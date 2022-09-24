82 comments

    4. Most will. They might just starve or freeze to death because a general will spend all the MRE and coat money on hookers on yachts. I’d be surprised if their ICBMs still work.

      Reply

  2. Where will the 300,000 go? Hopefully they’ll wait patiently until they’re fully armed and trained, then march on the Kremlin.

    Edit: If training isn’t a factor, then once they have their guns, if they’re already at the front, they should join the Ukrainian forces. At least their chances of survival will be better.

    Reply

    3. @Youtube View and sleep inside the tank keep warm
      Putin already predict this 10 years in jail who drink smoke have sec s

      Reply

    5. Putin has fallen in the trap of US & NATO….mission accomplished…hahaha…now this war will drain out russias economy & it will take decades to recover….china knows this & that’s why China has backed out…hahaha

      Reply

  5. Notice how Putin never visits his cannon fodder on the frontlines like President Zelensky visits his Ukrainian warriors.

    Slava Ukraini!!! 🇺🇦 🇺🇲

    Reply

    2. Потому что пушечным мясом являются не российские солдаты …

      Reply

    3. Because he doesn’t care about them
      He only want them to fight
      And died for him
      He doesn’t even know how many died
      They just peace of meat

      Reply

    5. Putin has fallen in the trap of US & NATO….mission accomplished…hahaha…now this war will drain out russias economy & it will take decades to recover….china knows this & that’s why China has backed out…hahaha

      Reply

  6. I’m from Kharkiv, currently in Vienna. My grandma still in Ukraine, I worry for her everyday and i thank the Western nations for supporting us and helping us not fall, and even gain back. We must win the war, so the democratic nations can live in a safer world in the future! Thanks again to you all guys!

    Reply

    3. Putin aspired for Ukraine…instead he might loose Crimea….now…hahaha…that’s why he wants 3 lakh fodder to save Crimea…

      Reply

    4. Putin has fallen in the trap of US & NATO….mission accomplished…hahaha…now this war will drain out russias economy & it will take decades to recover….china knows this & that’s why China has backed out…hahaha

      Reply

    4. @Juju Rellama “Jan 6th freedom movement”
      Jan 6th domestic terrorist attack by full blown retards. Fixed that for you. You can go eat your crayons now.

      Reply

    5. Putin has fallen in the trap of US & NATO….mission accomplished…hahaha…now this war will drain out russias economy & it will take decades to recover….china knows this & that’s why China has backed out…hahaha

      Reply

  9. Where will they come from? Bringing in 300,000 conscriptions, who absolutely do not want to be there, and bringing them together with people who are having their active hazard duty extended is not a good recipe for success.

    Reply

  10. Dear western allies thank you so much for a way to save lives of innocent and defending our motherland from Vladolf Putler’s slavery. For the right to protect freedom and democracy values.
    Glory to the heroes of Azovstal! Glory to Ukraine! Support Ukraine with United24 (YouTube).

    Reply

    3. Thank you, Ukrainians for your bravery and love for freedom and democracy 🇺🇸❤🇺🇦 it is a pleasure and a privilege to be your allies. Glory to Ukraine 🌻💙💛 from San Diego, California 🌺

      Reply

  12. Man, I’d hate to be a Russian reservist, a poorly trained weekend warrior being thrust into a war that I really don’t care about.

    Reply

    5. Putin has fallen in the trap of US & NATO….mission accomplished…hahaha…now this war will drain out russias economy & it will take decades to recover….china knows this & that’s why China has backed out…hahaha

      Reply

  13. 300K new soldiers will require, among other things, 1 million MREs or what ever the Russian equivalent is these days. Even if it’s just half a potato each, it’s still a lot of stuff to procure and ship. With winter coming, I’d imagine that each soldier will need several thousand calories a day if they don’t freeze to death from lack of 300K winter uniforms before they get hungry.

    Reply

    2. @Rosa Cunningham yep
      Lots of double accounting so a good amount of state funds provided for provision of MREs will have been embezzled by putler’s cronies in charge of the state owned companies

      Reply

    3. Guess they’ve got the men and the goods, but without a proper organization none of it will do. The recent months shows it all.

      Reply

    4. Put in has factories and now China helping out with MREs, this is so sad for all involved. My best for Russian and Ukranian Families. No one deserves to to die for a couple people’s ambitions.

      Reply

  15. Russia has only officially declared mobilization three times in its history – WW1, WW2 and a 3-day special military operation.

    Reply

    5. Putin has fallen in the trap of US & NATO….mission accomplished…hahaha…now this war will drain out russias economy & it will take decades to recover….china knows this & that’s why China has backed out…hahaha

      Reply

  16. We are currently currently watching the end of Russia as we know it. Brought along by Putin. I want Russia to prosper just under new leadership.

    Reply

  17. Ukrainian citizen in February: “I dont need a ride, I need ammunition!”
    Russian citizen in September: “I dont need ammunition, I need a ride!”

    Reply

  18. A Tribute to Ukraine 

    The Fight

    Where were you 
    when the walls came crumbling down.
    Fearing for our lives
    In our home towns.

    Where children once played 
    Laughter was everywhere
    We now find graves 
    Seems like only…we care.

    But now,
    We’re standing side by side 
    Defending arm in arm
    Praying for our lives.

    And now,
    We’re standing toe to toe
    Fighting hand to hand
    Dying for our nation’s soul.

    Instrumental 🎶 

    If we lose.
    If this was our last fight.
    I promise you
    We didn’t run and hide.

    Only one way to live
    Head high and full of pride
    What we would give
    Our blood and tears we cried.

    But now,
    We’re standing side by side 
    Defending arm in arm
    Praying for our lives.

    And now,
    We’re standing toe to toe
    Fighting hand to hand
    Dying for our nation’s soul.

    Instrumental 🎶 

    A burst of lightning 
    coming from the morning sky
    confuses all 
    We will not run and hide.

    But now,
    We’re standing side by side 
    Defending arm in arm
    Praying for our lives.

    And now,
    We’re standing toe to toe
    Fighting hand to hand
    Dying for our nation’s…..

    And then,
    There’s one thing that remains.
    Fight until the death 
    Fight for our Ukraine. 

    But now, 
    Our prayers were not met
    By those who stood by
    By those who would forget. .

    By Humble Driver

    thank you for reading humble poem ❤️ 🙏 and if you are interested in song please go to Humble Driver YouTube

    Reply

  19. Historians will probably be calling the battle for Kherson “the Kherson Pocket”, as they are stuck there and probably will be under siege quite soon.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.