Public Townhall Meeting – Noranda Jamaica Bauxite Partners II

Conrad Douglas & Associates Limited, as consultant with responsibility for the Environment Impact Assessment(EIA), invites the public to participate in the subsequent (2nd) mandatory public meeting on the final environmental impact assessment, for the proposed bauxite mining operations, by Noranda Jamaica Bauxite Partners Ii, in the special mining lease 173 (sml 173) area, located in the parishes of St. Ann and Trelawny.

Jamaica News Network (JNN)

Power 106 FM

Streamed Live On JNN's And TVJs YouTube Pages

Public participation

Due to COVID-19 concerns and protocols, the public can participate in the following ways

Via ZOOM

Meeting ID: 896 7926 4992

Passcode: townhall

Via WhatsApp

876 878 1356

Via telephone

876-733-2461-6

And at any of the townhall public meeting locations:

NB: all COVID-19 protocols will be observed. Guest must be seated by 4:30 pm

St. James Anglican Church, Endeavor, St. Ann

Retreat Community Centre, Retreat, St. Ann and

Ulster Spring Baptist Church, Ulster Spring, Trelawny.

For further information on the meeting

Please contact the offices of Conrad Douglas & Associates Limited

At 876-929-0023 & 876-929-8824

Or info@cdaestech.Com