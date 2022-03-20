Recent Post
- ‘Picking them off’: Petraeus explains how Ukrainians are taking out Russian generals
- Why Zelensky is ‘very frightened’ of Putin believing his own claims
- Why Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing is significant
- President Zelenskyy calls attack on Mariupol a war crime | USA TODAY
- Saharan dust creates eerie orange haze in parts of Europe | USA TODAY
37 comments
Скажи про сон что это не сон а про не сон что это сон
Ive retired from a 2 year stint as a infectious disease expert and am now starting my career as an expert in foreign policy.
Brilliant mate
@Luke_SkyWanker Tsar Vladimir is no one’s puppet, no one’s friend. it is his destiny to recreate the Russian Empire. The Baltic countries are next.
@John Lux: Nope, he doesn’t need Baltic countries, they’re under nato patronage, and there’s no corruption in Baltic countries.
@K the Keeper The corruption is in Russia. He’s allied himself with the Russian mafia.
@John Lux: Nato don’t care about russian mafia.
His past experience as an actor and comedian are definitely paying off
@Karsen LH If you had knew how to use the thing on your shoulders, you would know that he told truth.
He’s an actor with over $1 b.
@Melanie Campbell not for much longer, a month tops he will be a corpse
@Работаем, брат!: Западу не интересно что творили нацистские ублюдки полка азов, ну да похоже нацики допрыгались, скоро все пойдут к своим кумирам.
Just remember if you want to declare Putin a war criminal, you need to include Bush and Obama too.
Kissinger
Careful with that edge; you could hurt someone.
@TOMG12XU Facts. Biden’s administration just recently killed innocent women and children by accidental drone strike. The target was meant to be a retaliation from the Marines that were suicide bombed. How did that get memory holed so fast?
Probably the dumbest comment of the day, congrats!
Hillary too!
its called turning the entire ukraine back into countryside
In-box ☝️ for friendship, incall, outcall & home services
A countryside filled with Ukrainian tractors stealing Russian tanks.
Show them the clip where Zelensky responds to a question “Do you use cocaine?”
Troll. I found another Russian troll here.
Godda be Better than the Crank the Trumps smoke.
In-box ☝️ for friendship, incall, outcall & home services
That was a deepfake. You know that, right?
@Ezra Kirkpatrick I just saw an old 30 sec video of him talking about his use of cocaine. Nothing indicates it’s a fake. It was shot long time before he became president.
Was Zelenskyy’s name surfaced on “Pandora Papers” , next to Tony Blair ?
Hmmm……
Oh then what does he call Bio labs and chem labs?
You can call it what you will
But your country will never be the same and will suffer for the next 50 years
Good luck, call trump for help
Maybe war crimes were committed, but everything is not a war crime, in the same way that if everyone is special, then no one is special.
Dear Comrade Vladimir, *_Beware the Ides of March._* Regards, Dmitry Medvedev (Advisor). Slava Ukraini!
WHO’S in charge on the ground in Ukraine?
WHO is receiving the military artillery from U.S. & distributing it?
Plus: why do you arm civilians and encourage them to use those weapons to attack Russian soldiers, but cry foul when the Russians shoot back?
Help from all avaiilable combat people are needed now in ukraine…pls people pray pres putin s heart become humane once again ..Now!
They have been lying to you. They are still lying to you. They will continue lying to you.
Why would I trust this man. The only think he has done is bring this on the Ukrainian people. Just an actor… What is truth and what is propaganda?