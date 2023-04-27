Recent Post
- Biden announces presidential reelection bid, possible Trump rematch | USA TODAY
- PSAC President Aylward: ‘Sounds like we’re at a stalemate’ | Power Play with Vassy Kapelos
- PSAC needs to align itself with the public interest: Fortier | Power Play with Vassy Kapelos
- PSAC losing battle of public opinion with Ottawa: panel | Power Play with Vassy Kapelos
- Wisconsin police save driver after flat tire causes minivan to burst into flames
44 comments
PSAC needs to represent the workers in its union and their best interests.
It does NOT need to come in line with a government that refuses to pay a decent wage for crappy crappy work
Apparently there are all kinds of jobs out there. These public sector workers can move on and just get another job. Yeah right I don’t think so lol
So nobody noticed the ear piece yet? 4:58
@Gijo so who will work in the government? Obviously this strike has been impacting Canadians because we need government workers
Its in Canadian’s Interests that PSAC gets workers a deal that takes inflation into account. Because they set the benchmark for the rest of Canadians who also need inflation to be taken into account.
No they don’t. PSAC workers also get a pension, and that’s not a model for other employers. They also can’t get fired unless they do something completely ridiculous. Sorry, but the government as an employer is not a model copied by others.
@Joseph Smith 1year mat leave began with federal government
@Joseph Smith PSAC workers CONTRIBUTE a lot to pension on every paycheque in order to receive that much pension when they retire
If they start naming Trudeau as the cause for the decline in our standard of living I’ll give them my full support.
unfortunately , this is a worldwide issue. Pointing fingers for votes is easy.
@Benoit Fortin which world are living in?
Mona’s Pay 2020: 272K . Mona’s Pay 2023: 289K . Most PSAC’s stayed the same since 2019.
That’s a 6% raise over 3years and we are asking for 4.5 that is so unreasonable
Give them money 🎉🎉
@Raven Lavoie-McGoey that is 6% raise for someone who is already making sufficient money. The question is with rising inflation PSAC members could lose their house while Mona or other MPs would only lose a luxury car at best.
We hear the talking point about being reasonable for Canadians and the financial cost for raises but the point I don’t see being discussed is that they will be taxed on that income. So the average employee with an increase of $6,250 per year would net $4,969 and $1,281 would be going back to the government in the form of income tax. While other’s outside the public service would get taxed the same, the difference here is that money would be going back to the government and their employer and ironically funding part of their raises in a way.
Finally someone who isn’t brain dead who actually gets it
The average is not$67000 her numbers are skewed
It would be if you make 66k plus and since most are between 40-60k the largest number would be getting less
66K is actually low at CRA
She looks tired… PSAC should continue pushing her out. She’s the new face of this government’s incompetence.
By the way, again, it’s $6k over three years BEFORE taxes. Take out the taxes and divide that by 26 paychecks… it’s peanuts.
I noticed that too, wondering how long she’ll last taking the fall for Trudeau..
Yup. Everything beyond $53,359 is taxed at 20.5% versus 15% until you make 6 figures.
It’s not enough
You are wrong, it’s $6,700 over the course of 3 years before tax, assuming tax is around 30% your take home would be $4,690 divided by (26 paycheques x 3 years) which is roughly…..$60 more per pay cheque BIG LOLLLLLLLLL
If you can’t take the heat, no read to be in the kitchen.
Reporter asking if that’s the final offer; is a very stupid question that fucks up the concept of negotiation. You never ask a negotiator about what’s final for them.
She is so proud to say over 3 years an employee will get $6250. That’s practically 1 extra paycheque each year for a worker. And guaranteed they will tax the heck out of it!
Rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Vancouver went up from $1,500 to $2,100 ($600 x 12 months = $6,800), and that’s before even factoring inflation for food and other necessities. But hey, thanks a lot for $6,250, which will get taxed down to about $5,000.
Pretty out of touch with the workers Mrs. Fortier..Crumbs won’t do it anymore 🙄🙄🙄
Lock them out. 35% of PSAC members voted. THIS IS NOT A LEGAL STRIKE. It is time to crush the union.
100% of employees had the option to vote over 2 months. It took forever
Nice as she cuts her off and mentions a GROSS payment on a 67k salary, NOT a 46k salary…
9% for a $67K salary is not $6K more in paycheck. That’s gross. Net pay is much less.
Why don’t we ask the minister what the MP raise was this year?
All she does is repeat herself. Union has moved twice and TBS hasn’t moved at all. No clue what she’s doing. Vassy can’t believe what she’s hearing. 🤦
Well, she represents this government, what else can we say, it is what is, arrogant woman.
ACFO has signed a deal with 11% increase, TBS only offers PSAC 9%, how could she even saying it’s a fair deal? No shame…
Our government was able to give millions of dollars to Ukraine. Why are they hesitant to give a fair deal to those workers who gave services during the pandemic? The Incompetence is absurd.
Hey Mona, what is the inflation for that period and why are you cutting short your workers?
Not Mona, but you do understand that if the inflation is X% and tomorrow you will pay everyone +X%, the inflation would be roughly 2*X% next day, right?
Or are they are somehow better than all others? And deserve more?
What if I argue that there are not better and deserve actually less, as their service is appealing (for example, try to rich immigration service support by phone with a question).
@Artyomm Noromin So, you want to bring down inflation by cutting short workers wages when you considering inflation…
In other words, you say inflation is the result of working class making too much money?
The reporter did a fantastic job of follow-up questioning.
Yenno what maybe this was needed to finally get the Liberals out of office. A lot of ppl for years now have scratched their heads over how JT has stayed PM and I think it’s everyone voting in their boss. Public servants now can see that when it comes to spending and showing support they’re just like truckers to him.