Reflecting on the Life of Jamaican Journalist Michael Sharpe | TVJ News – April 20 2021

Now the year was 1999 Michael Sharpe took on perhaps the most important assignment yet as head of news at TVJ that however did not stop him from hitting the streets in search of news and he had a team they called themselves the men in black.
BEST DUO FOR NEWS DORRAINE AND MICHAEL
My heart sweeps of this news I grew up with Michael Sharpe voice 😭😭😭😭sigh may your soul Rest In Peace michael you will never be forgotten forever missed. My sincere condolences to your friends and family🙏❤️😭
BEST EVERY REST IN PARADISE
😢. Dear God I pray for the soul of Michael Sharpe and for all the lives he’s touched with his professional attitude and guiding hand.
Rip in peace Mr Sharpe you were relentless In all you do
Talk bout the vaccine that story gone Long time
After the Jamaican politicians and the nurse and doctor dem kill di good good man wid vaccine uno cum a do one heap a rememberance video….Guilty print pan uno,wicked ppl smh..
Real talk 💯… just fi promote the vaccine…..them ridicule the people… who a try WARN ⚠️ the people them…. lable them as CONSPIRACY THEORISTS…..a SIGN this’ GOD a show we….him mek somebody popular die FIRST…from this AGENDA VAX ….just FI OPEN UP OUR EYES 👀 ….my condolences still to is family and friends…
talk truth dem think a everybody a sleep. judgement fi dem a just time.
God bless his soul. R.I.P
Sip Michel misses u bro
It’s amazing that the most prominent death is from the vaccine and not the actual disease in Jamaica.
Did Mr Sharpe had covid19?
My favorite girl Doreen and now Micheal omg it hurt like hell omg ❤️❤️❤️💯rest in peace my brother
Micheal RIP my brother condelence to family co worker and friends
Such is life.boy oh boy…Michael we Jamaican all over the globe missed you.Thank you for representing our Country Jamaica as a journalist, My condolences to your family, May your soul rest in peace shalom.
It will be hard to find another man like Michael Sharpe. Professional, excellence driven, and always willing to give of himself to others. RIP sir. We will miss you
Condolences each time I listened to the report of this great man tears run down my face RIP mr Sharpe
THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE Are talking in the market places , in our communities saying look what and how andrew holness has taken poisen to the jamaican people all in the name of money
its so so sad to see this happening in out little island
He and dorraine were the best anchor. Rip bro…
So sad 😥. Condolences to everyone whose life was touched by Michael Sharpe
Wow sigh rip mr sharp the best journalist ever none like you you are the bestest 😭😭😭😭
🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿❤️😪🙏🏿