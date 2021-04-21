Reflecting on the Life of Jamaican Journalist Michael Sharpe | TVJ News – April 20 2021

TOPICS:
Reflecting on the Life of Jamaican Journalist Michael Sharpe | TVJ News - April 20 2021 1

April 21, 2021

 

Now the year was 1999 Michael Sharpe took on perhaps the most important assignment yet as head of news at TVJ that however did not stop him from hitting the streets in search of news and he had a team they called themselves the men in black.

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.

SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –

For more TVJ videos visit –

For access to LIVE TV go to

For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :

#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

23 Comments on "Reflecting on the Life of Jamaican Journalist Michael Sharpe | TVJ News – April 20 2021"

  1. SANDRA MORGAN | April 21, 2021 at 11:40 AM | Reply

    BEST DUO FOR NEWS DORRAINE AND MICHAEL

  2. Christene Downer | April 21, 2021 at 11:44 AM | Reply

    My heart sweeps of this news I grew up with Michael Sharpe voice 😭😭😭😭sigh may your soul Rest In Peace michael you will never be forgotten forever missed. My sincere condolences to your friends and family🙏❤️😭

  3. Karen Champagnie | April 21, 2021 at 11:48 AM | Reply

    BEST EVERY REST IN PARADISE

  4. Michael Humphrey | April 21, 2021 at 11:51 AM | Reply

    😢. Dear God I pray for the soul of Michael Sharpe and for all the lives he’s touched with his professional attitude and guiding hand.

  5. Joy Reynolds | April 21, 2021 at 11:54 AM | Reply

    Rip in peace Mr Sharpe you were relentless In all you do

  6. janelle allen | April 21, 2021 at 11:58 AM | Reply

    Talk bout the vaccine that story gone Long time

  7. JamaicanBhadiee | April 21, 2021 at 11:59 AM | Reply

    After the Jamaican politicians and the nurse and doctor dem kill di good good man wid vaccine uno cum a do one heap a rememberance video….Guilty print pan uno,wicked ppl smh..

    • reel gena real yute | April 21, 2021 at 1:21 PM | Reply

      Real talk 💯… just fi promote the vaccine…..them ridicule the people… who a try WARN ⚠️ the people them…. lable them as CONSPIRACY THEORISTS…..a SIGN this’ GOD a show we….him mek somebody popular die FIRST…from this AGENDA VAX ….just FI OPEN UP OUR EYES 👀 ….my condolences still to is family and friends…

    • Jenas Black | April 21, 2021 at 3:01 PM | Reply

      talk truth dem think a everybody a sleep. judgement fi dem a just time.

  8. Brian Smith | April 21, 2021 at 12:09 PM | Reply

    God bless his soul. R.I.P

  9. Ruth Richards | April 21, 2021 at 12:31 PM | Reply

    Sip Michel misses u bro

  10. Tony W | April 21, 2021 at 12:54 PM | Reply

    It’s amazing that the most prominent death is from the vaccine and not the actual disease in Jamaica.

  11. Beverley Malcolm | April 21, 2021 at 1:14 PM | Reply

    My favorite girl Doreen and now Micheal omg it hurt like hell omg ❤️❤️❤️💯rest in peace my brother

  12. Sheron Bernard | April 21, 2021 at 1:24 PM | Reply

    Micheal RIP my brother condelence to family co worker and friends

  13. Ruthel Barrett | April 21, 2021 at 2:02 PM | Reply

    Such is life.boy oh boy…Michael we Jamaican all over the globe missed you.Thank you for representing our Country Jamaica as a journalist, My condolences to your family, May your soul rest in peace shalom.

  14. Rushell Agyapong | April 21, 2021 at 2:07 PM | Reply

    It will be hard to find another man like Michael Sharpe. Professional, excellence driven, and always willing to give of himself to others. RIP sir. We will miss you

  15. May Tapper-Grant | April 21, 2021 at 2:17 PM | Reply

    Condolences each time I listened to the report of this great man tears run down my face RIP mr Sharpe

  16. Charles Mccrea | April 21, 2021 at 2:30 PM | Reply

    THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE Are talking in the market places , in our communities saying look what and how andrew holness has taken poisen to the jamaican people all in the name of money
    its so so sad to see this happening in out little island

  17. Millicent Adams | April 21, 2021 at 3:18 PM | Reply

    He and dorraine were the best anchor. Rip bro…

  18. Annesha Spence | April 21, 2021 at 4:30 PM | Reply

    So sad 😥. Condolences to everyone whose life was touched by Michael Sharpe

  19. Charmaine Brooks | April 21, 2021 at 4:37 PM | Reply

    Wow sigh rip mr sharp the best journalist ever none like you you are the bestest 😭😭😭😭

  20. Derrick Braithwaite-Mais | April 21, 2021 at 4:54 PM | Reply

    🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿❤️😪🙏🏿

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.