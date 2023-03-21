76 comments

    2. Imagine Biden having to ask Putin for permission to enter Ukraine and then to see Putin leisurely sightseeing Mariupol. 🤣🤣🤪

    1. I mean take the piss all u want but let’s not forget Zelensky appeared on the Grammys ceremony while his country is being torn apart 😭😭😭

    2. well zelensky is hiding in kiev .. and now his troops in bakmuth is turning against him ,, what does that tell you

    3. zelinsky has been to the front several times, the foreign trips are to gather support for his country’s cause. You can’t blame him for that.

    1. @Tele Bubba Yeah..he did, when, now? You visit a place when you have a rebuilding taking place, the operation to clear those nazis who among them are the Anglo nazis is still on-going…watch this space.

  4. Putler “Winnie we’re friends with no limits, so where’s my military assistance?”
    Winnie ” That’s the limit .”

    2. So you want this war “possibly” turning into a global one!
      I genuinely believe Ukrane giving up Crimea to Russia (Ukraine dreaming of claiming it back Crimea on practical scenario is like a child crying over a spilling milk) and Russia should gfo of Ukrainian territory and ended the war for good. Last but not the leat, you do not want China’s involvement in this war “militarily”.

  6. Kaputin’s finished.
    Stealing into Mariupol like a thief in the night isn’t exactly an act of bravery.

  8. I love how all the news says Putin goes to Ukraine…. The fact that this guy is so close to people, shows you it’s not Putin.

  9. “Seeing Vladimir Putin back in her home town is like seeing a serial killer return to the scene of the crime.” That is DEEP.

    1. @Let the flames takeover lmao hollow objects often make the most noice when struck, this is basic musical theory. Way too show your small IQ their and prove his point

    2. he never lived in ukraine his father did at one point but he lived and was born in st peterburg lmoa

  10. China will never condemn Russia for invading the Ukraine because they want the oil, but more importantly China wants to do the same thing in Taiwan.

    2. @MyDixiNormus And his military commanders continue to cow tow and obey his commands like the marianets they are. With him gone this pointless war can come to an end immediately. How many people have lost their lives, been maimed and made homeless on account of this twitchy little warmonger, not just in this war but as a result of all the wars fought during his time in power.

    4. @Ryan Thompson We had and referendum last year and the people of Donbas overwhelmingly chose to be Russian. Actually, it is Ukraine that is occupying Russian territory.

    2. ​@Common Sense LOL! Zelenenski was near Bakhmut a couple of weeks ago! Besides, Putin’s body double doesn’t count! 😂

    2. @pol pol The woman refugee said that – as read out by the journalist. Comprehension is not your strong suit, it it?

    4. @Gabru NATO manpads have shot down hundred of russian aircraft and javelins/nlaws taken out thousands of russian armoured vehicles how many NATO airplanes and tanks have russians taken out lol?

  16. Now that this little man cannot go anywhere in the world without being arrested, he is visiting his only holiday destinations.
    He’ll spend the rest of his holidays watching the sky for incoming missles.

    2. Как бы вы раньше ракеты не увидили,фантазеры!лгбт любители!

  17. I am Ukrainian and I am not from Mariupol, but seeing putin walking around there makes me sick. Ukraine’s land is soaked with the blood of our people. We will never forget and never forgive russians for what they did and are still doing!!!

    1. @Илья 🇷🇺 Yeah i forgot Goodluck fighting poland, czech, and slovakia goodluck trying to get alaska back. And also goodluck trying to get china and africa. Afterall They are part of russia. And yet you’re country can’t even goverened itself and decided to start a war. It’s funny enough that putin is even jealous of china hehe

  18. I hope that heckler wasn’t identified. That is a very brave person. People have fallen out of windows or poisoned for less.

    1. @Gordana Spicer Why the outrage? In a free country heckling is no big deal. And Russia is a free country, right?
      Surely Putin the beloved leader would have no problem with a citizen practicing free speech.

    3. @Gordana SpicerWhy do you look pissed of when there’s no heckling. There could be a heckler in that vid but either his voice isn’t loud or too faraway to be heard. Also i thought russia was a free country. But then you could get arrested for just making opinion about your dictator and get sent to jail just for criticising a war!

  20. Am I supposed to believe that somebody making people wait for two weeks in quarantine before meeting and sitting across a 10-km table from them suddenly visits a war zone? Seriously?

