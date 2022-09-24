Recent Post
82 comments
Many of them will go six feet underground…
Blown to pieces splattered over Ukraine’s vast farmlands.
@AMSTEC Fertilizer….
@Gloria Alexandra 🌻
Most will. They might just starve or freeze to death because a general will spend all the MRE and coat money on hookers on yachts. I’d be surprised if their ICBMs still work.
I’d surrender to Ukraine the civilized ones.
Where will the 300,000 go? Hopefully they’ll wait patiently until they’re fully armed and trained, then march on the Kremlin.
Edit: If training isn’t a factor, then once they have their guns, if they’re already at the front, they should join the Ukrainian forces. At least their chances of survival will be better.
300,000 new triops are not going to fill anything but 300,000 holes in the ground.
Why they have to be buried in Ukraine why not put all in a truck and put in front of Kremlin’s building
@Youtube View they will see double after shoot one thinking shoot three at once time
@Youtube View and sleep inside the tank keep warm
Putin already predict this 10 years in jail who drink smoke have sec s
Hunting for rabbit better cook on charcoal while Ukraine take the city back
Putin has fallen in the trap of US & NATO….mission accomplished…hahaha…now this war will drain out russias economy & it will take decades to recover….china knows this & that’s why China has backed out…hahaha
Stay strong, Ukraine! 🇺🇦 🌻 🇺🇦
Played out by Cnn tinkle phairies
Wuahahahahaha hahaha aa
Wow
What a tragic embarrassment
Notice how Putin never visits his cannon fodder on the frontlines like President Zelensky visits his Ukrainian warriors.
Slava Ukraini!!! 🇺🇦 🇺🇲
That’s how you raise moral when a leader shows that he cares and praises them
Потому что пушечным мясом являются не российские солдаты …
Because he doesn’t care about them
He only want them to fight
And died for him
He doesn’t even know how many died
They just peace of meat
@Sarah Brown Notice how Putins diplomatic solution is total surrender by Ukraine
I’m from Kharkiv, currently in Vienna. My grandma still in Ukraine, I worry for her everyday and i thank the Western nations for supporting us and helping us not fall, and even gain back. We must win the war, so the democratic nations can live in a safer world in the future! Thanks again to you all guys!
@Нико Инко you have an imagination could have a career in comedy but i suppose you are well paid by pootin
Right 😎
Putin aspired for Ukraine…instead he might loose Crimea….now…hahaha…that’s why he wants 3 lakh fodder to save Crimea…
Unppsseble and naïef to think ukraine can win. They Will bleed tillen death
Uraaa 😘
I never thought Ukraine would ever be threat to Russia like this. Slava Ukraine
@Noneshere There is 40 million Ukrainians in Ukraine .
How many Russians are in Ukraine?
Your thoughts was correct but what you are hearing here is not
Uklaine and NATO 100k destroyed since counterattack. 1000 removed daily
The unrest in Russia, over this atrocious war needs to escalate exponentially.
Are there enough courageus Russians for that?
Yes!
Trumpism is treason.
@Juju Rellama “Jan 6th freedom movement”
Jan 6th domestic terrorist attack by full blown retards. Fixed that for you. You can go eat your crayons now.
Where will they come from? Bringing in 300,000 conscriptions, who absolutely do not want to be there, and bringing them together with people who are having their active hazard duty extended is not a good recipe for success.
The streets of Russia’s cities and towns.
Dear western allies thank you so much for a way to save lives of innocent and defending our motherland from Vladolf Putler’s slavery. For the right to protect freedom and democracy values.
Glory to the heroes of Azovstal! Glory to Ukraine! Support Ukraine with United24 (YouTube).
Vladolf Putler! Classic!
