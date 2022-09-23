Recent Post
96 comments
This world needs scourged of dictators.
let’s start with fascist joe biden
No democracy in history has ever lasted. Authoritarian regimes are only bad if the authorities are bad.
Benevolent dictators are the most effective form of government, imagine if we had George Washington, or Abraham Lincoln in power today, and got rid of the Senate and Congress, we could get things done. Its just not realistic.
its because the majority of people are slow and dumb
We need something stronger than the current United Nations. Plus a total rethink of the veto process.
So they are drafting people who protested the mobilization? Yep that’s a smart move giving those people guns. lol
@Bruce Wislofsky
“…they’re…”.
@lanskamson
Hahahahaha! Nice try, son.
@lanskamson
No thanks. I don’t vote for dictators.
@scott mullins Go ahead skin it….. Skin that smoke wagon and see what happens.
Atleast thats what the media is saying.
There were one other dictator in the 1940s that also micromanage his military, things didn’t end well for him
@Oh Dear Earthlings Patriarch Kirill whose God is Putin.
@John Smith Stalin’s Holodomor was to deliberately starve the Ukrainians into submission, to make the whole population docile. Fear and control are two great masters!
@Dean Barnett I look forward to the star struck eulogy at Putin’s overdue funeral.
Mussolini?
@John Smith Great Britain starved 2 million Indians in the 40s
Putin should in fact be the general on the field…..
I can hardly wait to see his “Genius” at work! 🤣🤣🤣
Путина в окопы
@Aaron Neal is that supposed to be a bad thing?
@Aaron Neal And wouldn’t that be a pity? LOL
in a front line tank.
Hitler directly interfered with front line operations as well. Ironically, literally on the same soil, look how that worked out for him. Slava 💙💛
Only difference is Hitler didn’t have nuclear weapons. Let’s hope his military is smarter than him when he tells them to push the button right before he takes poison.
huh…depending on point of view, russians did it to berlin… bt i know what you meant.
Like Hitler Putin is hiding in his bunker.
What’s next one could wonder 😎🔫
just pointed this out as well! fools will be fools.
Germany got as far as it did in WWII due to having inept foes and letting capable commanders do their thing. Many of their defeats can be traced back to Hitler ordering dumb things.
🇺🇸🇺🇦🇺🇸
“Power concedes nothing without a demand. It never did and it never will.”
We Fight Evil!
💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼
🇺🇸🇺🇦🇺🇸
Slava russia🇷🇺
the history of Donetsk. western fascism
https://youtu.be/fHilpC6BZWY
A man who casually threatens to annihilate the entire United Kingdom, and turn it into a “Martian landscape” as Russian media said, is unambiguously evil, if that word means anything at all. He and his enablers think nothing of killing millions of innocent people. Any Christians who believe in Hell need immediately to renounce this false prophet who has mesmerized too many of them.
@Marie Lucas This post is produced by a Russian bot.
a russian loyalist accused us and the west of being homosexual because they allow their people to have same sex marriages. That’s why God is angry with you people and a nuclear disaster is about to hit London and France.
Never give a gun to someone you can’t trust not to do the wrong thing….
Tell that to Americans.
What the “wrong thing” is depends very much on where you are standing.
I think these people can absolutely be trusted not to “do the wrong thing”
Obviously, they wouldn’t give them guns, they would just send them in front as a shield and shoot if they try to run away, pretty common practice in both world wars
You can be a peaceful person and also honor another person’s duty to defend themselves. Stay Strong Ukraine
Just remember guys it’s literally 1 man causing all this grief… get rid of him whatever it takes!!
Iraq too, hypocrites.
@heymisterderp i didn’t realise that the US governed Iraq? but even if that were your issue, then it would fail the simple test of two wrongs don’t make a right.
@heymisterderp You truly are a deep!
@Dean Barnett And you’re a dupe.
Okay, having political leaders making front line tactical decisions has never turned out badly. SMH.
The emporer has no clothes!
He’ll bail here soon. His daughters will keep a few billion in Davos? Or is it Zurich?
Putin was never anything but a lowly uneducated policeman with a taste for power, brutality and a knowledge of surveillance. He’s a complete piece of garbage and the strongest lesson in appeasement since Hitler. The West NEVER should have done as much business as they did with him.
Ask Hitler
Stalin
Let’s hope Putin constantly meddles and contradicts his Generals. The more confusion and ineptitude the better.
@Dean Barnett LOL and let me guess…you can’t see anything untoward on CNN, right?
@Dean Barnett When you can’t win a war since 1991, you debase your credibility already. Colin Powell knew how to win so he’s far superior to these overpaid bureaucrats on TV. They turned Overwhelming Force doctrine into Endless Stalemate Doctrine.
@heymisterderp For oil? Lol. Care to provide some evidence that the US stole any oil?
That’s a given, but Putin needs to go ASAP. He is far too dangerous with those nukes at his disposal.
Great
Putin really needs to step up to the front lines. It would be good for morale.
He already has
@Sandburg Martin 😂😂😂😂
Ha ha, just the thought brightened my moral.
@Sandburg Martin How will Putin’s horse carry a big long table?
@A M Putin in a six foot deep trench. If you know what I mean.
Hitler was giving directions to German army too and then he lost his nerve after the defeat at Stalingrad. Hopefully Putler continues to do the same! It’s worked out well for him so far!😂
Roosevelt did the same thing and directed the invasion of northern Africa against the generals’ advice and wishes.
Putler😆😆😆😆
Little more complicated than that. The British wanted North Africa first. Most American generals wanted to get it over as fast as possible and go straight for Europe. At the end of the day I think North Africa was the right choice.
Glory to Ukraine and glory to the brave Ukrainian soldiers
Yes. They are great pawns! Being exploited even better than even blacks in America. Glory to them for aiding the globalist agenda.
Ukraine is Nazi too, stfu!
glory hole ukraine
Who’s gonna defend the Russian people? They are forced..
Slava🇷🇺
In Iran, the government is at war with the people.
Several people were killed in these three days
Please be our voice in the world. thanks a lot
#Mehsa_Amini🖤🙁
People are sick of old men telling them what to do. All these totalitarian and theocratical “leaders” need to be strung up by their people. Most men only understand greed, power, violence and control, so they should not be the sex that leads nations, because those attributes are exactly part of the reason why nations and governments fail.
like – to help you get noticed, not cause I like what’s happening
You can’t call Putin’s army “modern”.
So odd to loose then feed in more sheep 🐑 to become meat 🥩
@Tubby J I call them fertilizer
@Jane NC 🤣
@KibOne 🤣He’s a Teddy Bear! All bullshit & bluster, we’ve heard it all before!
So many surprises:
* Not many Body Bag Volunteers
* Oligarchs relocating to one-storey buildings
* Young people leaving Russia
It was a 3 day training operation.
All the UNNECESSARY pain in the world 🗺 😢
🇺🇦 🇺🇦 🇺🇦 🙏🙏🙏
Ukrainian citizen in February: “I dont need a ride, I need ammunition!”
Russian citizen in September: “I need a international passport ,and a ride!”
@- For A Handfull Of S h e k e l – It is considering the Bosporus was once Greek
Ha ha ha ha 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭
😂😂🤣🤣
Putin is gay and has a boyfriend. The problem is putin receives order from his boyfriend to attack ukraine.
I really like Breanna’s intelligent approach. I wish we could see more of her. She used to do an editorial commentary and I miss that.
Putin needs to keep doing what he’s doing. You never interrupt your enemy when he’s making a mistake.