Recent Post
- Emotional testimonies from Sandy Hook families at Alex Jones trial
- New book reveals Trump’s unusual business practices
- Putin’s ‘unusual’ habit with generals isn’t typical for a modern military
- Crackdown in Russia: Video shows police arresting protesters
- Michael Cohen sees indictments coming ‘real soon’ for Trump’s children
81 comments
The average wheelbarrow can carry 1,200 lb. At current pricing a pound of gold is roughly $22,400 so that brings the total of a wheelbarrow of gold to 26,880,000
How many old ladies does it take to change a light bulb none because ice cream has no bones.
*FUNNY FOOTAGE OF RYAN RÄPING HIS NEW BOYFRIEND:*
https://youtu.be/eo_LqM3CfUs
the end of Ukraine, the end of the US, the end of the dollar. the end of the EU and the end of the euro!!! now Russia will speak and you will listen. Biden and Zelensky clown 🤡🤡🤡22212432
the end of Ukraine, the end of the US, the end of the dollar. the end of the EU and the end of the euro!!! now Russia will speak and you will listen. Biden and Zelensky clown 🤡🤡🤡yytrtg
1200 pounds? You have never used a wheelbarrow.
“My political ideal is democracy. Let every person be respected as an individual and no person be idolized.” -Dr. Albert Einstein, 1930
*FUNNY FOOTAGE OF RYÀN RÄPING HIS NEW BOYFRIEND:*
https://youtu.be/eo_LqM3CfUs
the end of Ukraine, the end of the US, the end of the dollar. the end of the EU and the end of the euro!!! now Russia will speak and you will listen. Biden and Zelensky clown 🤡🤡🤡eeqwe
the end of Ukraine, the end of the US, the end of the dollar. the end of the EU and the end of the euro!!! now Russia will speak and you will listen. Biden and Zelensky clown 🤡🤡🤡hgg
Only the mob pleads the 5th,,
Donthecon
Indeed so true Mr Einstein 👍
Corrupt business practices. There, I fixed it for you.
1 Jorge of Albion Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HeFR8ZSr-eA
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Well duh, you can’t trace gold, no serial numbers needed. It’s high density wealth that is easily converted to whatever currency is needed and can be hidden in plain sight.
*FUNNY FOOTAGE OF THE THE DEMOCRATS MELTDOWN:*
https://youtu.be/eo_LqM3CfUs
like trump’s gold toilet
“Fraud” is so much more concise than “unusual business practices”.
*FUNNY FOOTAGE OF RYAN RÄPING HIS NEW BOYFRIEND:*
https://youtu.be/eo_LqM3CfUs
the end of Ukraine, the end of the US, the end of the dollar. the end of the EU and the end of the euro!!! now Russia will speak and you will listen. Biden and Zelensky clown 🤡🤡🤡iygv54g
Indeed trump and his kids have committed massive fraud
And accurate.
Right!?!?
I don’t know what took SO LONG for everyone to understand that this had happened!! Was everyone living “under a rock”?? I’m a nobody and knew this!! It is high time he “pays the piper”!!!
@Anthony Cudahy he was more a golfing president wasn’t he?
Took so long for what to happen? You getting duped and acting like it’s others ? lol
@WE THE PEOPLE 🙌 you must be a follower in the cult 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
@Mrs HP No, that’s just another troll… 😵
@LastAlive Could be both
When Trump took over from his mother the company was wealthy but relatively small. He expanded on the back of not paying sub-contractors and builders until they sued him.
After an entire life time of lying, dodging, bribing, blackmailing, cheating, pretense, nepotism, hypocrisy, stupidity, corruption, incompetency, bigotry, dishonesty, degeneration, desecration, thievery, thuggery, treachery, grifting and threatening lives the chickens have finally come home to roost…. Yeah…. Hurray ! Have they taken measurements for his Orange suit for him and his family yet ?
@fisher king and if he put it in the stock market he would have billions 😂
@Potato Joe Potato Brain! Your mashed potato brain is failing you big time.
@Kristy Campbell Look behind you….
…or until they died of old age.
He is a liar, and as such, he has to remember those lies. When he gets to court, his “explanations” will not line up with the evidence that the court has. BIG LIAR – bigger fall from grace. Long overdue.
1 Fred Bertolini Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HeFR8ZSr-eA
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
So you Dematards think Trump can just tell a Bank/lending institutions that his property is worth $6m when it is not and said institutions will just pony up a check for $6M. NEWS FLASH that is not the way lending of ANY kind works they do their own evaluation of said property and lend what THEY think it is worth. So it seems to me if anyone should sue Trump it would be the lenders yet they are perfectly happy. My education is free Dematards.
