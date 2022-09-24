Recent Post
65 comments
Innocent people have nothing to hide, but guilty people will do everything they can to stop the truth from coming out! Sounds like Donald Trump
@Ky. Gambler are you telling me you are a laughing clown good for you
@Connie Kimble I hope those neurons are not the same which told you to vote for a senile potato who is destroying the whole world!
You don’t know much then if you think President Trump is trying to hide anything. FJB
@I AM WHITE TRASH SUBHUMAN TRUMPONZEE PUTIN LOVER. tell that to the fbi. They told fb to stop the laptop story for some reason. Surely there’s no bias there
@Sig Sire and turns a blind eye with hunter Biden
The hilarious part is that if Trump hadn’t gotten into politics he probably never would have seen any consequences for his business practices. He’d just be that wacky New York billionaire from TV.
@The JakeVegas He had one term and played golf through most of it.
@M owler and, so what? Have you seen Bidens track record? My point still stands.
@M Hall you can look up someone’s net worth…
Yeah and look at the economy now vs when he was president… just because you don’t like his character?? Feelings vs facts?? Take the plastic bag off your head and maybe you’ll see clearly. Biden is not running this country he’s ruining it. If hunter was trumps son cnn would have content for 10 more years.
Right! He could’ve just spent his life making shitty commercials and playing golf and somehow seducing beautiful women! But noooo!
If Trump was so sure that he did the right thing, he wouldn’t be fighting so hard to stop an investigation 😂
We got him this time! Am I right?
@Fred C Dobbs If there are no witches to be found, then why does Trump fight so hard?
@Belly Dancer Em Yes! Paying millions to settle the fraud lawsuit against “Trump University”.
@watchdealer11 Remember the only way Trump can accomplish anything in life is through cheating
@conehead210 remember the only way Donald Trump could accomplish anything in life is by cheating😅
When Trump says, “A lot of people think.” He’s talking about the multitude of voices in his head.
@william clarke Could you try that paragraph again Billy?
666 likes, DING DING DING we have a winner!!!!!! !!!!!! !!!!!!
@Ravgm Singh It’s even worse with Biden look at his empty eyes.
No lights on nobody’s home.
Trump will be back to save America 🇺🇸
*MUTE ALL RUSSIAN TROLLS WHENEVER THEY POP-UP ON YOUR NOTIFICATIONS👌🇺🇸✌😅*
@SNOOPY SNOOP #1 What does Joe Biden and Vladimir putin have in common?
They both are good at destroying and country.
It’s true right
what kind of attorney would risk dealing with a known liar, thief, cheat with blood on his hands?
Anytime someone with power who tries to keep witnesses from talking, they’re guilty.
Lets not forget what he said about people who plead the 5th…. Which he ended up doing. I believe he is also the first president/former to do so. Even Hillary never pleaded the 5th.
@Mike Carter you’re right, Hillary didn’t plead the 5th, she just beat around the bush and gave verbosely worded double speak non-answers while the judge and jury that she definitely didn’t pay off sat back and pretended like she didn’t just dodge every question she was asked, it’s technically not lying under oath if you don’t actually answer the questions and instead just fill the air with a bunch of psychobabble. Typical corrupt politician tactic, only really works with a loaded jury and bought and paid for judges, something kkkillary is adept at organizing. I would plead the 5th too if I was the target of a 6 year witch hunt, the mainstream news can take a 2 second clip of trump sneezing and somehow find a way to twist it into a casual endorsement of hitler.
Remember the only way Donald Trump to win anything is by cheating
@Mike Carter Remember the only way Donald Trump can accomplish anything is by cheating
@Shawn Kellogg yeah reach waaaay back like 10 years to try (and fail) to catch a dem. We don’t have to go back more than 10 days to prove Republicans are fkn liars, cheats, and traitors to the country.
The only Executive privilege that thing has left is changing the Bartender at Mar-a-Lardo.
I’ll bet I’m not the only one enjoying watching him squirm.
Too right!
Jealous much?
“I can over rule the DOJ just by thinking about it. I can do anything I want. There is a process but there doesn’t have to be a process”.
One thing we’ve learned over the last couple of years: there is no law. The words in the law books, and even in the Constitution, are merely suggestions. Anyone with tenacity and money can punch holes in them, go around them, or get them reinterpreted out of existence.
Obviously sad but to true based on the actions so many have observed.
Nice clean reporting!! Facts with no fluff!! Keep this up CNN!! 👍🏽👏🏽
The party of law and order , crooked as hell .
How much PROOF does a court need to arrest! Christ, if it were anyone else, we would be in for life.
What are the charges?
Ummmm, there IS no proof…..that’s why. Try thinking for yourself
Its called white wealthy “privilege” my friend…its staring you right in the face. See it and acknowledge it for what it is. Anybody else not meeting that demographic would have been arrested, jailed, and booked already – NOT traveling the country holding rallies and unfathomably being viewed as a Party’s leading Presidential candidate.
@Danny Linc dafuq he didn’t. He said he declassified all those documents the FBI planted in Mar-a-Loser with his mind. Dude is guilty and insane. And you’re a sucker if you belive him.
“Pay no attention to the man behind the curtain!!!” Lmao
I was wondering how this man can have sooooooo many lawsuits against him and he’s not broke, well when you don’t pay your lawyers and they work seemingly for free–you can maintain your wealth.
I always thought that executive privilege cannot be used when it involves criminal matters i.e. The president talking about committing a series of crimes. Much the same as lawyer client confidentiality when that involves crime.
“It’s not the art of the deal, it’s the art of the steal.” Says AG Letitia James. 😂😂😂
That line’s going in the history books!
@Courage Karnga – MAGA school board members and politicians will ban that book though
@WaldoLydecker nice
“We go back a long way, she was 12 I was 30..but anyway..” – Bden
Only the guilty fight this hard
Trump: “Only guilty people plead the fifth” …. yup uh huh
All his followers: “Naahh he didn’t say that” or, “”He was joking”