I wish it wasn’t just heckling.
You should head over to Ukraine and go fight.. get off your computer for a while.
Imagine Biden having to ask Putin for permission to enter Ukraine and then to see Putin leisurely sightseeing Mariupol. 🤣🤣🤪
@james higgins no danger no drones there
Yeah, some rotten fruit and vegetables would have added a nice touch.
Ukrainian sniper
He certainly waited long enough for the dust to settle 😂😂 what a brave guy.😂
I mean take the piss all u want but let’s not forget Zelensky appeared on the Grammys ceremony while his country is being torn apart 😭😭😭
well zelensky is hiding in kiev .. and now his troops in bakmuth is turning against him ,, what does that tell you
zelinsky has been to the front several times, the foreign trips are to gather support for his country’s cause. You can’t blame him for that.
@Jon In SLO 🤣🤣🤣W⚓
@Jon In SLO the Russian false accounts are tweeting louder than a flock of starlings.🤣
Mariupol is pretty far away from the front lines. Such courage!
@Tele Bubba Yeah..he did, when, now? You visit a place when you have a rebuilding taking place, the operation to clear those nazis who among them are the Anglo nazis is still on-going…watch this space.
@Tele Bubba Zelensky visited Bakhmut like 5 months ago lol.
Putler “Winnie we’re friends with no limits, so where’s my military assistance?”
Winnie ” That’s the limit .”
So you want this war “possibly” turning into a global one!
I genuinely believe Ukrane giving up Crimea to Russia (Ukraine dreaming of claiming it back Crimea on practical scenario is like a child crying over a spilling milk) and Russia should gfo of Ukrainian territory and ended the war for good. Last but not the leat, you do not want China’s involvement in this war “militarily”.
Lol yeah
you have me laughing when you said putler hahahaha
Doesn’t matter what name Winnie the Pooh gives the war in Ukraine, it is what it is.
Kaputin’s finished.
Stealing into Mariupol like a thief in the night isn’t exactly an act of bravery.
He is a coward.
Vlad is probably gonna ask who is in charge of eliminating hecklers.
@Thomas Best yep
@Junior Laing🤣🤣Yeah, that’s what it does. 😆
@John Watt He’s in a Russian controlled area at night, with only his rent a- crowd around.
I love how all the news says Putin goes to Ukraine…. The fact that this guy is so close to people, shows you it’s not Putin.
Maybe they should report it as “someone who appears to be Putler” visited.
“Seeing Vladimir Putin back in her home town is like seeing a serial killer return to the scene of the crime.” That is DEEP.
@Let the flames takeover lmao hollow objects often make the most noice when struck, this is basic musical theory. Way too show your small IQ their and prove his point
he never lived in ukraine his father did at one point but he lived and was born in st peterburg lmoa
@Andrea Lettich yeah hes spreading false news
Stop talking nonsense, “her home town “
China will never condemn Russia for invading the Ukraine because they want the oil, but more importantly China wants to do the same thing in Taiwan.
Or to annex Russia’s NorthEast
@G Mac they need their oil… most of the world does sadly, the US dollar is going to flop on its belly
Whoever the heckler was, it’s one very brave person (unlike the heckled).
@Let the flames takeover <--- Kremlin troll, here with a brigade.
@Let the flames takeover And, what does “1 sector this” mean?
@Boris Verdal i misspelled “1 sec or this”
That was very brave of Putin to send his body double to Mariupol. What a boss.
Yes when he was being shown through that school l thought all of a sudden he’s got a pot belly.
@MyDixiNormus And his military commanders continue to cow tow and obey his commands like the marianets they are. With him gone this pointless war can come to an end immediately. How many people have lost their lives, been maimed and made homeless on account of this twitchy little warmonger, not just in this war but as a result of all the wars fought during his time in power.
@Gospel of Jesus Christ Your comments are a waste of time.
@MyDixiNormus
What proof do you have that he is undergoing treatment?
What was Putin expecting ? Lucky that rent a crowd was there .
To tell him what a hero he is.
Don’t be a follower, look at the video before you comment!
This is just propaganda. Mariupol is Russian.
@HeartOfSteelsource?
@Ryan Thompson We had and referendum last year and the people of Donbas overwhelmingly chose to be Russian. Actually, it is Ukraine that is occupying Russian territory.
Mariupol is pretty far away from the front lines. Such courage! ❤ GOD Bless Everyone
@Common Sense Definitely not true… AND YOU KNOW IT!!!
@Common Sense LOL! Zelenenski was near Bakhmut a couple of weeks ago! Besides, Putin’s body double doesn’t count! 😂
“Seeing Vladimir Putin back in her hometown is like seeing a serial killer return to the scene of the crime.”
Keep crying 😂😂😂😂 Putin is crushing your 53 nations like boss
@pol pol The woman refugee said that – as read out by the journalist. Comprehension is not your strong suit, it it?
where is she where is the video of her saying that? more lies
@Gabru NATO manpads have shot down hundred of russian aircraft and javelins/nlaws taken out thousands of russian armoured vehicles how many NATO airplanes and tanks have russians taken out lol?
Now that this little man cannot go anywhere in the world without being arrested, he is visiting his only holiday destinations.
He’ll spend the rest of his holidays watching the sky for incoming missles.
Can’t see the sky from the soviets putler bunker😂
Как бы вы раньше ракеты не увидили,фантазеры!лгбт любители!
I am Ukrainian and I am not from Mariupol, but seeing putin walking around there makes me sick. Ukraine’s land is soaked with the blood of our people. We will never forget and never forgive russians for what they did and are still doing!!!
@Илья 🇷🇺 Yeah i forgot Goodluck fighting poland, czech, and slovakia goodluck trying to get alaska back. And also goodluck trying to get china and africa. Afterall They are part of russia. And yet you’re country can’t even goverened itself and decided to start a war. It’s funny enough that putin is even jealous of china hehe
@Илья 🇷🇺 <----Propaganda troll. Report comments as misinformation and promoting terrorism.
Slava Putin and trump
I hope that heckler wasn’t identified. That is a very brave person. People have fallen out of windows or poisoned for less.
@Gordana Spicer Why the outrage? In a free country heckling is no big deal. And Russia is a free country, right?
Surely Putin the beloved leader would have no problem with a citizen practicing free speech.
@Eddie B And flying out of windows can happen anywhere.
@Gordana SpicerWhy do you look pissed of when there’s no heckling. There could be a heckler in that vid but either his voice isn’t loud or too faraway to be heard. Also i thought russia was a free country. But then you could get arrested for just making opinion about your dictator and get sent to jail just for criticising a war!
@Gordana Spicer <----Propaganda troll. Report comments as misinformation.
I must’ve missed the part where he got heckled🤷🏻♂️😂
Trust me bro I heard it
They said it was off camera. Having comprehensive trouble?
Am I supposed to believe that somebody making people wait for two weeks in quarantine before meeting and sitting across a 10-km table from them suddenly visits a war zone? Seriously?