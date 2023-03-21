60 comments

  1. In under darkness, sit in the theatre for 30 seconds, and out before the sun rises or anybody knows hes there. Nice visit.

    1. “Babylon will be captured; Bel will be put to shame, Marduk filled with terror. Her images will be put to shame and her idols filled with terror.’”

    3. @Ana K. “Why don’t you go fight” is the lamest possible response,

      Putin *did* go at night, stayed briefly and left.
      It was a feeble exercise and it’s no use getting mad with western commenters because they can see through Putin.

    4. When Eltzin put him in power the only parting words he said were “Just don’t make it worse…”

    3. @Wesley C. yet another person lacking in intelligence. Defense Attorney = DA =/= NOT A Lawyer. Lawyers make sure your rights aren’t being violated… NOT defend you from prosecution.

  4. When you see things like this happening and you live in a safe place, it makes you feel like you’re not doing enough for the people in that situation.

  6. The guy who doesn’t let his advisors within few meters of him, presumably in fear of virus, travels around in armored train with stations built just for him, now goes to a public space in occupied territory? He is known to have 3 doubles, that’s one of them

  8. She looks like she wanted to laugh, but kept it in well, but i gotta say that made this vid very very enjoyable for me❤🎉I like her.😅

  9. One thing I noticed in theshots of him outside the apartment building, is that the lights that are on inthe building are exactly the same pretty much everywhere: with only 1-2 exceptions, the only lights lit are thr double narrow windows to the left of the main windowsin each set of windows. This suggests to me that the apartments aren’t liveable yet

    1. There’s video of this trip where Putin is in front of one of these places talking to the camera and someone in the background supposedly yells: “This is all a lie. It’s not real.” Hate to think what happened to that person after.

  10. One of the very few generals with a human heartbeat within. It’d be great if the late General Schwarzkopf could have added similar commentary. To have personally met General “The Bear” Schwarzkopf in person, to have heard him speak, is almost same here.

    1. @The Rock  I met Stormin Norman in 1999, when he spoke it was like he could see every page of my life unfold, the good, the not so good. Best thing I remember him saying is that it’s not always the soldier who is first out on the range or roll call, not always the one perfectly dressed down, but sometimes it’s the lackluster performing soldier who pulls through in the worst. An incredible man of Valor yet speaking sincerely of home life and then his 2 dogs.

  11. By the way, in the full version of the video you can hear the woman screaming that it’s not true but for a show. I hope she’ll be okay and she won’t be killed by the FSB.

  12. That guy in good mood with the round face visiting Mariupol is certainly the Putin double. Meanwhile the real Putin with the slim face is bitter hiding in a bunker avoiding contact with people.

    3. Like the robot Biden with shades in Ukraine . That wasn’t the real Biden he didn’t even stop for ice cream 🤦🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️🍦

  16. I picture my grandchildren being kidnapped from their parents. The heartbreak of those poor children crying for their Mom and Dads.

  17. Jesus this was so comical you can clearly see it is not Putin this guy seems to be joking and laughing and having a really good time and if you look in the background the lack of security well done Mr double

  20. Appreciate the journalist, asking our commander, the hard questions, and I appreciate our commander, answering with sincerity and humbleness of the errors that happened in Iraq. This is real journalism. Respects.

