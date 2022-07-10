71 comments

  1. Sri Lankans have been tolerant for long and authorities ignored them for long as well and these are the consequences

    3. @Don Sims The million barrels from our reserve to China, some say a son has business with the company.

    4. @Me Me 🤔🤷 sounds plausible doesn’t it? Sounds like the sort of thing we should be hearing more about in the news.

  2. “We’ve got to take this stuff seriously as seriously as you are because you’ve been forced to take this seriously”
    – Kamala Harris

    3. It’s very important to be serious, because thats the power of being serious in a serious world, where we seriously have to be and do things that are really important. Honestly, I have to admit this to you, that seriousness is the root of being serious when we decide to act serious for a change, and change is sometimes necessary, and sometimes it’s not. It depends on the situations, which can change from time to time.

  6. I love watching people take a stand vs the government it’s time the people take back their counties instead of being used as slaves to make the rich richer they are true patriots for their country

    1. @Chano Leyva , Bien dicho COMPA. Soy de VENEZUELA y estos tontos no saben lo que una “INSURRÉCTION” es.

  7. I’ve never really been patriotic my whole life and after rajapakshas came to power I was very disappointed in Sri Lanka for the sheer stupidity of the people. But these days even when everything is going so wrong where I back in 2018 used to spend on average 20+ USD for a meal to now just far less I’m feeling proud of my country, for standing up shoulder to shoulder regardless of ethnicity, religion, gender or class. Keep this attitude and we will overcome this stronger together.

    1. Indeed that is the good thing coming out of this. I hope sincerely for Sri Lankans to leave the past divisions behind and start anew with true politics that goes beyond the old divisions that kept the country in poverty.

  10. We proud of you Sir Lankans . This is the power of unity peaceful and the right of people. Good job 🙏🙏🙏🇨🇦

    4. @Punya ♪ ඔයා හැම විඩියො එක්ස්කටම මෙ comment eka demmada

    5. @Punya ♪ Fight what? You elected socialists and now you are bankrupt. This is what happens when you spend more than you earn.

  11. A takeover is always just the beginning.
    What comes from the change is the only part that really matters.

  12. The ruling class in America must need to do something to curb INFLATION to curb Rising Prices otherwise what is happening in Sri Lanka may soon happen in America.

  15. Pretty interesting what would happen if the front line of protests didn’t retreat but just kept pushing forward

  16. Unlike the Syrians who chose to flee their country and subsequently creating a still unsolved international human refugee crisis, the brave Sri Lankans have shown their government how it should be done. You have our moral support Sri Lanka! You have shown your feisty backbone Sri Lanka!

  18. 🥺😓 we’re running out of food and fuel, even electricity. Even the richest ppl can’t get fuel but the powerful ppl. *We’re dying but the politicians messed with the wrong generation* we fight it, we fight for our lives 🇱🇰❤

  19. *Facts* about Chinese 🇨🇳 debt trap loans to Sri Lanka 🇱🇰:
    – China was never transparent about its BRI loans.
    – third highest, 10%, of all Sri Lanka foreign debts of $51 billion,
    – Among all loans, Chinese loans must be paid first.
    – most of BRI projects China developed in Sri Lanka are useless.
    – Chinese workers, mostly single men, are transported into Sri Lanka for working in the BRI projects.
    – Chinese interest rate is at 3.3% anually, about 5 times of the Japanese loans.
    – The loans are guaranteed with assets such as mines, sea ports, etc.
    – China took the Colombo sea port for 99 years because Sri Lanka was not be able to pay.
    – unable to pay, Sri Lanka asked all owners of loans for renegotiation, all others responded, except China.
    – When Sri Lanka tried to import necessities, China blocked because of unpaid debts.

