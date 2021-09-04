Jacob Chansley, otherwise known as the "QAnon Shaman," was one of the most high profile participants in the January 6 riot. Scott MacFarlane from NBC News affiliate WRC has more details.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
About: MSNBC is the premier destination for in-depth analysis of daily headlines, insightful political commentary and informed perspectives. Reaching more than 95 million households worldwide, MSNBC offers a full schedule of live news coverage, political opinions and award-winning documentary programming — 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter: MSNBC.com/NewslettersYouTube
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
'QAnon Shaman' Jacob Chansley To Plead Guilty In Federal Court
18 comments
he needs to start growing carrots in his prison cell
He is the same guy that played michael fanone in the the fake hearing. Enjoy the show.
@Biddy Did A Boom-Boom! You’re one racist hater
May god be with you and your soul Or was it soulless
@Biddy Did A Boom-Boom! chillest civil war ive ever heard of
@Biddy Did A Boom-Boom! You want to call this band of misfits your army
and your jealous of a murdered dead man who was buried in nothing even close to what one would call a “gold casket”. You bring on your revolution of pot bellied warriors based on twist lies and lets see how long that lasts. Your living in a dream world.
Too bad you won’t see McCarthy posing a photo with that “tourist” LOL
@Geo78
Probably just tired of all the investigations on it and the tons of money thrown at pelosis dream outcome.
@Biden will get us all killed They are cop assaulters and cop killers who desecrated the Thin Blue Line flag and subterfugers of the American Constitution. They are cess pool scum. (Apologies to cess pools).
@Whicker hope that Capitol police and DC metro has best sharpshooters on top of all Federal buildings to protect against cop assaulters and federal building B&Es on September 18th when traitors return to defend arrested traitors.
We cant let dangerous Democrats near the capital
@Chad Simmons
Lol. They live there.
Qanon shaman: “Justice is coming.”
Judge: “It’s time.”
Contribute to the go fund me page for our patriots!!!
@Biden will get us all killed I’ll buy them an orange jumpsuit and some lube.
@Chris Parker
Nice contribution!
@Biden will get us all killed He’s no longer a Patriot if he pleaded guilty which he did dumb dumb
20 days of about hundreds of Americans hostaged in Afghanistan. Never forget.