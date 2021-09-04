'QAnon Shaman' Jacob Chansley To Plead Guilty In Federal Court 1

‘QAnon Shaman’ Jacob Chansley To Plead Guilty In Federal Court

18 comments

 

Jacob Chansley, otherwise known as the "QAnon Shaman," was one of the most high profile participants in the January 6 riot. Scott MacFarlane from NBC News affiliate WRC has more details.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

About: MSNBC is the premier destination for in-depth analysis of daily headlines, insightful political commentary and informed perspectives. Reaching more than 95 million households worldwide, MSNBC offers a full schedule of live news coverage, political opinions and award-winning documentary programming — 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter: MSNBC.com/NewslettersYouTube
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

'QAnon Shaman' Jacob Chansley To Plead Guilty In Federal Court

Tags

18 comments

    5. @Biddy Did A Boom-Boom! You want to call this band of misfits your army and your jealous of a murdered dead man who was buried in nothing even close to what one would call a “gold casket”. You bring on your revolution of pot bellied warriors based on twist lies and lets see how long that lasts. Your living in a dream world.

      Reply

    1. @Geo78

      Probably just tired of all the investigations on it and the tons of money thrown at pelosis dream outcome.

      Reply

    2. @Biden will get us all killed They are cop assaulters and cop killers who desecrated the Thin Blue Line flag and subterfugers of the American Constitution. They are cess pool scum. (Apologies to cess pools).

      Reply

    3. @Whicker hope that Capitol police and DC metro has best sharpshooters on top of all Federal buildings to protect against cop assaulters and federal building B&Es on September 18th when traitors return to defend arrested traitors.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.