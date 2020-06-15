Rayshard Brooks’ family speaks to media | USA TODAY

Rayshard Brooks' widow Tomika Miller and other family members address media, along with family attorneys L. Chris Stewart and Justin Miller.

Brooks was fatally shot by police in Atlanta on Friday night outside of a Wendy's after police responded to a call about him being asleep in his car in the drive-thru lane. The Fulton County Medical Examiner's office ruled his death a homicide Sunday night, caused by two shots to the back.

