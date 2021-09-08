Reggae Boyz – Mi Shame | TVJ Sports Commentary – Sept 6 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday #tvjsportscommentary
28 comments
People make the mistake bout english players
They are great players blame the lack of objective and preparation for this game!!
All of u keep shielding tappa” full of sh*tttt””
Your comment makes the most sense, TVJ are in league with the JFF. Big bunch of dummies, Tappa and the whole managerial and training staff needs to be FIRED.
I love you because you always speak justice r the truth
The coach is not the problem the boyz need to play with confidence to win and scored
All of the blame. Poor planning by ineffective and under qualified personnel equals this result
Some of the worst football I have ever seen. My friends and I play better bush football.
They can’t even defend as a unit! That is why we lost that game in Mexico! Say we not creating n scoring, we could have at least drawn one of those matches if we were defending properly! D man dem look like dem nuh know what dem doing when they’re defending!
Where is the midfield in the team.
Well said the influx of England rejects can’t help us. We had our core players from two years to build chemistry but instead we keep bringing in more new players.
english players do help us , you talk about core local players being better and building chemistry but they haven’t won anything major and still losing games up till now
Jamaica want jesus mi boss
TAPPA OUT! You are a soldier going to war and your country gives you ALL the tools you need to survive and gather information about the enemy, so they can launch a full assault, but you placed all the tools you received into a hole for safe keeping, but expect to survive?! That’s exactly what TAPPA and his technical team did to Jamaica, period.
Well said Maverick…..United we stand. TAPPA ALWAYS IN. Back off Waggonist.
Dem 8 England fool and tappa must go plant yam and banana .kmft
I’m not wasting another 90 mins watching them…
Shame mhon….can’t believe all nw
Panama qualify fe e last world cup so dem a good side no shame in losing to unlike jamaica who never play in I world cup ina me 18 years
I could be a coach and I tell people that I’m not a good football player but I know Sports that the English players are not loyal on helping Jamaica win you need people who play together regularly
how do you know that they are not loyal? most of these players paid for their own plane tickets to be in jamaica.
I wouldn’t say they ar not loyal but lacked fight in that first game. I’m expecting an improved performance next time around.
I wouldn’t say it’s because the English players aren’t loyal enough. It’s the mindset of our local players, the coaching staff and the federation!
You mean reggae toy
” Your anology is spot on..
% “
is it royalty over loyalty.Stop saying reggae boys and say RASTA MAN.
stop saying reggae boyz … NEW NAME JAMAICA BALLAZ.choose or keep COMPLAINING.
TAPPA to be blame, he should’ve know that. The UK players should be gradually introduced into the team, now we learned that the team played the Mexico game should be the main team going forward them we add these big name players during the game to learned the team style of play.
Beta football stop play yaa man cuz fi years this a gwaane. Why keep investing millions into a business that’s not turning over.