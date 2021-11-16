Public Townhall Meeting – Noranda Jamaica Bauxite Partners II

About
Conrad Douglas & Associates Limited, as consultant with responsibility for the Environment Impact Assessment(EIA), invites the public to participate in the subsequent (2nd) mandatory public meeting on the final environmental impact assessment, for the proposed bauxite mining operations, by Noranda Jamaica Bauxite Partners Ii, in the special mining lease 173 (sml 173) area, located in the parishes of St. Ann and Trelawny.
Public participation
Due to COVID-19 concerns and protocols, the public can participate in the following ways
Via ZOOM
Meeting ID: 896 7926 4992
Passcode: townhall
Via WhatsApp
876 878 1356
Via telephone
876-733-2461-6
And at any of the townhall public meeting locations:
NB: all COVID-19 protocols will be observed. Guest must be seated by 4:30 pm
St. James Anglican Church, Endeavor, St. Ann
Retreat Community Centre, Retreat, St. Ann and
Ulster Spring Baptist Church, Ulster Spring, Trelawny.
For further information on the meeting
Please contact the offices of Conrad Douglas & Associates Limited
At 876-929-0023 & 876-929-8824
Or info@cdaestech.Com