For a “business” man who has gone through several bankruptcies, he sure knows how to NOT manage his finances.
@Tony no his dad had hundreds of business’. And trump is getting money from the names trademark.. just because his last name is in a building doesn’t mean he is running it. His only successful business is selling red hats to his uneducated base
@Bryson Hall you’re obviously not capable of contributing facts. You can’t even string a sentence together without editing lol. 🤦♂️
You will be better off making educated statements, not the uneducated one.
True.
Unusual Business Practices
or “Crime” as the rest of us call it.
the end of Ukraine, the end of the US, the end of the dollar. the end of the EU and the end of the euro!!! now Russia will speak and you will listen. Biden and Zelensky clown 🤡🤡🤡uufttgfee
1 traildoggy Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HeFR8ZSr-eA
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
He basically said last night that “Nobody should believe what I write or say in my business transactions EVER”. His whole world is LIES offset with disclaimers and NDA’s. So it’s okay for him to lie to the IRS, but not the rest of us?
the end of Ukraine, the end of the US, the end of the dollar. the end of the EU and the end of the euro!!! now Russia will speak and you will listen. Biden and Zelensky clown 🤡🤡🤡246fh
Actually no, it’s you yet again hearing one thing, changing it to your narrative and claiming he said it lol.
He said that
I wouldn’t be surprised to hear that Trump has the Guinness world record for filing the most lawsuits against people/companies
He is making a World Record for having the most criminal and civil charges against himself. Probably has open cases in every state in this nation and beyond. Sad, is his favorite word, when somebody catches up to him.
No he has the record for being sued …..and only in america is no democracy and this gangster was president…..the whole world is laughing ….
@88badstang You are so fucking stupid, you can’t even get TDS right. It actually applies to cultists like you that support the Orange Jesus no matter how much her crimes. Now, that is REALLY fucking stupid.
He could win a triple crown for that, lies/hour, and cumulative calls to Vladdie.
Seriously, I think he does. He’s filed over 16,000 lawsuits. One every 3 days of his life.
Man he’s been combing it over since he was a kid! That is real FRAUD!
1 Suck Your Gun Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HeFR8ZSr-eA
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Small correction: it’s not a business if you’re the only person that benefits from it. That’s what we call a acam.
1 Courage Karnga Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HeFR8ZSr-eA
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
All of those walls closing in must’ve overwhelmed them and now have gotten lost in a maze of them and can’t find reality to save their lives.
1 Salty Heathen Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HeFR8ZSr-eA
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
😵💫
After the dust settles on Trump’s crimes I honestly believe law schools will require a fourth year before graduation.
1 Anthony Cudahy Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HeFR8ZSr-eA
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
@Kristy Campbell Good morning Bot.
The next he’s charged with a crime will be the first time in his life. Basically the opposite of your claims is real life stuff lol.
The man stole his own last name, in the words of Sensei Lee, rest his soul — “‘Nuff said.”
1 JJ Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HeFR8ZSr-eA
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Do you mean “unusual business practices “ in the same way we might say “an unusual bank withdrawal” when referring to a bank heist?
1 Parslow Pongbert Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HeFR8ZSr-eA
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
1 Parslow Pongbert Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HeFR8ZSr-eA
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
The damage he has done over the years, throughout his time as 45 and to date not to say the reputation of the US all around the world is unforgivable. He needs to be made an example of that rings out to all his followers and enablers !!! 😤😤🤬🤬🤬
1 BOMBAY BAD BOY BROWN Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HeFR8ZSr-eA
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
you guys are just vessols that listen to every nonsense they hear together cartoon news netwok.
Instead of waisting your time watching fashion shows or comedy shows, you can invest that little time into *digital* *currency* *market* where every little of your time spent counts.
Through whats app
⏬⏬
美国美国美国美国美国美国美国美国
┼𝟭𝟰𝟮𝟰𝟰𝟴𝟭𝟯𝟴𝟮𝟮
国美国美国美国 美国美国美国美国美
@Deborah Brewer *Thank 🙏you for this. Will definitely reach out to him now. thanks again*
I hope so, I think I will also join but right now I can’t start with a lot of money I guess $2000 would do a try. I hope this works out like you guys said.
Believe me he’s the best when it comes to Cryptocurrency trading, your profit is assured.💯