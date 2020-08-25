Profiling Conservative Party leadership candidates: O’Toole

Glen McGregor profiles Erin O’Toole, one of the four people vying for the top job to lead the Conservative party.
O’Toole is the only one who could actually win from the tories but they’ll pick trudeau lite aka mr mckay
1) Sloan 2) O’Toole 3) Lewis 4) Trudeau lite
A top priority must be to restore integrity and honesty in our Canadian government.
The top priority is to remove government from our lives
OK, so the Party has decided against modernizing, or evolving. Let’s see how that goes.
I like Mr O’Toole he seems like a principled person. It doesn’t really make a difference for Alberta though. Wexit is our only answer to this slanted system
Wexit is not feasible when all your non-renewable resources like natural gas, coal, and others run out in the next 60 to 70 years.
@Mahir Hoq Ask Ontario how feasible Wind and Solar are. Bad idea!
@Rory McDonald What will Alberta and Saskatchewan do when all the Natural Gas, LNG, Oil and all the non-renewable natural resources you adore so much runs out! Beside, those supporting Wexit hypothetically wants to be landlocked by British Columbia as BC definitely does not support Wexit since historically they only support the liberal or the ndp party. Even Manitoba does not mostly support Wexit party according to polls.
If you think Wexit is even remotely a feasible idea, let alone your only option, then you’re hopelessly lost already.
@Rory McDonald It is ok here in Ontario everything goes two ways parts of the province runs on Hydro Energy and other parts get energy from Nuclear Energy. So we are a mix of conservatism and liberalism in energy value that is why we elected our favourite centrist PC leader Doug Ford.
I rather have pierre poilievre as a leader of Concervative Party.
kiloechocharlie what’s the difference. Establishment is establishment
Darwin Collao amen!! I wholeheartedly agree, he’s amazing and I think he would be the very best for Canada, especially after the disaster left by Trudeau.
Who would not. Unfortunately he did not want to run.
@The Dragon with the Girl Tattoo. next time i hope
@Darwin Collao wish it was this time.
Guys, his record may be impressive but it doesn’t compare to our current PM who was a substitute drama teacher!
The Harper days were no doubt better days. O’Toole was great in veterans affairs. Flaherty was great as Finance Minister.
Harper was our last conservative leader. Unless PPC will get in ( which it won’t for a while ) we are screwed and hopeless. Doug ford used to be a conservative but now he is just another liberal like the rest of them are.
Any conservative leader would be better than Trudeau at this point
Dump the Corrupt
It Should be PIerre
Unfortunately he did not want to run.
either him or Lewis
McKay should go into hiding
I thought he was .Haven’t seen him campaigning
@George Davidson lol
What about Pierre he deserves most
Unfortunately he did not want to run
@The Dragon with the Girl Tattoo. Sad… But he is perfect
Finance minister.
Otoole to take over and drain the cesspool
I like his strong stand against the left wing “Cancel Culture”
O’Toole is the right choice. He’s progressive enough to please moderates and persuade some liberals but he’s conservative enough to please conservatives. I would prefer Sloan, especially for his gun policy, but he wouldn’t win in this country. He’s too “far right” for Canada. There’s nothing wrong with that but most Canadians including most conservatives are quite progressive.
O’toole is another liberal. Sloan is the only genuine one and Lewis is too iffy. Mackay and O’toole are just Liberals in blue coats.
How is defending speech a “populist” idea
I know right, how crazy and sensational!
Apparently defending the basic human right to free expression is a hard right position???
Poilievre for PM!
It should be Pierre or Derek.
What is the difference between Trudeau and MacKay?
OToole would make the best PM.
Our next Prime Minister.
Not a usual supporter of conservatives, but Justin needs to go, let it be O’Toole or Freeland.
Being against cancel culture makes you “populist”, leftist dog whistle for alt-right.