67 comments
So disturbing when seeing penalties reduced so much for these rich connected people, compared to a mom or dad who steals food to feed his/her kids being held in jail longer. These are taxes, what each citizen is responsible for, $ that goes into the common source of money gathered for public services, social safety nets. Makes me sick seeing rich get away with so much.
Next we eat the rich
@Deborah Ciampa Have you tried to be successful? America allows the best of all. If you failed in the only country that allows all to become as rich or great as they choose…you seriously fucked up in a personal way…drugs or alcohol maybe??
“In fact I feel like we’ve been dissolved into … another Trump property”. That is such a strong description of what the Republican Party has been corrupted into. Gavin – kudos to you for retaining your power of critical thinking, and your self-respect.
@Davie Griffin Did you stay up all night dreaming that one up?? Go iron your blue ribbon.
@Mark mark can I have a blue ribbon too I was 1st?
I thought this was a known issue for years now. Why is the GOP just figuring this out?
I knew this in 2015. I would have (literally) voted for a Houseplant over Trump in the 2016 primary.
It WAS the GOP you joined 12 years ago as a college student.
@C D Trump is only the beginning, there are plenty of people who are learning from his mistakes.
@Sal Hasham i cant even talk to my republican grandma she has gone crazy and says the most stupid stuff
How hard is it to call a psychopath a psychopath?
It’s very hard if you are one of those special people.
he tried to call grandma out but she belted him with a trump flag
Or a skunk a skunk!
I’ve yet to see any redeeming qualities about the guy. No mater what he does or how egregious he never admit fault instead he dives right into his persecution complex. Which we should all know by now is a defense mechanism. His propensity to do whatever the hell he wants regardless of the situation or consequences is telling. By any means necessary or the end justify the means is rarely necessary or justifiable ! He has proven he will never STOP ! It doesn’t matter who gets chewed up and spat out as long as he gets what he wants !
@Red FX deflect
@Francis Peter Not true. Read these comments. They’re looney
@Don Hilland Wait hold on now Don, understand I’m just sick of the back and forth. But as a person, trying to make a living with high priced everything, and children, this has not been a good presidency. It’s abuse at this point, let him retire and let’s all try to get back on track because we all can tell he is been told what to say. It’s abuse
it was Always about trump first. it took 2 Years on his campaign & 2 Years in his administration for this guy to see the light?
Well,,,ol trumpers never see the light,,,,, there’s in complete darkness,,,,, isn’t that just SAD????
Although he seems to have evolved some correct perspectives this boy still seems somewhat confused when trying to entangle Republican ideas with that of fascist idols like Trump and conspiracied which are still by nature not completely unseparably…
Marco Mobson- The difference between Democrats and Republicans today is the GOP votes on Policies that are good for the Country, good for their families and communities and where Freedom reigns supreme in the U.S Constitution and Bill of Rights. Democracts vote on Personality who makes them feel good, tickles their ears, tells them what they want to hear and gives them the desire of their hearts. I am surprised they don’t constantly whine why they could not pick their parents.
How is Trump a fascist?
@Rider 38 They think he is a fascist because he does not tickle their ears.
@Kelly Dalstok I don’t remember food inflation under Trump. I don’t remember high gas prices under Trump. I don’t remember high interest rates under Trump. I don’t remember high taxes under Trump. I don’t remember our money having to go to foreign wars under Trump. Did that not benefit you?
She got through his bull when she said who would it be! “Joe or Donald?!” He choked on his words.
@Bombastic Enterprise cleaning tirds. Get real .
He would not vote at all, was his answer… if it was between Biden and Trump in 2024.
its hard to say NO to my loyal crazies at family dinners
In 2016, Donnie had a WELL established history of being a Con Man. Yet, ppl expected something different? Shame on them.
@HeisenbergCertainty beat me to it… f chumpy
@Keith Mccartney
I can relate to your comment to a certain extent, although the main topic of the post was that the majority of people already knew that 45 was a Sucm Bag …
Hell he had that reputation in the 80s and I didn’t even live in NYC
they expected trump to become dictator
Cavin Smith lost me when he brought up Nicky Haley,, former Governor of South Carolina and Trump ambassador as reason for staying republican. She completely sold this country out to Trump without any qualms to the damage she was doing.
@John Sollers Actually John, the national average price for a gallon of gas has dropped about $1.10 since prices peaked about 2 months ago. It has been below $4/gallon for the past 2 weeks where I live, and prices are expected to continue going down over the coming months. Thank you President Biden!
@Masterson Agency LOL … MTG is not qualified to be the VP of a children’s corner lemonade stand.
@John Sollers Petrol, or gas as you lot like to call it, is expensive everywhere. Las time I looked Biden was not president of any country outside the US.
@Kelly Dalstok not here. We can produce more than we need.
@John Sollers 👈🤡
“It’s really hard to speak out in Trump World.”
That’s pretty much all you need to know folks.
Aye, it’s very hard to speak out in any cult and fascistic world.
Mr. Gavin Smith, you are doing the right thing now speaking out. You can overcome the the past.
@Brandon Lesco well your gas is coming down supply chain is working better causing inflation to come down. My main concern is women’s rights and rovie wade. Voting rights for all eligible voters and the preservation of our democracy. Biden has brought in lots of great programs that will help the average person.
@POVJL2O24 please neither of them. Joe is just too old. But it if come to that, I agree with you.
“This isn’t about speaking out against Donald Trump or oust him from the party, this is about speaking up for what’s right.”
Sorry, the first part of that sentence and the second part are in contradiction of each other.
@RedBone53 yes 3 for 3 on Supreme Court nominees in 4 years. Obama only managed to get 2 out of 3 in 8 years, due to RBG’s selfishness and Merrick Garland’s inadequacy as both a judge and a human being.
Giving him any credit for what he is saying and doing now, is like applauding Liz Cheny. Good they have realized what the GQP is now, and are speaking up, but they are no heroes…they spent YEARS willingly allowing his tyranny to continue, because they were getting something from it. Willingly kept silent whilst they got something from being around him, and only speaking up now, because the GQP is in serious trouble all around, right now.
The would have been actual heroes if they had done so DURING the 4 years. They are reluctant conspirators by the silence, really. Trump was not squeaky clean up until Jan 6th, and then suddenly became evil. He was doing and saying terrible things to the public, and they all knew it…but kept silent so as to keep their jobs. That is NOT a hero. A hero thinks of others first. These folks thought of themselves, until there were no more positions because he was not President anymore. THEN they suddenly see it all? Get serious.
Hello 👋 friend, how are you doing this beautiful 😍 day?
@Fred Gunther Why don’t you go somewhere else. I think you’d have better luck in the comments on fox’s channel. I’m only guessing you are a troll but why take chances.
yeah now we have high gas prices, high inflation and 100000 people coming thru the boarder
i give him lots of credit making grandma angry and saying the truth
“Has become less about America first and more about DT first?” How could they not see that that has ALWAYS been Trump’s priority?
“We can exploit the working people more without all the baggage that comes with tRump.” Gavin Smith
Liberal Liz Shamey and CNN Brian Belcher gone at the same time. Thank You Lord. ❤️✝️🇺🇸
@coolramone Ironically, you are stuck with Tucker, Laura and Hannity, don’t believe it can get much worse… but I can be wrong.
“81 million Votes”.. “The MOST Votes in US Presidential History” (During a Pandemic-Lockdown, no less) 🤣🤣🤣
Mr. Dunn – respect to you.
Unless you was there and created the video I’m not interested!
Trump 🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸💪
This link is sus
@Eric FR!
“Trump is the king of pronouns: me/I/my/mine”. So damn true!