Jacob Chansley, otherwise known as the "QAnon Shaman," was one of the most high profile participants in the January 6 riot. Scott MacFarlane from NBC News affiliate WRC has more details.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

About: MSNBC is the premier destination for in-depth analysis of daily headlines, insightful political commentary and informed perspectives. Reaching more than 95 million households worldwide, MSNBC offers a full schedule of live news coverage, political opinions and award-winning documentary programming — 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter: MSNBC.com/NewslettersYouTube

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

'QAnon Shaman' Jacob Chansley To Plead Guilty In Federal Court