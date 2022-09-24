Recent Post
72 comments
Bottom line: Putin, we’re coming for you.
Who is??? 🤣🤣🤣
More like we’re coming with more pathetic sanctions that is more detrimental to us than you😂
hahahahaha,good luck,first go for bush and obama
Nobody is coming for Putin’s a$$…
Nice bot comment, literally saw this on 3 other accounts in previous comments. 😂😂😂😂😂
The lesson from history is that Dictators do not resign, they are either forcibly removed or die. Stepping down or resigning is never an option for Putin.
“From that time Jesus began to preach, and to say, Repent: for the kingdom of heaven is at hand.” Matthew 4:17
“Ye have heard that it hath been said, An eye for an eye, and a tooth for a tooth: But I say unto you, That ye resist not evil: but whosoever shall smite thee on thy right cheek, turn to him the other also.” Matthew 5:38-39
“Shew me a penny. Whose image and superscription hath it? They answered and said, Caesar’s. And he said unto them, Render therefore unto Caesar the things which be Caesar’s, and unto God the things which be God’s.” Luke 20:24-25
“And when thou prayest, thou shalt not be as the hypocrites are: for they love to pray standing in the synagogues and in the corners of the streets, that they may be seen of men. Verily I say unto you, They have their reward. But thou, when thou prayest, enter into thy closet, and when thou hast shut thy door, pray to thy Father which is in secret; and thy Father which seeth in secret shall reward thee openly.” Matthew 6:5-6
“But when thou makest a feast, call the poor, the maimed, the lame, the blind: And thou shalt be blessed; for they cannot recompense thee: for thou shalt be recompensed at the resurrection of the just.” Luke 14:13-14,
@brian serious
No it’s perfectly correct
Target Kaputin 💥
Soon he will be caught in a hole like Sadam.
Putin will never bend to war crimes – he moves on his own agenda!
I’m from Kharkiv, currently in Vienna. My grandma still in Ukraine, I worry for her everyday and i thank the Western nations for supporting us and helping us not fall, and even gain back. We must win the war, so the democratic nations can live in a safer world in the future! Thanks again to you all guys!
Love to 🇺🇦 from 🇺🇸 ✊🏼💛💙💛💙💛
@Goose~N~Gander Peacefull, where exactly??? Oh You mean in all the hate crimes commited during his presidency. Or maybe the riots in the capitol, that was so very peacefull! Oh you know Trumps peaceful support of racists rhetoric like the idiots shooting up synagogues and churches or maybe the dumb a$$ who drove his van with his little trumpo stickers and pipe bombs all in it trying to kill Obama and others. How about the trump fanatic who killed more than 20 people at the El Paso Texas walmart???? You dumbos have really bad memory when it conveniently suits you. So gtfo of my Black, Brown, White, and all mixed colors America 🇺🇸 and go back in time to nazi germany dumby.
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Same copy paste msg
Hi from San Francisco, California, USA. I believe the United States is going to support Ukraine until the Russians are completely extricated from all of Ukraine. We cheer for you every day. I watch the news very closely. EVERY DAY. I can almost draw a map of your country from memory now. And one day I really hope to visit. You will win. Ukraine must win. We must ensure Ukraine wins. For Ukraine, for the world. Stay safe!
Just a beautiful speech. I’m from the Netherlands, and we, Europe, must always remain united with our brothers overseas to ensure that together we can uphold the values such that we can leave behind a future world where the individual rights of all human beings can be respected and honored and where people and talents may flourish. There will always be things to disagree on, but in our core values we are aligned, and so it must stay.
azov anzis did it.. if you dotn wanna see its your fulken problem,, nuclear winter is aproching and uk is again in n1 in line to be wiped out of earths surface all uk citixens will DIE!
LAST WARNING!
you ahve been warnedd too much times..
Watch the movie My Son Hunter
@Sophia R that hunter Biden stuff is a attack by a political side against a different political side.. as you see now democrats have all dirt humanly possible on the trump family.. so trying to rip up hunter Biden which doesn’t even effect the president.. just obliterated the whole trump family.. Biden didn’t start that fox news did for trump.. by stealing a laptop with deranged fringe people.. I’m not fully against all of the trump side but I’m not.on any side and the democrats are being more american in this battle.. republicans are taking cheap shots.. democrats are sending back hardcore scary tyranny the american way right back but in ways that hurt many more people’s.. republicans made too many enemies democrats only made republicans their enemy’s.. republicans enemy list is on many different continents.. democrats enemies are across the isle in Congress and the Senate today only..