Quit trying to drag us into your war. Good luck but quit asking for weapons and money
Thank you, Ukrainians for your bravery and love for freedom and democracy 🇺🇸❤🇺🇦 it is a pleasure and a privilege to be your allies. Glory to Ukraine 🌻💙💛 from San Diego, California 🌺
Russia’s 200+ day long blitzcringe on Kyiv turned into Great Kharkiv Escape in the end
Blitzcringe!!! Thank you for a new word! Love it, I will chuckle a bit all day!
Thank you for the new word 🤣 blitzcringe LMFAO 😂
*Blyatskrieg
Man, I’d hate to be a Russian reservist, a poorly trained weekend warrior being thrust into a war that I really don’t care about.
@Khanlala I don’t eat that much wheat, so I may miss out on enjoying their contribution to nature 😂
@Adam мечтать не вредно
@james Deer just like the kids in the schools of Russia 🤣
@FranciscoLeBuff Huh?
300K new soldiers will require, among other things, 1 million MREs or what ever the Russian equivalent is these days. Even if it’s just half a potato each, it’s still a lot of stuff to procure and ship. With winter coming, I’d imagine that each soldier will need several thousand calories a day if they don’t freeze to death from lack of 300K winter uniforms before they get hungry.
Russian soldiers doesnt need mre they just steal from ukrainian civilians
@Rosa Cunningham yep
Lots of double accounting so a good amount of state funds provided for provision of MREs will have been embezzled by putler’s cronies in charge of the state owned companies
Guess they’ve got the men and the goods, but without a proper organization none of it will do. The recent months shows it all.
Put in has factories and now China helping out with MREs, this is so sad for all involved. My best for Russian and Ukranian Families. No one deserves to to die for a couple people’s ambitions.
Is potato…
This is so good. The Russians can see the writing on the wall. Putler has lost his mind.
Russia has only officially declared mobilization three times in its history – WW1, WW2 and a 3-day special military operation.
@john dean why Korea? Korea was a success. Speaking as someone whose parents are immigrants from Korean
@john dean
Did you forget Iraq ?
@Gregory Johnson Afghanistan fought with regular army
On day, what, 200 of said “3-Day Special Military Operation”
We are currently currently watching the end of Russia as we know it. Brought along by Putin. I want Russia to prosper just under new leadership.
Ukrainian citizen in February: “I dont need a ride, I need ammunition!”
Russian citizen in September: “I dont need ammunition, I need a ride!”
That’s called propaganda lol eu citizens in December I don’t need Russia to lose we need more gas 😅
You like stealing comments lmao
A Tribute to Ukraine
The Fight
Where were you
when the walls came crumbling down.
Fearing for our lives
In our home towns.
Where children once played
Laughter was everywhere
We now find graves
Seems like only…we care.
But now,
We’re standing side by side
Defending arm in arm
Praying for our lives.
And now,
We’re standing toe to toe
Fighting hand to hand
Dying for our nation’s soul.
Instrumental 🎶
If we lose.
If this was our last fight.
I promise you
We didn’t run and hide.
Only one way to live
Head high and full of pride
What we would give
Our blood and tears we cried.
But now,
We’re standing side by side
Defending arm in arm
Praying for our lives.
And now,
We’re standing toe to toe
Fighting hand to hand
Dying for our nation’s soul.
Instrumental 🎶
A burst of lightning
coming from the morning sky
confuses all
We will not run and hide.
But now,
We’re standing side by side
Defending arm in arm
Praying for our lives.
And now,
We’re standing toe to toe
Fighting hand to hand
Dying for our nation’s…..
And then,
There’s one thing that remains.
Fight until the death
Fight for our Ukraine.
But now,
Our prayers were not met
By those who stood by
By those who would forget. .
By Humble Driver
thank you for reading humble poem ❤️ 🙏 and if you are interested in song please go to Humble Driver YouTube
Wow, that’s so great! Good on you!
This is great! Will you sing it and post it on YT please. It will be very inspirational.
Historians will probably be calling the battle for Kherson “the Kherson Pocket”, as they are stuck there and probably will be under siege quite soon.
Victory to Ukraine!
🙏🙏🙏💙💛
