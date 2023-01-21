Recent Post
- Woman shoots terminally ill husband and barricades herself in hospital room
- White House chief of staff Ron Klain expected to step down weeks after State of the Union address
- Leading US doctor says he won’t get treatment if he gets cancer after 75
- ‘Putin has no red lines’: Ex-ambassador explains Putin’s mindset
- Russian teen faces years in jail over social media post
If you give in to blackmail once, it is absolutely certain that the blackmailer will repeat the blackmail – but only with higher stakes (greater threat).
Eventually one day this steadily increasing stakes leads to the blackmailed is fed up and doesn´t want to give in any longer. Then the blackmailer must carry out the threatened measure if he wants to continue playing the game that has worked so well for him up to that point.
Thus, if one wants to avoid the use of nuclear weapons, one must not give in to the slightest threat to use nuclear weapons. For by giving in, one encourages the threatener to make more and more new threats, because he succeeds each time.
Secondary effect: Every dictator, who is at all possible, would immediately acquire nuclear weapons, because he can blackmail others with them. Thereupon further states would strive to procure nuclear weapons in order not to be blackmailable. And so on …
At some point, all states would have nuclear weapons. – And all terrorist organizations would have nuclear weapons and all others who can afford them would have them, too.
Truth
that’s what happened after 2014 – when Obama & co let Putin get away with it. A bit like allowing Hitler to take the RhineLand, Austria, Czechoslovakia
F Putin. We will not be bullied.
And to think that (the real) Adriano Celentano has appointed himself by the title of “King of Ignorants”! 😅
Very well said my good sir. 👍👍
Make Putin take the room temperature challenge! It won’t get better or end until that happens.
Finally a realistic and wise man was invited as an expert to the interview with CNN! 🙏
Lies is wise and realistic now? It is time for Armageddon. Let it be.
Russia always say “this will lead to a whole new level of war”. And they are correct, by giving Ukraine more and more equipment, we can expect the amount of kickass that Ukraine brings to Russia to reach entirely new levels!
@Marvin Westmaas everyone is Russia bot.i don’t care you is winning or losing but the truth is innocent children are dying because of evil people like you
Yeah escalate the war to go nuclear tough guys, you are so ignorant that you don’t seem to understand what a nuclear war would mean
@Ismail Yahaia No trash rusbot, the truth is innocent Ukrainians are dying because of orcs sent by Putin.
@Ismail Yahaia March 4th 2022 🤡🤡
@KGR I can’t believe you people still think you’re doing well lmao
Very well said, Mr. Gould-Davies, very clear and very comprehensive. I would still add that in my opinion “fear or restraint are not correct attitudes towards the Russian invader”. We MUST give Ukraine the means to win, and quickly!
@Vesde West has no right. They don’t care about Ukrainians. It’s Just that they have to supply some weapons because they are ashamed of not doing anything for a country they threw under the bus .
@lazurm The world IS getting smaller which is precisely why the Russian Federation will destroy the planet if it has to. Russia’s links to Ukraine are much deeper than anything the nations of Earth have in common with each other. Russian history is as you say intricately involved with Ukraine, and just as the United States will never allow Russian troops on our border with Mexico so to will Russia never allow American troops or missiles in Ukraine. The fact that this war has lasted this long because of American money is proof positive that Putin was correct and invading now before the West would solidify the corporate hold of Ukraine. The true losers in this proxy war are the people of Ukraine who are nothing but mere pawns. To America this war is about money for Russia this war is existential, I promise you Putin is not bluffing.
@ismail khatri English please it is after all YouTube
@David Aponte You tell me what was not english to you?
@David Aponte I suppose that Putin’s money doesn’t matter, eh? 🙂 Remember, he’s the best and biggest of the thieves that run much of the corrupt Russian Federation, yes? If Putin felt so loving to his brothers, bound in history, in Ukraine he wouldn’t be attacking the civilians and flattening the cities now, would he?
No, Putin is afraid of democracy and the threat it poses to his dictatorship. That’s what motivates this war and would explain all that we see Putin doing. He doesn’t even care much about his own population, much less the Ukrainian one, given how easily he recruited and sent to war his newly acquired conscripts to attack his intricately bound Ukrainians.
There were no American troops in Ukraine, so there goes that unprovable argument. The war lasts because of a combination of NATO weapons and Ukrainian will to remain apart from Russian dominance, force and corruption.
Your “solidify U.S. corporate hold on Ukraine” is as specious and disrespectful as possible since it discounts Ukraine’s resources and independence.
