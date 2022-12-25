81 comments

  2. Happy Birthday Jesus! I PRAISE you! Even as I’m struggling providing for myself and my children. I will keep faith. I get harassed and called names simply for sharing my testimony and asking for prayers. But prayers are all I WANT. I fell on hard times because I was fired from my job as a social worker at Forsyth Hospital because I declined the vaccine. I was denied my medical/religious exemption. I declined because of my pre existing health condition lupus and heart disease. I wish I could go back to the hospital but unfortunately the mandate is still in place that all hospitals workers must be vaccinated against covid 19. I’m waitressing AND I’m SO THANKFUL, but I’m not making nearly enough to get by. My husband died years ago. I’m all alone, As a single mother with two autistic children things are so overwhelming on me because my boys require a lot from me. Both of my sons are non verbal. Every month is a struggle to pay bills and to put food on the table. I want to give up BUT our Heavenly Father gives me courage not to. I’m so discouraged but even as I face homelessness seemingly every other month and even as I get put down and mocked because of my situation and choice. I will keep faith in God! He has provided this far. He is the God of possible! Please pray for me and my boys. Merry Christmas.

    2. @Faith & Freedom SO HAPPY THIS WOKE GENDERFLUID BLACKMAN TOOK MATTER INTO HIS OWN HANDS – THE WORLD IS TIRED OF SANTA PORTRAYED BY OLD PATRIARCHAL CISGENDER WHITE MALES

  4. Norway here, show me ONE place in the bible that mentions santas skincolor or shoesize or other minor details😂😂😂
    Santas message is about the kids, what F up people “wont have any of that!”?
    This guy is AWESOME!
    God Jul🇳🇴❤️🌹
    edit; He even got Santas calming smile🤗

    1. ​@Bacon Wrapped Meatloafyou’re right. It is too hard. He knows he’s place in the flock.it’s called herdmentality. Unable to think for oneself. Obviously CNN addict.

    2. I just wanted to express my admiration for the black santa, and here we are 108 comments of wildly iliterate rants later…
      This is why aliens from space isnt stopping by…

    4. @Jeremy DeCaro joh.rev.3;16
      “I know where you live!!”
      The only quote I know from the book.
      But it really works for a Norwegian

  5. Beautiful story!!! Need to get this out there, need more diversity in everything!! What more positive way than thru a character of peace, love and joy!!! ♥️♥️♥️♥️

    1. @Mr. White If you have to ask, you clearly need some lessons and possibly a “motivational” letter of your own.

    2. @Stoopid Pursun Wow, your name says so much about you! Does it not stand to reason that if diversity was needed in more than “one way”, it wouldn’t actually be NEEDED?

    5. @Randi Bagley-Goodwin Oh look, another useless tool making the same, tired, unoriginal comment that thousands before you have made, each of them thinking they were clever and creative too. But I can see thinking for yourself isn’t your strong suit. “Diversity” is just code for “anti-white”, face it.

  6. A Black Santa Claus saved my day in Chicago. He was driving a CTA bus. My car broke down, and a bus pulled up right next to me with a jolly snow color bearded, Black Santa. Brought me right to Autozone where there was the right alternator already on the counter. As soon as I walked out the door to Autozone, bus with Black Santa was already back, headed the right direction!!! Was a wild series of events that unfurled with magnificent coincidence!

    4. AMAZING! GOD SAID “HE’S UR HELP WHENEVER YOU NEED HIM” & He had a Black Santa do this on your behalf…JUST FOR YOU, HE WAS RIGHT THERE! About time we started hearing GOOD/HONEST words & having more GREAT, LOVING & CARING 4 ONE ANOTHER people showing out!!!

  8. I really truly hope that more folks have an ethnic Santa come visit. This was so courageous and kind. Nobody EVER said what color Santa was. I just remember the laugh, rosy cheeks, and bright smile. He is a perfect Santa. ❤

  9. Black, Asian, Female, Gay, Lesbian – Santa is not about the appearance, physical or biological but about the spirit of generosity! Everyone can be Santa!

    2. @Buster of Covid Deniers People will say MLK is a real person and Santa is not…….so let’s say we want to see Tom Cruise play Madea in a new Madea movie…….or Brad Pitt in Black Panther 3……..

  11. Bless this man and his family for seeing past the blindness and bigotry to provide love and peace. Santa is not a color. Santa is beyond such trivialities…he is peace, acceptance and love encompassing everyone! Good for you and Merry Christmas to you and your family. Actually, Merry Christmas to all. Please all stay safe. PS there actually was a St Nicholas back in the middle ages.

  12. ‘Santa’ is any color any child wants to believe in. Children come in all colors, so should Santa!
    HUGS2U ❤️

    2. @Belly Dancer Em No, that is a later bastardization of Odin.
      Father Christmas wore green, Odin rode a horse and hunted the wolf Fenrir.
      The one you are on about is a much later version.

  16. Wow this both angers me and brings me to tears at the Same time. I wish people would just let others be happy. And I don’t decorate for the holidays but next year I as a white man will have a black Santa in support

  18. I have a friend who looks very much like Santa and to all the children who say you’re not the real Santa, he would say Santa has such a big heart that he had to give pieces of it to different people so they could help him. This man embodies a piece of Santa’s heart.

  19. Santa Claus is not a fictional character. The name evolved from the Dutch pronunciation of Sint Nikolaas, Dutch for Saint Nicholas, who lived in 3AD in Turkey and was especially known for his benevolence to children. One can safely assume he was more brown-skinned than white, for those to whom such things matter.

    3. Oh you liberals and your darn facts. As one guy in a red hat said, “Educated people think they know more than the rest of us.” Happy anything you want to celebrate, and the best to everyone you love.

  20. WOW the level of stupid needed to be that cruel —I’m shocked they were able to write that letter🤯

