTINE AND BE DIVIDED WITH ALL THE SOCIAL DISTANCING GARBAGE – WE STAND UNITED!!!!!!! THE US CONSTITUTION IS THE SUPREME LAW OF THE LAND AND WE THE PEOPLE WILL NOT BE SUBMISSION TO ANY TYRANNY ANY MORE – YOU TYRANTS HAVE BEEN PUT ON NOTICE!!!!!!!!!
Sadly Americans have been brainwashed for hundreds of years.
Viva La 4th of JULY !!
** Proud American Latino who is not just American but much more so I won’t pretend to call myself ONLY American since I have latino culture **
You obviously are not proud stop lying. Trump has insulted all of us and yet he wants our support. Soon hispanics are going to rise up. First thing that will happen is the removal of this clown from office and second we will get reparations. Ok
When you’re white puppet masters dispose you from their circle don’t come crying for support
Being American means respecting and acknowledging everyone who has helped build this great nation. Our country does have its flaws throughout history, but there is still no better country in the world that gives the average person the opportunity to succeed like america. If anyone feels otherwise, I please do suggest you go move to that place you aspire it to be like.
@CHEV Y2004 Live in Mexico for a year then come back. You would love the US if you understood how great this country is. There is not white vs other. Most Mexicans are white European mixed with indigenous. So if you are against whites then you are against Mexicans.
@Alejandro Martin I’m not against any race hatefully. I back my people🇲🇽 at all times. That’s all you attack my people you are my enemy. America is a wicked nation that dedicates worldwide destruction and sabotage.
Wow I have tears in my eyes, even though I am an european. Just how is this possible.
I too have tears in my eyes, and I’m American. I, too, wonder every day… How could this happen?? How is it possible??
i think we are realizing that we are so blessed and in the presence of a great man.