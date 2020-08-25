News Ticker

Profiling Conservative Party leadership candidates: O’Toole

August 25, 2020 The Top News Today 46

Profiling Conservative Party leadership candidates: O’Toole 1

 

Glen McGregor profiles Erin O’Toole, one of the four people vying for the top job to lead the Conservative party.

Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:

Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:


CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.

Related Articles

46 Comments on Profiling Conservative Party leadership candidates: O’Toole

  3. I like Mr O’Toole he seems like a principled person. It doesn’t really make a difference for Alberta though. Wexit is our only answer to this slanted system

    Reply

    • Wexit is not feasible when all your non-renewable resources like natural gas, coal, and others run out in the next 60 to 70 years.

      Reply

    • @Rory McDonald What will Alberta and Saskatchewan do when all the Natural Gas, LNG, Oil and all the non-renewable natural resources you adore so much runs out! Beside, those supporting Wexit hypothetically wants to be landlocked by British Columbia as BC definitely does not support Wexit since historically they only support the liberal or the ndp party. Even Manitoba does not mostly support Wexit party according to polls.

      Reply

    • @Rory McDonald It is ok here in Ontario everything goes two ways parts of the province runs on Hydro Energy and other parts get energy from Nuclear Energy. So we are a mix of conservatism and liberalism in energy value that is why we elected our favourite centrist PC leader Doug Ford.

      Reply

    • The Harper days were no doubt better days. O’Toole was great in veterans affairs. Flaherty was great as Finance Minister.

      Reply

    • Harper was our last conservative leader. Unless PPC will get in ( which it won’t for a while ) we are screwed and hopeless. Doug ford used to be a conservative but now he is just another liberal like the rest of them are.

      Reply

  12. O’Toole is the right choice. He’s progressive enough to please moderates and persuade some liberals but he’s conservative enough to please conservatives. I would prefer Sloan, especially for his gun policy, but he wouldn’t win in this country. He’s too “far right” for Canada. There’s nothing wrong with that but most Canadians including most conservatives are quite progressive.

    Reply

    • O’toole is another liberal. Sloan is the only genuine one and Lewis is too iffy. Mackay and O’toole are just Liberals in blue coats.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CAKAFETEINC 1996-2020 | https://www.fredwhite.ca