November 18, 2020

 

Morning Joe economic analyst Steve Rattner charts the state of the economy during the coronavirus pandemic. Aired on 11/17/2020.
42 Comments on "Rattner: Less Time In Stores, Less Spending During Pandemic | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. byebyebaby tRump | November 17, 2020 at 9:04 AM | Reply

    Donald tRump has destroyed the great economy Obama left us in under 4 yrs.

  2. ANYABUIKE EBELE | November 17, 2020 at 9:06 AM | Reply

    Anything trump touches dies

  3. byebyebaby tRump | November 17, 2020 at 9:07 AM | Reply

    So much for Donald tRump Making America Great Again MAGA when in reality he has totally destroyed the economy & killed 248,000 Americans directly through his sheer incompetence.

  4. James Heeney | November 17, 2020 at 9:25 AM | Reply

    Trump talked about “American carnage” boy after 4 years of donnie was he right.

  5. Lovely Day | November 17, 2020 at 9:27 AM | Reply

    May God bless and lead President Biden and VP Harris in courage wisdom favor and understanding as they govern our beautiful country. Amen.

    • bob roberts | November 17, 2020 at 10:59 AM | Reply

      …funny how millions o’ xians were asking the same xact thing about drumpf – how’d that work our for us ?

    • Separate Realities | November 17, 2020 at 11:27 AM | Reply

      I stopped believing in god, when gods people put a destructive dictator in charge of us, and called him the chosen one!

  6. Arcadie 3 | November 17, 2020 at 9:36 AM | Reply

    History repeats itself: once again, a Democrat must save America from the catastrophe into which a Republican “president” has led him!
    And the worst part is that the work of these Democrats is not recognized for their fair value !

    • GoGreen1977 | November 17, 2020 at 9:56 AM | Reply

      Too many Americans keep forgiving Republicans for their incompetence, sometimes deliberate efforts to harm this country and vote them back into power. I haven’t forgiven the Republicans since Nixon when I was a teenager!

    • lokis Mischief | November 17, 2020 at 12:36 PM | Reply

      @GoGreen1977 you are a smart person unhindered by the lies of the republican party. Good stuff 🙂

    • Timothy McGuire | November 17, 2020 at 2:52 PM | Reply

      It’s been like that my whole life, Republican disaster, then a Democratic recovery, that’s why I have voted Democrat since 1972!

  7. RLS Norton | November 17, 2020 at 9:56 AM | Reply

    This is a very dark winter 🥶
    Trump’s inaction speaks for itself

  8. Betsy Bird | November 17, 2020 at 10:28 AM | Reply

    Trump needs prosecuted for his crimes he needs to be made an example of so that others won’t try to do what Trump was doing. Trump is still hiring lawyers he’s still trying to become dictator if he were to achieve that white supremacists will take over and our elderly will be on the streets that’s what I truly believe. Thank goodness Trump won’t be able to achieve that because to many people caught on to his game before he could achieve it. The Trumpeters just don’t know what Trump had in mind was a lot scarier than anything Biden could ever dream up!!!

  9. Michael Dunson | November 17, 2020 at 10:38 AM | Reply

    Democrat presidents always inherit a mess from republican presidents and have to start off in the hold!

    • Cadat Broderick | November 17, 2020 at 12:35 PM | Reply

      And the democrats always seem to fix it. When will Americans learn

    • Michael Dunson | November 17, 2020 at 12:56 PM | Reply

      @Cadat Broderick Never! Biden/Harris will lead us through this mess also and at the end the American people will vote back in the people that messed it up in the first place and was throwing stones from the sidelines at them as they cleaned up their mess!

    • William Bee | November 17, 2020 at 3:50 PM | Reply

      nobody has yet won…. trump will overturn this dominion gaming club.

    • Cadat Broderick | November 17, 2020 at 3:53 PM | Reply

      @William Bee by that logic Lindsey Graham, Mitch McConnel, Susan Colins, Tillis have not won either

  10. baleram pal | November 17, 2020 at 11:04 AM | Reply

    President Trump’s not doing anything because of majority of Americans didn’t vote for him so he is taking a revenge for, and left the citizens on their fate against Pandemic .

    • Derry Taylor | November 17, 2020 at 12:44 PM | Reply

      I think that You are right. He is a Malignant Narcissist. Getting even. Too bad he can’t be removed for dereliction of duty, at least.

    • Bertha Austin | November 17, 2020 at 1:17 PM | Reply

      You are so right. I believe he is taking revenge on the US for those of us who voted against him. It will take a very long for our country to come together because his followers will always believe what he has been saying. Its really sad

    • Cassidy Smith | November 17, 2020 at 1:20 PM | Reply

      He did say years ago to Barbara Walters he likes revenge.

    • Derry Taylor | November 17, 2020 at 5:24 PM | Reply

      @Cassidy Smith , I remember that. Too bad he can’t be removed under the 25th Amendment or for dereliction of duty.

