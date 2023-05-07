Recent Post
43 comments
I think the correct term is “degenerate scumbag”
Difference between me and him
He is the pu ppet m aster.
All other leaders including me are p uppets of the p uppet m aster who is behind the veil. You know who these families are.
Accurate description of Joe Biden
Indeed
ah yes, now i want to know what’s the new script of the 99th troll army of russia
Huh
Well he’s certainly as scary as the movie under the same name, that’s for sure.
Is Joe B iden p uppet or pu ppet m aster?
That’s an easy guess 😉
As long as Putin is alive, this war will never end.
It will when all Russia protests this war
King of NZ? Some kind of a Maori?
Ukraine and Russia are same . Russia shouldn’t attack ukraine
Ukraine used the winter time to get stronger and equip more soldiers with more equipment. Russia spent the winter wasting huge amounts of troops and equipment for literally just a few KM of territory they won’t be able to hold onto. Which is exactly what happened last summer before Ukraine went on the counter offensive
are you from disneyland?
Wishful thinking. Lol
How would you know genius …
Even the best puppeteer faces his puppets break.
Fr
@Zelenskyy-the-Blackmailer here o_________________oI feel like you chose that username just for this moment.
They have weapons :Prigojin:they are short of meat bodies
My units have more of such fallen ones, but we don’t collect them from the from lines. So their wages can be withdrawn by unit leaders for months and months 🙂
That Kremlin “attack” kind of reminds me of the dragon at Disneyland.
Right? That didn’t look like a dragon & this doesn’t look like a drone attack lol!
Key G20 nations China, India, Brazil and Indonesia have adopted a resolution at UN general assembly which clearly qualifies war against Ukraine as aggression by the Russian Federation,
this is the magical way Russia’s presidency of the UN was crowned
Bravo 👏 Serguei 🎉
We should send Putin a case of bud light. That would calm down a bit.
Allies, my guys need bud light. Please please send us more ammo, sorry i mean BUD light!!!
That kremlin attack was equivilant to me throwing a bottle rocket into a trash can when I was a kid.
Master! Master!!!!!!
Cool.
Wagner’s boss is not a normal oligarch, but has his own army.
5:00 “Drone attack”
We did more awesome attacks back in the ‘80s in Junior High with dry cleaning bags & cherry bombs
Is Joe p upper or p uppet m aster?
That’s pretty obvious isn’t it?
Imagine running out of ammo in a war you started. How crazy.
Imagine B iden being the p uppet m aster instead of being the p uppet with detailed instructions.
We are basically watching the Russian version of The Apprentice, with Putin starring as Donald Trump (how fitting)
lol
MASTER! MASTER!
The drone was my DJI Mini 2 with an M-80 strapped to it. A glorified version of a firecracker.
Well said Mr. Browder
if putin nukes moscow and st petersberg its not like the russian people and or the russian military could prevent their home being nuked because putins power is severely under-checked .
thats why its important that all politicians are balanced & checked.