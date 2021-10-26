Reactions to Dr. Smith’s Death | TVJ News – Oct 25 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
He was never a pastor.he was a imposter,KEVIN Smith. DEMON.
A Scamma Man
He was serving Satan not God
Everything about this man is mysterious… never seen anything like this in Jamaica.
No mistery to him that means you are under his spell he just deceive the people and accident happens all the time to anyone that’s y it’s called accident
Based on the report over the past week on the CULT Leader and is members. The man is as evil as they come, he targeted the venerable people in the community. He took Photos with politicians, entertainers, athletes, law enforcement, etc., to show-off. I life, Gullible people are easy to Brainwashed…Blessings to my Home Land, stay Calm
@Lorna Beckford exactly. He’s the “take a picture with me” type, so he could name drop. Typical groupie behaviour. fraudster who died in an accident, the end.
after all of what happen and was said who in their right mind would believe he was working for the True and living God …. Smh
The police shud a just left them mek him do dem weh him waa do…case dwm nah learn still believe ina tht wicked man
Dont think he is dead. On the stretcher he didnt look dead, his neck didnt look broken, there wasnt a scratch on him, just saw a little speck of blood yet the car MASH BAD BAD. Also they kept the mask over his mouth which is so strange while transporting him to hospital. And whyyyyyy use that route? Why not the big, pretty, fast and convenient highway
he is going to Rise-up on the 3rd day (Wednesday)? Bottom line, God doesn’t like ugly, deceitful people Sorry to hear about the Police Officers…Blessings to them
@Lorna Beckford definitely not rise up. But it all seems very fishy. It just feels like he got off too easy but I suppose that is up to God. Terrible dictators have died peacefully in their sleep and it makes you wonder. What is really disconcerting it that this seems to be even greater confirmation that many powerful people in our beloved country serve Satan in every sense of the word. Really looks very strange.
What more do they need to hear and see to know that he was a fraud.
People does always want to protect evil doers.
I was like she really SAID THAT
Any of his church members who think hes working for God is evil just like him God give all of us eyes to see and ears to hear
Claudia Neymour … Yuh mean them EVIL more than him.
He spoke about false prophet” so people who don’t or never read the bible” will always believe in fake things they’re seeing” and that’s what happens to those people” and most of them believed in witchcraft” so they was happy for a leader who BRAINWASHED THEM
So true, 90% of the CULT leaders and members have been Drinking the Brainwashed Kool-aid for quite some time, and they have adopted the CULT Leader’s evil ways…
It doesn’t matter how he was transported, from it’s his time to DIE, it’s just his time!! That’s If he’s truly dead, because something is VERY SUSPICIOUS about this whole thing
Why don’t the news find out who was driving the big white truck? No one is talking about it
People need to seek GOD for the SPIRIT OF DISCERNMENT.
Put on the FULL ARMOR Oof GOD so YOU MAY ABLE to STAND AGAINST tje TRICKS of the DEVIL(Eph.6)
No man can change God’s plan.
Listening to these ppl I can understand y him could a trick them ….smh
His followers looking forward to his resurrection on the third day
Mek dem tan deh look till dem eye drop out.
He’s wasn’t no pastor. He was a demon. Devil’s advocate.
1 Timothy 4:1-2 KJV
[1] Now the Spirit speaketh expressly, that in the latter times some shall depart from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits, and doctrines of devils;
[2] Speaking lies in hypocrisy; having their conscience seared with a hot iron;
he was not even apart of the faith or true follower of Jesus Christ to begin.
Psalms 146:9 the way of the wicked the lord turn upside down.
“Air lifted” she said, just give him a redbull, I heard it gives people wings.
No other powers can stand before God, so all false powers must be subject to death.
Wow. I don’t hear THESE church members condemning this man for killing the members.