Russia’s current existence should end because true, representative government where its officials and leaders are bound by law not to steal from its own country is what the Russian people want. It’s no wonder that Putin has his thugs arrest people for even displaying signs without anything written on them.
Your spiel is nonsense and your message is filled with lying propaganda. Just ask any Ukrainian.
Agree with mr Davis assessment. Just like Churchill and Thatcher said before; aggression can not be rewarded.
@Juju Rellama You mean the Brits giving to the world the Industrial Revolution, Parliamentary democracy, the global campaign to end slavery, etc.,etc., etc., those kind of things you mean? Surely not.
They need to know the difference between AGGRESSION & ASSERTIVENESS!!!!! This Gov’t. & Ukraine need to exercise ASSERTIVENESS!!!!!
@Katoshi Takagumi good one
Maybe Russia is too large.
I say burn Moscow to the ground, and then tell Putin it’s time to have peace talks.
Wow – so clearly put & no mincing of words. Thanks
This man completely gets it.
@Prurient Lascivious …first rule of capitalism, eliminate your competition…
@Don Pettit: “We Destroyed The Apollo Tech” There is plenty of documentation on the after effects of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The vomit, puke, diarrhea, flesh falling off…but save your breath, they will not listen to you,..is not an easy task trying and put your children back together again…
His entire premise is based on numerous lies
All the wet market aunties thinking and replies here echoing with this wet marketing auntie thinking of whatever officer… … Hahahahahahahahahaha… …
This is so fun.
Hee hee hee hee hee… …
More… … more…!!!
Speaks perfect sense. Scholtz should take note.
@Lasse madsen Then the Chinese and Indian will point out they will not live under an American Empire. Now this were it get tricky most American don’t really understand what America “Greatest Generation” did after World War II, by ending the “Imperial System”. So most Americans the kind at a loss for words, because high school history books and even college don’t really cover it all that much.
@American Patriot I am there already. Join me.
@American Patriot This might be a good time to point out I am not american and actually paid attention during history.
I don’t know where you got the idea of an ‘American Empire’ from.
@Lasse madsen But that how the Indians and Chinese think not Americans.
Absolutely! The Hopeless Waverer German Kanzler Olaf Scholz is an absolute disaster for Germany’s worldwide reputation and is making us Germans the laughing stock of the world with his endless delaying tactics and blocking of all other countries from at least sending some of their Leopard 2s to the Ukraine…
Very good interview thank you👍🇺🇦💪🇺🇦
PERFECT WORDS. “Point of inflection.” That is EXACTLY where we should be. But we are not.
Good interview, good questions. The ex-ambassador answered them well and to the point. I agree with him.
Do you mostly watch corporate funded right wing media like cnn
@Freedom is Universal Healthcare Do you? : )
@Hecubus Independent media like Democracy Now and Breaking Points is better
@Freedom is Universal Healthcare They all have their place. I prefer watching everything rather than living in a bubble. : )
@Hecubus Smart! If 90% of what you hear from many different sources is the same, most likely the truth.
Best interview on Ukraine ever- thank you for speaking the truth.
If you want the truth, why would you be watching corporate funded cnn after they lied about iraq
Putin was provoked into war by current admin.
You can tank me later for telling you the truth
FINALLY!
Someone needed to say it “Putin has NO RED LINES!”
Something that EVERYONE not in government knew and knows.
A clear non emotive assessment that gets to the point without cowardice or resentment.
Why would anyone watch cnn after they lied so much about iraq
You express yrself so professionally like professor Michael Sagar at the local university here in N.Z. RESPECT TO YOU BLESSED SOUL.. write a book or two 💜🙏🙇♀️
This was one of the most sensible and logical interviews I’ve watched in a long time, I completely agree with Ambassador Davies’ analysis. It’s time to stop worrying about what Putin may or may not do, it’s time for him to worry about what the West may or may not do.
Sensible is not how I would describe his assumptions, which is all he presented essentially. Nobody really knows what Putin is thinking and no one can be certain how far he is willing to go. To gamble on assumptions like this is madness.
Well said Dr. Gould-Davies! We need more clear thinking like yours.
I do hope your words will be heard by those who can act on them!
Scholtz
I wish the world leaders will listen what this guy is saying.
What a great delivery of the most logical analysis one will hear about Ukraine’s brutal invasion by Putin’s Russia.
Hopefully Nigel G Davies will be invited more often.
This the most concise and accurate assessment of the Ukraine, Russia war that I have listened to. I hope that this message is being forcefully put forward to the German government and that they agree to the supply the necessary tanks to the Ukraine. This is not the time for Germany to be found morally wanting in support for their neighboring states. It’s not the type of leadership that Europe deserves at this time.