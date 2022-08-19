Recent Post
- CNN speaks with Uber driver who stopped mid-ride to rescue people
- Regal Cinemas’ owner stock crashes amid bankruptcy fears
- Ex-Trump official says GOP has dissolved into another Trump property
- Russia launches rockets near nuclear plant. See ex-worker’s stark warning
- Trump’s lawyers didn’t push for affidavit’s release. George Conway has theory why
61 comments
They can’t continue to do that if their supply lines are cut.
@Hussein Muhamed You can count on a guy named after a mythical sky man knowing what’s going on.
@Hussein Muhamed 🤡🤡🤡
@R Torreslol … “trust me, bro”
Ukraine shell the plant
Pain and suffering to Putin and his war crimes military 10 Fold .Peace and healing to strong Ukraine 1000 Fold .
If George bush is still walking free on the streets don’t expect Putin to go anywhere.
“From that time Jesus began to preach, and to say, Repent: for the kingdom of heaven is at hand.” Matthew 4:17
“Ye have heard that it hath been said, An eye for an eye, and a tooth for a tooth: But I say unto you, That ye resist not evil: but whosoever shall smite thee on thy right cheek, turn to him the other also.” Matthew 5:38-39|▪︎
Evil is allowed to go unchecked while everyone watches and does nothing. It is sickening!
Cause Putin has unlimited nukes and isn’t afraid to use them.
@Merril R You spelled Biden wrong.
@ЭЮЯ wow thanks for clarifying that for me LOL
Russia needs to just admit they lost and their military is an embarrassment and international laughingstock.
@Omarion Bayley awwww. Did your tv tell u that? F Ukraine
@nova power another major war historian. NOT!
For real. Everyone can see how pathetic the Russian military is barely being able to get any traction after all this time. They are just making it worse at this point.
the sad thing is the putin won’t listen to what he would call lesser countries, they will more than likely keep their troops there and russia will take the blame for it or rather will be forced to take the blame
I always find it interesting that our technologies and the technologies of our allies always manages to find it’s way into the hands of our enemies to use against us. Greed does not distinguish between friend or foe.
dur dur dur dur
Let’s be Honest We knew it
https://youtu.be/KvadX3m1t28
Buggy but I can send it tomorrow if 😽😘😘
Whatever, that means they’re 1 step behind, that’s why Axis ALWAYS loses to Allies.
Sending an undercover tactical group would be the right thing to do.
Normally your idea is right this case I think a Overt use of overwhelming force.
Send in 007
Pretty much the worst idea, increase the fighting inside the plant?
Pretty sure that’s happening
To threaten a nuclear facility, or to use a nuclear facility as a ‘shield’ from which to stage military action should be grounds for the offending country to lose their seat at the U.N. Security Council should they have one, and Russia does.
THEY SHOULD LOSE THAT SEAT!!! Pass a corresponding law and make it retroactive.
@Essence of Order Iran? Iraq? Whichever one it was where we invaded for nukes but they didn’t have?
@Essence of Order Russia is worse. I agree; but yea should also be accountable, otherwise history will look at us as hypocrites
A new low for Russia…
@TheUnitedRepublican who cares. Yawn
“From that time Jesus began to preach, and to say, Repent: for the kingdom of heaven is at hand.” Matthew 4:17
“Ye have heard that it hath been said, An eye for an eye, and a tooth for a tooth: But I say unto you, That ye resist not evil: but whosoever shall smite thee on thy right cheek, turn to him the other also.” Matthew 5:38-39|▪︎
These is monstrous. Why is Putin still free like a bird??? Someone need to grab this man and bring him to a Judgment for crimes against Humanity.
@zoki moki get an education
“From that time Jesus began to preach, and to say, Repent: for the kingdom of heaven is at hand.” Matthew 4:17
“Ye have heard that it hath been said, An eye for an eye, and a tooth for a tooth: But I say unto you, That ye resist not evil: but whosoever shall smite thee on thy right cheek, turn to him the other also.” Matthew 5:38-39|▪︎
Non-nuclear person here.
Don’t do boom boom things near a reactor. It’s not a good thing to do.
ukrainians training and informing nearby citizens is major upgrade from soviet times though, and russians still dont do it.
They are hiding behind a reactor. Tells us a lot about their character. When everyone is saying it’s a bad idea, maybe listen.
Yawn. Nothing will happen. New media will make it sound like that the world is ending for the clicks
@Original Koala Your point has nothing to do with the original point btw.
I don’t wonder. I understand fully why it must be controlled. It’s not hard to understand why when your at war. As outsiders you have to look at the whole picture, the history of the area. You know that the history of that area pre dates 2014. There is actually things that happened before that. It’s not hard to understand what’s going on when you look at the history going back even before the Soviet era. But it is a complex problem. If you’re only looking back 8 years, you’re hardly scratching the surface of the conflict.
I like how your argument included some background information. Much better than a shallow deflection. But it doesn’t show the whole picture. You’re trying to justify the war. We are talking about stationing troops, and mishandling of a Nuclear facility. Currently being done by Russian forces.
The original argument was that you should keep military operations away from a highly unstable facility that could reshape the entire region and cause great suffering and death for many generations to come.
No military force (in this case Russian) should station themselves inside a Nuclear power facility, while removing the properly trained personnel for the act of using said facility to conduct their operations. Such as switching the facility off. It’s not the same as turning off a coal, or diesel generator. It’s not safe and the risks outweigh the benefits by a large degree.
We’re dealing with a country that dug trenches in the red forest near Chernobyl lifting up puffs of radioactive dirt and rolling around in it. And this same country wants to store ammo and artillery shells inside a nuclear power plant.
@Murray Flewelling 😀👍
@SkyNet The nazis are already in possession of it. Thats why ukraine is trying to get it back.
let me guess russia said there was a himars in that apartment building? so sad! Russia will loose this war soon and will be the biggest humiliation for russia
1 Ricky Aguirre Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CxYhxZVo-3o
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
All it takes is one of the rockets fired from the power plant malfunctioning, doing the “U” turn and slamming near the launch site as we’ve seen happening before…
“From that time Jesus began to preach, and to say, Repent: for the kingdom of heaven is at hand.” Matthew 4:17
“Ye have heard that it hath been said, An eye for an eye, and a tooth for a tooth: But I say unto you, That ye resist not evil: but whosoever shall smite thee on thy right cheek, turn to him the other also.” Matthew 5:38-39|▪︎
@Cosmin Matei why world Putin kill his own people? In 1998 in Moscow, or in 2022 in Donetsk?
Clearly because he’s convinced that such actions play to his personal advantage. If they are for the benefit of _Русский мир,_ then they are even better, but only as a secondary consideration.
لابد من الذهاب نحو آلية تعزيز السلم و السلام من خلال الذهاب نحو إستراتيجية وقف إطلاق النار
1 Aabdelkader Bouteldja Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CxYhxZVo-3o
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Believe what they tell you!
CNN is a ‘reliable source’..
🤣
1 Rusty Cracker Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3AdydHAD9n8
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Yes CNN is a reliable source
Russian trolls not so much..
I want that kitten. That beautiful little innocent gift from God born into this world of evil. God bless the people of Ukraine.
1 Powerage Scott Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3AdydHAD9n8
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
3::17 That’s not a “cataclism”, that’s just a cat 🙂
1 Benoit Vanhees Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3AdydHAD9n8
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
The brave Russian army: firing rockets on old people from the safety of a perfect shelter.
Putin must be proud.
1 Pelle Storck Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3AdydHAD9n8
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer