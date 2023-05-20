Recent Post
27 comments
Priyanka Chopra is truly a self made woman. I grew up watching her Bollywood movies. Still remember watching her first movie in 2003 and I can’t believe how far has she come😍😍😍😍
She’s gotten that far because people are not racist.
@vade She is gotten that far because she has a huge Fan base. She was talking about an incident in 2013 where all of the NFL fans went crazy and wrote vile things about her and calling her names
@vade I guess you don’t know about her fan base which is truly the main reason she has come this far. Also, she was talking about the stuff people like you wrote about her in 2013. I remember that and it was truly horrible
@vade amerikkkans aren’t racist to Hindus since Hindus are racist too
I was 10 years old when I watched her win Miss World. I’m a huge fan of her and have seen most of her Bollywood movies. Loved her in Aitraaz, Fashion, 7Khoon Mhaaf, Barfi, May Kom, Bajirao Mastani etc. she truly has come along. Can’t wait for her to watch in another Bollywood movie😊😊😊
Yay another Priyanka video. I’m in love with this woman. She has been my favorite actress since 2000s😍😍
Another gorgeous, travelled, famous, rich actress …
Well she wasn’t always rich. She had no godfathers in the industry, she worked hard, made 5 movies per year and came to this point. But if you want to be rich too, work hard😌😌😌
Queen just love you so much Priyanka CJ❤❤❤❤👑👑👑👑👑
I was walking my dog yesterday and when a group of middle Eastern children ran up to say hello a group of bearded guys wearing dresses walks over and orders them to not talk to an infidel. That was fun.
All these people in the comment section didn’t even watch the interview, just read the headline. First of all, the interviewer asked her how she felt when back in 2013 when she opened for NFL and people were writing mean racist comments calling her “terr***ist” etc. so she responded to that nothing more. Like did you guys even watch the interview or just looked at the headline and commenting🤦🏽🤦🏽🤦🏽🤦🏽😌😌😌
Majority of the people who are commenting are the viewers from Fox News. They just stay 24/7 lurking around CNN so they can’t comment. I’m just here for Priyanka Chopra😍😍😍😍😍
@Jessie James I know, I’m here just for Priyanka Chopra. 😁😁😁😁
Nobody watches CNN vids, the entertainment is in the comments.
Pc on cnn. #goals😊❤
She is the queen
. Lucky nick..
She believes in letting her work speak for itself. Translated: I believe in merit based opportunity. I like her already.
wow thats great
Proud of Priyanka chopra ❤
I’m from the middle east, grew up in Canada. I’ve been called names and racial terms have been thrown at me. I didn’t care one bit, never made it a big deal. CAUSE IT”S NOT!!! Everybody calls everybody names, it make no difference on the race. My current success has nothing to do with any racial whatever excuse people use… I just worked and became good at what I do, turns out that was more important than race or gender.
Well I’m from the Virgin Islands there’s practically no racism down here everyone lives in harmony but growing up here I’ve seen when people act racist they’re never heard from again 🤔
A Star ⭐️ letting her work speak for herself!
I love 💗 PCJ!
She’s a bonafide star ⭐️ of the world 🌍
I love him❤
We’ve all experienced sweet heart. It ain’t nothing NEW. My Father taught me to deal with it at a very very young age.
Nice to see her career is going well. It would be equally difficult if not impossible for an American to rise to the top in Bollywood. Her slow start in Hollywood might have to do with being just okay and little or nothing to do with race.
PC very proud of her Bharatiya culture 👍😁