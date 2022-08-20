Recent Post
60 comments
ridiculously high ticket prices, astronomically high concession prices, filthy floors, uncomfortable seating, large crowds of munchers, and really crappy movies… it’s a wonder any of these places are still open.
Now they release new movies on YouTube, BUT they wanna charge $20 to watch it!!! WTFF!!?? 🤬
@Anti-Rioter-15 100%
@Rider 38 “evil cannot create anything new, they can only corrupt and ruin what good forces have invented or made.”
-Tolkien
Ever tried to watch avenger endgame with a lady behind you saying
“ya, that’s right. You go get them, he deserved it”
Never again….
And this is the main reason why people are going back to watch pirated films
No one can afford to go to the movies anymore. No one wants to risk health to see good movies and waiting a few weeks to watch at home is easier.
Risk what health? The cringe of a bad movie 🤣
@Neuron Crux Oh ya, I forgot about covid 😂 Not an issue anymore in the country. I can’t remember the last time I saw a mask.
You can’t afford an $11 ticket?
Watching movies is not really a profitable business when you have other streaming services available
Netflix needs to crash. I never watch it. One time I had a movie list, go back and they’re all gone. Wasted bandwidth. Forget about it. Movies are not a requirement. Go out and live. Turn the phone off.
Many streaming services are losing money.
@Bombastic Enterprise hypocrite crying about phone usage on YouTube.
@Bombastic Enterprise That was such a hypocrite move while you’re sitting here on YouTube. Wow…
@Bombastic Enterprise What entertainment do you think is required? All entertainment by definition is superfluous. People engage in time-wasters anyway because we’re humans and not robots and not every moment in one’s life is equally interesting, engaging, or compelling. Sometimes you’re just in a waiting room at the doctor’s office or whatever.
I would like a movie theater to have adult only screens. Not for X stuff. I want to hear Cruise, not soon one’s uncontrolled child
Handwriting has been on the wall a decade at least. Join the newspaper industry.
About a year ago, I started to go to the theaters again, only to have one of these chains charge me _an extra dollar 50 to layer the butter_ in my bag of popcorn, without telling me that they were charging for it. That was the last time I ever went to a theater, and I will never go to one again. The greed is disgusting.
Uhhhh, do you really need that much butter? Just sayin’.
The horror 50 cents
That’s a pathetic upcharge. I would go to the theaters that specifically did that as a service in the past. So now you gotta pay extra for them to just make the concessions correctly? I would never go to that theater again either.
@Michelle Gaza that’s EXACTLY why I won’t go back.
The movie industry has been screwing people with high prices for decades. This has been a long time coming and I’m here for it. Home theatre technology and streaming has killed any need to go to the movies. Plus shootings happen there lol yeah it’s a wrap for them
Very true, I’d rather watch on my now 4 year old OLED with amazing sound system with my own pantry and pauses for restroom use. No worry about HATass people bothering us or high prices.
I took my dad and my nephew to go see a movie and between the tickets and the concessions it was $135. I’m not willing to spend that much money to go see every movie that comes out.
BINGO! It’s about the money.
@Video Game Sanctuary I live near LA, tickets are $13 per. Popcorn is $6 for a child’s and over $10 for a shareable size. For two people, a popcorn, and two drinks it’s $50. They also check your bags for contraband and can only bring in water.
So we go to the drive in where it’s $7 per person and bring fast food. Costs us half and we get two movies.
I remember the days when we had two movies for the price of one, also Saturday morning movies for children. Times have changed.
6 dollars in New Mexico. 20 dollars tops in food/Snacks
@Skeptical Fan Good for you!
I read some of the comments and had to leave a comment. I worked at a theatre for a number of years and learned alot about this industry, yes 80% of there income is from concession sales and ticket sales go to the studios. I did not understand at first why people would fill their purses or stuff their pockets with their own snacks and after seeing the prices is what causes this behavior. As for greed, as mentioned in one of the comments why not ask the actors who make millions to take a pay cut and see how that goes, sorry but I had to leave a comment, try working at a theatre, yet why don’t you buy a franchise then let me know how that goes.
The last time I went to a movie I couldn’t watch the movie because everybody was talking.
I’ve never had that during a movie. Would you put that down to the new generation?
Well streaming is killing everything….even CNN streaming, which is Ironic AF.
home streaming killed it. it would be nice for something like a 3d imax concert
Even though streaming plays a role in this, I think it would be foolish to ignore or dismiss how movie theaters have been affected by covid with the lockdowns and half capacity rules that were put in to place.
@Video Game Sanctuary what do you mean by excuse, that seems like am odd way to phrase it. If the effects of covid caused financial problems for movie theaters, just because we’re in a post covid stage doesn’t change the effects or damages that covid caused. It is possible for someone to not recover or fully recover from a catastrophic event. All this was discussed by many people, including economists, prior to the lockdowns and stuff.
@Bad Noxin It was. And I like the word excuse for the current situation. They just don’t want to admit streaming is killing cable and cinema. They talk about it, but never admit that they can’t come back from COVID. I don’t even remember cinemas trying to accommodate for COVID. Not really. And there is no excuse anymore, almost everyone moved on from Rona, and non woke big budget films is what they need to focus on. And getting competition away from exclusives with streaming.
@Video Game Sanctuary well I definitely think streaming services contributed more to their current situation, but movie theaters didn’t accommodate for covid because they were one of the industries forced to shutdown. And when they were allowed to reopen, they had to reopen at half capacity, which most movie theaters admitted that half capacity wouldn’t allow them to be profitable enough to maintain and run their business. That’s also why some movie theaters didn’t initially reopen right away even when they were allowed to. Moral of the story, lockdowns have had an overall bad effect, not just for movie theaters. But what do I know, I went to public school😎🤘
@Video Game Sanctuary The idea that theaters didn’t try to accommodate during the peak of the pandemic doesn’t seem accurate. Mostly because so many local policies prevented people from gathering in that manner, but also, people were afraid to try to gather in that manner. And many people still don’t feel comfortable gathering in that manner. It’s likely theaters will make a comeback because it’s an experience. Growing up and seeing a movie with the family, friends, part of date…like it’s part of our culture. I *would* be surprised if it returned to pre-pandemic numbers though. Too many of us introverts prefer watching movies via streaming. Plenty of extroverts like it that way too.
@Toni S I get what you’re saying, but I think in order for them to achieve that, they have to step up their game.
Well, I mean, it’s just entertainment….us viewing others’ art….the fact they made it into an industry is in itself a tragedy
They ruined it with the inflated concessions. They bounced back some with heated and reclining stadium seating but they kept the high concessions. They sold out to commercial sponsors who pushed their ‘drug’ like Pepsi and Coke, not to mention the 30min of ads before the trailers which are also product placement.
Can they offer movies from other periods in those theatres, especially since we have an aging population?
I’ve been to 1 movie in 2 years – $7 water bottles, and $25 popcorn and soda drinks was literally the reason why I never went back! I miss the concept of watching movies on the big screen – but $12-$15-dollar tickets is just plain nuts!!
I want regal cinemas to still be open!
THAT’S WHAT HAPPENS WHEN YOU ONLY FEED CANDY TO THE AUDIENCES. NOW, THAT’S ALL THEY WANT UNTIL THEY PUKE. THEY NO LONGER WANT TO WATCH DRAMAS OR HISTORICAL MOVIES. THERE’S NO BRAIN FOR THAT. THANKS MARVEL.
