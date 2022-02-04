Reggae Boyz Fall 1-0 to Costa Rica - Feb 3 2022 1

Reggae Boyz Fall 1-0 to Costa Rica – Feb 3 2022

2 comments

 

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.

SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –

For more TVJ videos visit –

For access to LIVE TV go to

For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :

#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday

Tags

2 comments

  2. They were talking about this when the new players were coming in so all we need to do is start plan from now for next world cup simple as that.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.