    1. Difference between me and him

      He is the pu ppet m aster.

      All other leaders including me are p uppets of the p uppet m aster who is behind the veil. You know who these families are.

    1. Is Joe B iden p uppet or pu ppet m aster?

      That’s an easy guess 😉

  5. Ukraine used the winter time to get stronger and equip more soldiers with more equipment. Russia spent the winter wasting huge amounts of troops and equipment for literally just a few KM of territory they won’t be able to hold onto. Which is exactly what happened last summer before Ukraine went on the counter offensive

    2. ​@Zelenskyy-the-Blackmailer here o_________________oI feel like you chose that username just for this moment.

    1. My units have more of such fallen ones, but we don’t collect them from the from lines. So their wages can be withdrawn by unit leaders for months and months 🙂

  9. Key G20 nations China, India, Brazil and Indonesia have adopted a resolution at UN general assembly which clearly qualifies war against Ukraine as aggression by the Russian Federation,
    this is the magical way Russia’s presidency of the UN was crowned
    Bravo 👏 Serguei 🎉

    1. Allies, my guys need bud light. Please please send us more ammo, sorry i mean BUD light!!!

  11. That kremlin attack was equivilant to me throwing a bottle rocket into a trash can when I was a kid.

  14. 5:00 “Drone attack”
    We did more awesome attacks back in the ‘80s in Junior High with dry cleaning bags & cherry bombs

    1. Is Joe p upper or p uppet m aster?

      That’s pretty obvious isn’t it?

    1. Imagine B iden being the p uppet m aster instead of being the p uppet with detailed instructions.

  16. We are basically watching the Russian version of The Apprentice, with Putin starring as Donald Trump (how fitting)

  18. The drone was my DJI Mini 2 with an M-80 strapped to it. A glorified version of a firecracker.

  20. if putin nukes moscow and st petersberg its not like the russian people and or the russian military could prevent their home being nuked because putins power is severely under-checked .

    thats why its important that all politicians are balanced & checked.

