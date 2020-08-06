‘Reckless and irresponsible’: Doctor reacts to DeSantis’ PPE claim

TOPICS:

August 6, 2020

 

In an interview with CNN's Brianna Keilar, Dr. Adrian Burrowes said it is reckless and irresponsible for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to say it is safe to hug with PPE on during the coronavirus pandemic.