RUSSIAN BOT trying to spread misinformation
@yosserc yeah and if you look at her account info it says United States. Total CNN bot gathering support. Most Dutch people want to stay out of this war and have a diplomatic solution instead of sending all our weapons and billions of euros to such a corrupt nation as Cuckraine…
When my uncle’s fought facist in WW2, their commanders made them walk through the death camps, they said, “because in the future People will deny it happened!”
My uncles brought back actual pictures that I’ve seen of the camps and victims. Someone in the family has them.
🤔🤔🤔
Then your uncle would have been aware that 1 out of every 4 Jews were murdered by Ukrainians during WW2 and what is even worse, many soldiers in the Ukrainian army are legitimate Nazis. That is not why my father was in WW2 for, it wasn’t to support a terrible country like Ukraine.
“Some of you may die but that is a sacrifice I am willing to make” -Lord Farquaad
“Many of you will die but that is a sacrifice I am willing to make” -Lord Bloodimir Farquaad Putler. You are welcome!
@Pero Djuric I think we might find it’ll be in Omsk, or similar.
Putin to Russian citizens: ⚪“The Special Military Operation is now Super Special.”
😂😂😂😂
Special Olympics special
Target Kaputin 💥 take the shot
Putin is sending his own people to death, such a heartless man
I love how he’s so adamant about defending Russia’s territorial integrity with whatever means necessary but he doesn’t give a sh*t about Ukraine’s territorial integrity.
@Cody Mix so brave using your mum’s wifi 🤔 !
What???
stupid bot using the same thumbnail….do the people running the bots get conscripted !! lets hope so !!!
@Sir Colin Lesley Rowling Why don’t you lace up and go fight for ukraine if you feel so bad for them🤔🤔🤔
@Mr. Nokia Putin a mother-lover?
I wish she would have brought up Iran and the beautiful lady, Mahsa Amini, that was murdered by the ‘Morality Police’ and if there is anything that could be done for those women.
Because the ICC has a political agenda, and investigating Iran goes counter to that agenda.
very sad.
The U.S. does not recognize the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court
April 16, 20224:54 PM ET .npr
That’s because of their highly biased and political nature. Why have they never even considered investigating the torture and brutal killings, in Iran?
Deborah Freedman .correct .my country also dont support icc courts .
@Deborah Freedman So whataboutism is all you’ve got? My take: the USA isn’t a part of the ICC because the USA knows it commits crimes but doesn’t want to be held accountable. Of course a criminal doesn’t want to be brought before a court that will rule against the criminal’s actions.
I love this Gentlemen he has very powerful honest energy and has great compassion ⚖️🤍🕯🕊🙏🫂
A Anderson, of course you like him he fits the narrative that is expected from him
Yeah…but don´t expect nothing more. Remember his predecesor Fatou Bensouda? Did absolute noithing in 9 years of the job. Not even in the Venezuela case. Tooked her money and back to Nigeria. Did Karim Kahn anything in the Venezuela case? It has already more than 20 years of investigation with all kinds of human rights violations and state crimes. Of course NOT! With all the crimes made and will be made in Ukraine…give up all hope for a court or case in the ICC for the next 20 years minimum.
Prosecutor Mr Kahn sounds very committed to his assignment. I hope he has enough resources at his disposal to find the crimes and criminals for the crimes committed during Ruzzian attack on Ukraine.
Notice how Putin never visits his cannon fodder on the frontlines like President Zelensky visits his Ukrainian warriors.
Slava Ukraini!!! 🇺🇦 🇺🇲
@David J 🙏🏻🤡🌎
Biden visits his bed 🛏️ by the time he tells Zelensky 🤡 what to do.
@Saeed you are Russian ZOMBIE 🧟♂️🤣!
Follow Russian ship 🚢, please!
@Oksa Mak calm down fool. Nukes will fix your brain 🧠
Nice bit comment saw this 5 times already. Amerika is done lmao.
Something MUST be done to return those kidnapped children to their parents even if it requires a special covert team to go into Russia and raid the places!
😂😂😂😂
Life is not a movie.
Life is not a movie.
Interesting concept, although the children are actually safer now. Research is everything right now
Prayers to all involved on both sides. Hope peace comes soon. Propaganda is very high nothing is what it seems.🙏🏻
Words of sanity. Such clarity and resolve. This breaks my heart – so grateful for people like this. May time bring some resolution.
The young fella who was shot and burried alive with his two murdered brothers but survived
Praying for Ukraine 🙏🙏🙏
Very good interview. I appreciate the range of questions that were asked, as well as the answers. Mr. Karim Kahn is an impressive presence. He is articulate and precise, and comes across as sincere and ernest.
I am so glad the ICC has shown a presence in Ukraine to actually witness the atrocities there. I look forward to their future actions. May Putin live long enough to face this court for his crimes.