Raccoon goes ‘shopping’ in T.O. technology store

TOPICS:
Raccoon goes 'shopping' in T.O. technology store 1

November 28, 2020

 

Customers in a Toronto Best Buy were surprised to see a raccoon wandering around the aisles.

CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.

19 Comments on "Raccoon goes ‘shopping’ in T.O. technology store"

  1. 5318oo8 | November 28, 2020 at 9:01 PM | Reply

    Give it a fine 💰

  2. Jane James | November 28, 2020 at 9:05 PM | Reply

    Cute💖💖💖💖💖

  3. Funny boss Content | November 28, 2020 at 9:06 PM | Reply

    Nice one 🇨🇦🔥✅💯

  4. Delete Facebook | November 28, 2020 at 9:08 PM | Reply

    Hehe

  5. Catnip2011 | November 28, 2020 at 9:08 PM | Reply

    Poor creature; all they want is just a little food, even table scrap.

    • Audy Simon | November 28, 2020 at 9:30 PM | Reply

      He just got his subsidy check and went shopping, how do you know if he’s hungry and homeless, he was in a tech store probably looking for a big 16inch flat screen for his den lol

  6. Asha Green | November 28, 2020 at 9:13 PM | Reply

    wait a sec here, mr racoon went shopping with no face mask, and the store staff let him in….unbelievable

  7. J Roc | November 28, 2020 at 9:22 PM | Reply

    He just wanted a PS5 ☹️

  8. f | November 28, 2020 at 9:25 PM | Reply

    He just wanted to pick up a PS5, you jerks!

  9. Derek G | November 28, 2020 at 9:27 PM | Reply

    Leave the F ing racoon alone,

  10. Steven | November 28, 2020 at 9:28 PM | Reply

    HE/SHE JUST WANTS TO LIVEEEE

  11. Ruby | November 28, 2020 at 10:01 PM | Reply

    Gotta learn how to wear that face mask properly little raccoon!

  12. Michael Sage Drum Covers | November 28, 2020 at 10:06 PM | Reply

    He’s just a baby.❤️

  13. My Cat Alby | November 28, 2020 at 10:09 PM | Reply

    Poor little guy. All they’re looking for is food and shelter. I feel sorry for the little guys when they have to live in the city. 🐾🦝💜

  14. iranian artist | November 28, 2020 at 10:14 PM | Reply

    I am very sure more smart as rest of Canada looking to buy some things not hash

  15. 1HopeinHim | November 28, 2020 at 10:17 PM | Reply

    He needs a new 🐁

